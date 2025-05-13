Bob Odenkirk’s vacation turns violent in ‘Nobody 2’ trailer
Bob Odenkirk is back in action in the trailer for Nobody 2, the sequel to the 2021 sleeper hit Nobody.
This time around, Odenkirk’s unlikely assassin, Hutch Mansell, just wants to enjoy a vacation with his wife and two kids, but violence seems to follow him wherever he goes.
He finds himself entangled with a crime boss, played by Sharon Stone, and a corrupt sheriff, played by Colin Hanks.
The trailer gives us a taste of how Hutch fights back, including a knockdown brawl in an arcade and a brutal fight sequence on a boat that ends with him landing blows on his opponent while yelling, “I told you, I’m on f****** vacation!”
The film also stars Connie Nielsen, RZA, Michael Ironside and Christopher Lloyd.
The stars were out in Hollywood Sunday for the 97th Academy Awards.
The show opened with a musical tribute to cinematic versions of The Wizard of Oz, featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, then cut to a The Substance-inspired video with host Conan O’Brien appearing from Demi Moore’s body.
Conan was then finally introduced as a “four-time Oscar viewer” and cracked jokes about all the Oscar-nominated films.
Regarding the length of The Brutalist,he noted,“I love The Brutalist, I didn’t want it to end. And luckily it didn’t.”
He also poked fun at the controversy surrounding Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón’s past tweets, joking about how many times fellow nominee Anora uses the F-word, then adding, “That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist.”
Conan also warned winners about their speeches being too long, and threatened to show early headshots of the actors if they were, including Timothée Chalamet‘s, whose picture was a sonogram. There was even a cameo from a dressed-down Adam Sandler.
Conan also got serious and talked about having the Oscars in the wake of recent Los Angeles wildfires.
“At moments like this, any award show can seem self-indulgent and superfluous,” he said, but then noted how the show “shines a light on a community of people you never see,” including those behind the camera.
He added, “So yes, even in the face of terrible wildfires and divisive politics, the work, which is what this is about, the work continues. And next year and through years to come, in trauma and joy, this seemingly absurd ritual is gonna be here,” before joking, “I will not.”
Finally, Conan ended the monologue with a musical number about how he won’t waste time during the show, thereby obviously wasting everyone’s time.
Kieran Culkin won best supporting actor at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday night for his role in A Real Pain.
This was Culkin’s first-ever Oscar nomination and win. He was nominated alongside Yura Borisov, EdwardNorton, Guy Pearce and Jeremy Strong.
Last year’s winner, Robert Downey Jr., took to the stage to announce this year’s best supporting actor nominees. Downey won the award in 2024 for his performance in Oppenheimer. He gave accolades to all the nominees, and when Culkin accepted his award, he added on to the praise Downey gave to Strong.
“He’s right by the way, Jeremy, you’re amazing in The Apprentice,” Culkin said.
Strong and Culkin starred as brothers Kendall and Roman Roy in all four seasons of HBO’s drama series Succession.
Culkin also sent love to his wife, Jazz Charton. He told a story about a promise she made to him after he won an Emmy in 2024. While accepting his award onstage, he famously proclaimed he wanted a third child.
While walking to their car after the Emmys ceremony, Culkin told Charton he actually wanted to have four kids.
“She said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar,'” Culkin said, to much applause. “You remember that, honey?” The camera cut to Charton, who nodded and mouthed, “I do!”
Brody nabbed his second best actor award, this time for his role in The Brutalist, beating out Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes and Sebastian Stan for the honor. He previously won in 2003 for The Pianist.
“Acting is a very fragile profession. It looks very glamorous and in certain moments it is, but the one thing that I’ve gained, having the privilege to come back here, is to have some perspective,” he said in his speech. “No matter where you are in your career, not matter what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away. And I think what makes this night most special is the awareness of that and the gratitude that I have to still do the work that I love.”
Referring to the themes of both The Brutalist and The Pianist, Brody shared, “I’m here once again to represent the lingering traumas and the repercussions of war, and systematic oppression and of antisemitism, and of racism and of othering. I pray for a healthier and a happier and a more inclusive world. And I believe, if the past can teach us anything, it’s a reminder to not let hate go unchecked.”
Finally he noted, “Let’s fight for what’s right. Keep smiling, keep loving one another. Let’s rebuild together.”