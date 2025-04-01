Bodies of Gene Hackman, wife cannot be shown as judge orders release of body camera footage

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

(SANTA FE, NM) — A New Mexico judge ruled Monday that video, audio and photos that fall under New Mexico public records law can be released in connection to the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa.

But Judge Matthew Wilson said their bodies cannot be shown; the bodies must be blurred or edited out.

This comes after Hackman’s estate petitioned for an injunction to stop the release of certain records.

It’s unclear when the remaining body worn camera footage will be released and if it will take any editing by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator said it “respects the ruling.”

“As of today, the NM OMI has not finalized the post-mortem examination reports of Mr. Eugene Hackman and Mrs. Betsy Hackman,” the agency said. “However, once those reports are finalized, the NM OMI will release the reports and will not release photos, as ordered. The NM OMI will release documents to those who have requested them through it’s normal protocol, which is through The University of New Mexico’s public records portal. The NM OMI offers condolences to the Hackman Family.”

Officials previously released body camera footage from authorities responding to the Hackmans’ home, but not the couple’s bodies.

Hackman and Arakawa were mysteriously found dead in their Santa Fe home during a Feb. 26 welfare check with authorities unclear about their causes of death.

It was later announced Hackman, 95, died of cardiovascular and Alzheimer’s disease likely around Feb. 18, about one week after his wife died from a rare syndrome, hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, on about Feb. 12, officials said.

Hackman’s death was from “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributory factor,” Dr. Heather Jarrell, chief medical investigator for the state’s Office of the Medical Investigator, announced at a news conference.

“Mr. Hackman showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer’s disease,” she said. “He was in a very poor state of health. He had significant heart disease, and I think, ultimately, that is what resulted in his death.”

Arakawa, 65, died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare disease transmitted through rodent urine, droppings or saliva, officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the disease “initially causes flu-like symptoms that can progress to more severe illness where people have trouble breathing.”

Those who contract hantavirus after being exposed to rodent excrement often feel ill for roughly three to six days, Jarrell said.

“Then they can transition to that pulmonary phase, where they have fluid in their lungs and around their lungs,” she said. “And at that point, a person can die very quickly, within 24 to 48 hours, roughly speaking, without medical treatment.”

Hackman was likely home with his deceased wife for one week before he died, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

North Korea test-fires ‘multiple’ ballistic missiles as US-South Korea war games begin
North Korea test-fires ‘multiple’ ballistic missiles as US-South Korea war games begin
Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(SEOUL and LONDON) — North Korea fired “multiple” ballistic missiles on Monday, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, as U.S.-South Korea war games began nearby.

The missiles, which were “unidentified,” were fired from the North’s Hwanghae Province at about 1:50 p.m. local time, the South Korean military said. They were aimed inland, toward the West Sea.

The South Korean military “has increased surveillance and maintaining readiness posture in close cooperation with the U.S.,” the Joint Chiefs said.

The annual U.S.-South Korea joint exercises, which are known as “Freedom Shield,” were scheduled to begin Monday and run through March 21, according to the U.S. Army.

The training alongside South Korean soldiers will include urban combat, field hospital operations, field artillery exercises, air assault training and air defenses, the Army said in a statement on Monday. The U.S. Marine Corps is also expected to take part in a joint assault exercise.

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry described the planned exercises as “aggressive,” with officials telling state media on Sunday that the “U.S. random exercise of strength will result in aggravated security crisis.”

“This is a dangerous provocative act of leading the acute situation on the Korean peninsula, which may spark off a physical conflict between the two sides by means of an accidental single shot, to the extreme point,” the ministry said in a statement to the Korean Central New Agency on Sunday.

ABC News’ Somayeh Malekian contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Death of Kentucky teen sparks investigation into possible sextortion scheme
Death of Kentucky teen sparks investigation into possible sextortion scheme
(Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images)

(GLASGOW, Ky.) — Eli Heacock was like many 16-year-olds.

The Glasgow, Kentucky, teenager enjoyed playing tennis, telling “dad jokes” and spending time with his father, who his mom said was “his best friend.”

“He was our tornado. He kept us on our toes all the time,” said his mother, Shannon Heacock.

But everything changed in an instant after Eli Heacock died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Feb. 28, his mom told ABC News.

Since his death, his mom said local and federal investigators have said they believe Eli Heacock may have been targeted in an alleged sextortion scheme.

“Eli was on a good track. We had no reason to believe there was an issue at all. We knew nothing about sextortion or how it works,” Eli Heacock’s father, John Burnett, told ABC News.

Sextortion is a term “used to describe a crime in which an offender coerces a minor to create and send sexually explicit images or video,” according to the FBI. Once the offender receives the explicit content from the child, they then threaten to release the compromising content “unless the victim produces additional explicit material,” the FBI said on its website.

One type of sextortion is “financially motivated sextortion,” which follows a similar pattern, but is motivated by the goal of financial gain, not sexual gratification, the FBI said. After receiving explicit material, the offender will threaten to release the content unless a payment is made, the FBI said.

Financial sextortion has resulted “in an alarming number of deaths by suicide,” the FBI said on its website.

But, the explicit pictures do not need to be taken by the child to qualify as sextortion, Burnett said. In his son’s case, he said the offender made AI-generated images of Eli Heacock, sent them to the teenager and demanded $3,000 or else the pictures would be released or his family would be harmed.

“Their intention was to convince Eli their sincerity that they could, in fact, harm him or someone he loved with pictures that they generated,” Burnett told ABC News.

His mother said she regularly checked her son’s phone, but the interaction occurred during the night and the situation must have “put him in panic mode.”

In the text messages she saw, her son sent a portion of money to the offender, to which the anonymous user replied, “This is not enough.”

Eli Heacock’s twin sister discovered her brother’s body, ran to her parents and said “Eli was hurt,” Shannon Heacock said.

The 16-year-old was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 28, his mother said.

“How can your lives change that fast over merely $3,000 someone wanted off the internet from a kid? I play a lot of ‘What if I did this? What if I did that?’ We don’t need anybody to add to our guilt because we carry it very heavily right now,” Shannon Heacock told ABC News.

Upon arriving at the hospital, a local FBI detective reviewed Eli Heacock’s phone, recognized it as a potential sextortion case and put the teenager’s phone on airplane mode, his mother said.

The investigation into Eli Heacock’s death is still in its beginning stages, his father said, with both local detectives and federal investigators reviewing the contents of the 16-year-old’s phone.

The family has also been in contact with Rep. Steve Riley, a lawmaker in the Kentucky House of Representatives, who has championed a bill in the Kentucky legislature making sextortion a felony and establishing penalties for those convicted of the crime. The bill is now on its way to Gov. Andy Beshear to be signed into law, Shannon Heacock said.

The Heacocks are not the only family mourning the loss of a loved one after a sextortion scheme. In 2023 alone, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received 26,718 reports of financial sextortion — up from 10,731 reports in 2022.

Shannon Heacock urges parents to check their children’s phones at all times because, in her experience, “even the happiest child is hiding something.”

“It’s no longer to be scared of the white van that drives around, you have to be scared of the internet,” Shannon Heacock said.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Former Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley appeals her dismissal over deadly fires
Former Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley appeals her dismissal over deadly fires
Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Former Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley is appealing her dismissal, nearly a week after Mayor Karen Bass removed her from the top post in the wake of the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires.

Crowley sent a letter to the Los Angeles City Council on Thursday, informing them she is proceeding with an appeal of Bass’ removal of her as fire chief.

According to the Los Angeles City Charter, the appeal would require the approval of two-thirds of the 15 city council members to overturn the firing.

In response, a spokesperson for Bass’ office said in a statement, “Former Chief Crowley has the right to appeal her dismissal.”

Bass removed Crowley from her position on Friday, saying firefighters were sent home instead of being used when the deadly fires broke out last month.

“We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley’s watch,” Bass said in a statement. “Furthermore, a necessary step to an investigation was the President of the Fire Commission telling Chief Crowley to do an after action report on the fires. The Chief refused. These require her removal.”

Ronnie Villanueva, a retired LA Fire chief deputy of emergency operations, was appointed interim chief.

Crowley exercised her civil service rights to stay with the department at a lower rank with duties to be assigned by the new interim chief, according to the mayor’s office.

The former chief said it was an “absolute honor to represent and lead the men and women of one of the greatest fire departments in the world.”

“I am extremely proud of the work, sacrifice and dedication of our LAFD members, both sworn and civilian,” she said in a statement on Saturday.

Crowley’s dismissal as chief was met with criticism by Freddy Escobar, the president of the United Firefighters of Los Angeles City.

“Chief Crowley is a strong leader who has the respect of our firefighters and wasn’t afraid to tell the truth,” he said in a statement on Saturday. “She’s being made a scapegoat from a devastating fire without the benefit of a full investigation into what actually happened.”

Bass has faced tremendous pressure and questions surrounding her decision to attend an event in Ghana when the fires broke out on Jan. 7, despite days of warnings about the unprecedented weather event that drove the fires.

Crowley openly criticized Bass in a local TV interview on Jan. 10, saying Bass had failed the city, citing funding and staffing of the fire department.

Bass said she has not cut the fire department budget while in office.

At least 29 people died as multiple wildfires — fueled by severe drought conditions and strong winds — raged across Southern California in January.

The largest of the fires in Los Angeles County — the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood — began on Jan. 7 and spread to 23,707 acres. The fire remained active for 44 days. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The second largest of the fires — the Eaton Fire, north of Pasadena — also began on Jan. 7 and spread to 14,021 acres. It remained active for 44 days and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ABC News’ Mark Osborne, Nadine El-Bawab and Bonnie Mclean contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.