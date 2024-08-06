Body found during search for 5-year-old boy who wandered away from his birthday party

Body found during search for 5-year-old boy who wandered away from his birthday party
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(BOISE, Idaho) — A 5-year-old boy who went missing after wandering away from his own birthday party is believed to have been found dead, Idaho police said Tuesday.

Matthew Glynn was last seen at home late Monday afternoon while celebrating his fifth birthday with friends and family, Boise police said.

Following a massive search, search crews found a body in a canal on Tuesday, Boise police said. The Ada County Coroner’s Office will make an official identification, though the victim is believed to be Matthew, police said.

The body was found in a canal about a half-mile north of where the boy went missing, police said. There appears to be no signs of foul play, police said.

“We are heartbroken over this development today,” Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said in a statement. “We want to thank our many partners for their response as well as the public for their willingness to help another member of our community in a time of need.”

Officers had responded to a report of the missing child shortly before 6 p.m. local time, Winegar said. Matthew, who was nonverbal and had autism, was wearing Batman pajamas when he went missing, Winegar said.

Authorities immediately launched a large-scale search involving drones, ATVs, UTVs and tracking dogs that primarily focused on waterways in the area, as Matthew was drawn to water, the police chief said.

Police also conducted door-to-door searches to check people’s backyards, Winegar said.

Ron Christensen with Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue said 30 personnel were also involved in the search Monday night, including mountain bike teams that covered parts of a local greenbelt.

The group deployed UTVs with flashing lights and played the song “Wheels on the Bus” through speakers to try to attract Matthew, Christensen said.

The Boise Fire Department was also involved in the search.

“Sadly, this is not the outcome we were all hoping for. Our hearts go out to Matthew’s family, and we extend our deepest condolences during this incredibly difficult time,” Boise Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer said in a statement.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

FBI announces ,000 reward for info on cause of deadly New Mexico fires
FBI announces $10,000 reward for info on cause of deadly New Mexico fires
Omar Ornelas/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the cause of fires that killed two people and have destroyed over a thousand structures near Ruidoso, New Mexico.

The FBI on Sunday offered the reward for any information “leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible” for the South Fork and Salt fires, which began June 17.

Anyone with information to share is asked to contact their local FBI office, or call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The cause of the fires remains unknown.

As of Monday, the fires have consumed an estimated 25,367 acres and 1,400 structures, according to New Mexico state officials, who note the South Fork Fire was 37% contained and the Salt Fire was 7% contained.

Evacuation warnings have been lifted for the South Fork and Salt fires but certain areas remain a “no entry/exclusion zone” due to ongoing recovery efforts by Urban Search and Rescue teams, according to a Village of Ruidoso official update.

“Be prepared for the possibility that your home may be without gas, electricity, and water,” Ruidoso officials further warned.

Currently, the South Fork and Salt fires are staffed with 19 crews, 8 helicopters, 71 engines, 14 bulldozers, and 23 water tenders, according to the state interagency website New Mexico Fire Information.

President Joe Biden on Thursday granted New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the state, freeing federal funds to aid in fire recovery efforts. Gov. Lujan Grisham further signed an executive order authorizing $5.25 million in additional emergency funds to assist the recovery effort.

On Sunday, Gov. Lujan Grisham’s office announced that a Disaster Recovery Center had opened at the Roswell Convention Center in Roswell, about 90 minutes east of the fires, coordinating the efforts of state, federal, local, and county agencies for residents affected by the fires who are in need of assistance.

“Residents can get connected to Disaster Case Management and receive help coordinating both short-term and long-term resources,” Gov. Lujan Grisham’s office said in the announcement.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

74-year-old woman dies after being pushed into moving train in San Francisco
74-year-old woman dies after being pushed into moving train in San Francisco
Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

(SAN FRANCISCO) — The 74-year-old woman who was pushed into an approaching train at a Bay Area Rapid Transit station has died and a man has been arrested in connection with her death, according to BART police.

The woman hit her head on the train and fell onto the Powell Street Station platform at around 11 p.m. Monday night, according to BART police.

BART police arrested 49-year-old Trevor Belmont, a man experiencing homelessness, who also goes by Hoak Taing, authorities said.

The victim was transported to San Francisco General Hospital and later died.

BART police said this is the first murder on the train system this year.

Belmont was arrested shortly after the incident and will be booked into the San Francisco County Jail.

Belmont is being held on murder and elder abuse, according to jail records. A court date has not yet been set.

BART police have yet to identify a motive in the incident and the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hunter Biden requests new trial after conviction in gun case
Hunter Biden requests new trial after conviction in gun case
Jason Marz/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The trial of Hunter Biden ended nearly two weeks ago with a swift conviction on all counts — but he continued to wage a long-shot bid to fight that outcome on Monday.

Attorneys for Biden requested a new trial in court papers filed Monday, arguing that his “convictions should be vacated” because trial commenced before a circuit court formally issued a mandate denying his appeal — a technical argument disputing not the merits of the case, but a procedural claim.

“Here, no mandate was issued during the trial or even now,” attorneys for Biden wrote. “Consequently, the conviction must be vacated.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.