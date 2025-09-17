Body found in towed Tesla registered to singer D4vd identified as 15-year-old girl

Police sources say a decomposing body was located in a Tesla in a tow yard in Hollywood, California, Sept. 8, 2025. KABC

(LOS ANGELES, Calif.) — The body found in a towed Tesla that was registered to the singer D4vd has been identified as a 15-year-old girl, according to officials.

A decomposing female body was discovered in the trunk of the Tesla on Sept. 8, two days after it had been towed from a Los Angeles street, police sources said.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner identified the victim Wednesday as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. The teen, from Lake Elsinore in Riverside County, was reported missing last year and hadn’t been heard from since, investigators confirmed to ABC News.

The circumstances of how she died and ended up in the front trunk are unclear, investigators told ABC News.

The cause of death is still being determined. 

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division is leading the investigation. No arrests have been made.

Police responded to an impound lot in Hollywood on Sept. 8 “for a foul odor coming from a vehicle,” Los Angeles police said.

Authorities located a body in the front trunk of the Tesla that was in a state of decomposition, LAPD sources said.

The victim was about 5-foot-1 with wavy black hair and was wearing a tube top, black leggings, a yellow metal bracelet and metal stud earrings, according to the medical examiner. She also had a tattoo on her right index finger that said “Shhh…”

The victim appears to have been dead for some time, adding to the complexity of the investigation, sources said following the discovery.

The Tesla had been at the impound lot for two days after being found abandoned on a Hollywood street, investigators said.

The vehicle is registered to 20-year-old David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, according to a senior LAPD source. It is one of several vehicles owned by the musician, with many different people using any of the vehicles at any given time, the source added.

ABC News reached out to his representative and lawyer for comment but did not receive a response.

D4vd, who first went viral on TikTok, where he has 3.8 million followers, released his debut album in April. The singer, known for his indie, R&B and alt-pop sound, is scheduled to perform in Los Angeles on Saturday as part of his “Withered” world tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Judge dismisses part of lawsuit over detainees’ legal access at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’
The temporary detention center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” was built on a rarely used airstrip in the Florida Everglades. Peter Charalambous/ABC News

(MIAMI) — A federal judge in Miami has dismissed part of a lawsuit from immigrant advocates after finding that many of the detained plaintiffs at the migrant detention center known as “Alligator Alcatraz” have received access to legal counsel.

The judge also transferred the case to a different jurisdiction after agreeing with the Trump administration and state attorneys for Florida that the venue where the case was filed is improper.

The order came hours after a hearing on Monday in which lawyers for the detainees sought a ruling from the judge, U.S. District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz, that would require authorities to expand legal access at the facility,

“Several developments have occurred since Plaintiffs filed this case,” Judge Ruiz, a Trump nominee, said in his order overnight.

“First, many of the Detained Plaintiffs have been transferred out of Alligator Alcatraz,” Ruis said. “Second, many of the Detained Plaintiffs (including those who have since been transferred out of Alligator Alcatraz) have received access to counsel, and all the Attorney Plaintiffs have received access to Alligator Alcatraz detainees.”

The plaintiffs had also argued that the defendants hadn’t made clear which immigration court had jurisdiction over the detention facility, preventing detainees from filing court petitions.

But after the defendants filed a notice with the court designating the immigration court at Krome Detention Center in Miami as the court with jurisdiction over Alligator Alcatraz, the judge ruled the plaintiffs claim is moot.

Ruiz also agreed with the defendants that the Southern District of Florida is the wrong venue since the facility is located in the state’s Middle District of Florida.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

29-year-old man attacked by bear in Yellowstone National Park
George Rose/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 29-year-old man is recovering after suffering significant but non-life-threatening injuries to his chest and left arm following a bear attack in Yellowstone National Park, authorities said.

The solo hiker was walking on the Turbid Lake Trail, located northeast of Mary Bay in Yellowstone Lake and approximately 2.5 miles from the Pelican Valley Trailhead in the Pelican Valley Bear Management Area, when he encountered the bear and deployed bear spray against it, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

The hiker told officials he thought the bear was a black bear but, based on the location, size, and behavior of the animal, park officials said it was likely a grizzly bear and that bear management staff will attempt to confirm the species through DNA analysis, if possible.

National Park Service medics responded to the incident and walked out with the hiker who was subsequently taken to the Lake Medical Clinic before being flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“The Turbid Lake Trail is closed until further notice,” officials said. “Because this incident was a defensive reaction by the bear during a surprise encounter, the park will not be taking any management action against the bear.”

This is the first incident of a bear injuring a person in Yellowstone in 2025 and the first incident in over four years when, in May 2021, a grizzly bear injured a solo hiker on the Beaver Ponds Trail in Mammoth Hot Springs.

This incident currently remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Man killed trying to save turtle on Florida interstate
Florida Department of Transportation

(INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla.) — A 77-year-old Vermont man was killed on Sunday afternoon as he attempted to rescue a turtle on Interstate 95 in Indian River County, Florida, authorities said.

The fatal accident occurred around 4:20 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-95, just north of Sebastian Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was crossing the lanes when a chain-reaction crash unfolded, investigators said. A Miami woman driving a vehicle slowed down to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but a Dodge Ram pickup truck behind her failed to brake in time, authorities noted.

The pickup truck rear-ended the first vehicle, which then veered off the road, crashed through a fence and came to rest on the west side, according to authorities. The Ram continued southbound and struck the Vermont man, who was thrown to the left shoulder of the highway, officials said.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene, officials noted. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to ABC News that the turtle didn’t survive either.

“The turtle did not receive a favorable outcome in the crash,” Lieutenant Jim Beauford said in an email.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, identified as a 53-year-old Port St. Lucie man, and the occupants of the other vehicle — a 44-year-old woman and her 49-year-old male passenger — were not injured in the crash, authorities said.

The southbound lanes of I-95 were closed following the incident while authorities investigated.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.