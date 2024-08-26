Body found of woman washed away in Grand Canyon floodwaters

Body found of woman washed away in Grand Canyon floodwaters
Lori Andrews/Getty Images

(FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.) — The body of a 33-year-old woman who was swept away in flash flooding at the Grand Canyon has been discovered, according to the National Park Service.

Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert, Arizona, had been missing since Thursday afternoon when heavy rain triggered a flash flood that washed her into Havasu Creek in the Grand Canyon, about a half mile from where the creek meets the Colorado River, according to the NPS.

Nickerson’s body was discovered at approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday by a commercial river trip near river mile 176 in the Colorado River, the park service said in a press release.

Park rangers responded and recovered the body, which was transported to the rim of the canyon by helicopter and transferred to the Coconino County medical examiner.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the medical examiner and the NPS, according to the release.

At the time she disappeared, Nickerson was not wearing a life jacket, officials said.

Earlier Sunday, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs activated the National Guard to help in the emergency rescue operations.

The search for Nickerson — described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes — was focused in the Beaver Falls area of the Grand Canyon, the National Park Service said, adding that rescue crews were searching by ground, air and boat. Nickerson was last seen wearing a black tank top, black shorts and blue hiking boots.

The National Park Service said Nickerson had been staying at a campground near the village of Supai on the Havasupai Reservations at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

“We love her very much and are not giving up on her,” Nickerson’s family previously said in a statement to ABC News.

Nickerson was hiking at the time torrential rains hit and washed her into Havasu Creek, officials said.

The National Weather Service said the area received between 1 to 2 inches of rain within 60 to 90 minutes.

Other tourists camping and hiking in the area became trapped by the floodwaters, emergency officials said. The flooding also prompted rescues of residents at the Havasupai Indian Reservation in the Havasu Canyon area of the Grand Canyon.

The Havasupai Tribal Council said in a statement Saturday that all trails leading into and out of the small village of Supai in the Grand Canyon were made unpassable by the storm. The area is a popular tourist destination for its blue-green waterfalls, including Havasu Falls, which features a 100-foot vertical drop.

The Tribal Council said a campground near Supai sustained extensive damage from the flooding and had to be evacuated and closed.

“The Tribal Council’s focus is the health and safety of the tribal members and those that provide services in Supai,” according to the council’s statement.

“My heart is with all of the people impacted by the flooding in Havasupai, including tribal members and visitors to the area,” Hobbs said in a statement. “I am closely monitoring the situation and we have deployed the Arizona National Guard to get people to safety. The safety and security of Arizonans and all those who visit our state is always my top concern, and I’ll continue working closely with leaders on the ground to protect the Havasupai community.”

National Guard officials said it used helicopters to evacuate 104 tourists and residents of the Havasupai Indian Reservation from flooded areas by Saturday afternoon.

Supai resident Rochelle Tilousi told ABC News that at one point she was cut off from her children by the rushing flood waters.

“We could see the children running trying to beat the flood, but they couldn’t,” Tilousi said, adding that the children survived the flooding and are now safe.

She said her family’s pets were washed away by the flood.

“There is part of our village that is still flooded,” Tilousi said Saturday.

Editor’s Note: Chenoa Nickerson was not wearing a life jacket when she was swept away by floodwaters. This story has been updated to reflect that information.

ABC News’ Vanessa Navarrete contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

1-year-old dead after abduction of 3 children ends in car crash in Maryland: Police
1-year-old dead after abduction of 3 children ends in car crash in Maryland: Police
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.) — An alleged abduction of three Virginia Beach children ended in a car crash Thursday morning that left the youngest dead, according to police.

Virginia State Police responded to a stabbing Wednesday night in an incident they said they believe to be “domestic-related.”

Two female victims — one adult and one juvenile — were transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds, and are currently in stable condition, police said.

The suspect, Dana Plummer, 36, is believed to have stabbed the two victims and then fled the scene with his children, police said.

The three children were identified as 7-year-old Zayin Plummer, 5-year-old Zayir Plummer and 1-year-old Za’riyah Plummer.

An AMBER Alert — which has since been canceled — was issued Thursday morning for the children.

Law enforcement identified the suspect’s vehicle thanks to a tip from a member of the public and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop and fled north on the highway into Maryland, police said.

While fleeing, the driver lost control of the car and crashed, police said.

The three missing children were located at the scene. The 1-year-old was transported to a hospital, but later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Police apprehended Plummer at the scene.

He has been charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of parental abduction, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and domestic assault, police said.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones who are grieving this morning,” Virginia State Police Chief Paul Neudigate said in a statement. “This is an unimaginable tragedy, and on behalf of the VBPD, I extend our deepest sympathies to those affected by this loss.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger to stand trial on June 2, 2025
University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger to stand trial on June 2, 2025
Getty Images – STOCK

(MOSCOW, Idaho.) — A trial date of June 2, 2025, has been set for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in an off-campus house.

The trial is expected to run until Aug. 29, 2025, precluding Juneteenth and the Fourth of July.

Judge John Judge said he anticipates the trial to take three months.

The defense still wants a change of venue, which has not yet been determined. If the venue changes, the trial date should still hold, Judge said.

The parents of 21-year-old victim Kaylee Goncalves had been desperate for a date to be set, telling ABC News in January their family is “in limbo” until trial begins.

“We got to get this case over,” Steve Goncalves said. “Let’s do it. Let’s stop playing these delay tactics, let’s just get it done.”

Roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, as well as Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death in the girls’ off-campus home in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022. Two other roommates survived.

Kohberger, who was a criminology Ph.D. student at nearby Washington State University at the time of the gruesome crime, was arrested weeks later.

A not guilty plea was entered on Kohberger’s behalf for four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

The prosecution and defense have gone back-and-forth proposing potential trial dates at hearings this year.

On Jan. 26, the prosecution told the judge it was ready to go to trial in summer 2024. Prosecutors said summer is best because there will be out-of-state witnesses who need accommodations in Moscow, which they said is difficult while local schools are in session.

The defense argued a summer 2024 trial is not realistic for this complex case. The defense said it still had a lot of digital evidence to go through, more potential witnesses to speak with and more documents to collect from Kohberger’s past and his family.

The prosecution agreed that there was a large amount of information to sift through.

The defense recommended a summer 2025 trial if the case moved forward in Latah County, but days after the Jan. 26 hearing, Kohberger’s defense filed a motion for a change of venue.

The prosecution said the case has national and international interest, so a change of venue would not solve any problem.

At a Feb. 28 hearing, the judge and prosecution proposed a trial date of March 3, 2025, while the defense asked for a June 2025 trial.

The next hearing to discuss a change of venue will be on Aug. 29.

ABC News’ Julie Scott and Sasha Pezenik contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Cold-blooded’ killing of migrant prompts hate crime charges against NYC parks worker
‘Cold-blooded’ killing of migrant prompts hate crime charges against NYC parks worker
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Hate crime and murder charges have been filed against a New York City parks worker in the fatal July shooting of a Venezuelan migrant, a crime prosecutors described as “premeditated and cold-blooded.”

Elijah Mitchell, a 23-year-old temporary worker for the New York City Parks Department, was indicted Wednesday on charges of second-degree murder as a hate crime, second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing as a hate crime, and second-degree menacing, according to a statement from Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

Mitchell is accused of gunning down Arturo Jose Rodriguez Marcano in July at Brooklyn’s Stueben Playground, three days after he allegedly threatened the 30-year-old migrant with a handgun during an argument at the park, Gonzalez said in his statement.

“This defendant allegedly came to the location where the victim was staying, armed with a gun, to settle a score,” Gonzalez said in the statement. “This premeditated and cold-blooded homicide is outrageous on many levels, not least because the alleged motive was hatred towards new arrivals to our city.”

Mitchell pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday in Brooklyn Supreme Court and a public defender was appointed to represent him. An ABC News request for comment sent to Mitchell’s attorney was not immediately answered. The New York City Department of Parks & Recreation had no comment in response to a similar ABC News request.

The shooting unfolded around 10:40 p.m. on July 21 inside Stueben Playground, prosecutors said.

Mitchell allegedly went to the park looking for Marcano and shot him once in the chest before fleeing the scene on foot, prosecutors said. The mortally wounded victim was taken to Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.

After he was detained July 29 for questioning about Marcano’s murder, Mitchell allegedly admitted to being at the park the night of the shooting but claimed he did not commit the killing, saying he went there to use the restroom, heard a gunshot and then ran, according to a statement prosecutors say he gave detectives after allegedly waiving his Miranda right to remain silent.

“Hell no, I didn’t have a gun that night,” Mitchell purportedly told detectives, according to his statement to detectives, which prosecutors provided to ABC News on Thursday.

Three days before the shooting, prosecutors allege Mitchell, who claimed to be homeless and living out of his car, got into a heated argument with Rodriguez Marcano at the playground.

“The defendant went to a vehicle, came back and allegedly lifted his shirt to show a gun in his waistband. He was pulled away by other employees,” prosecutors said in a statement.

But Mitchell, according to his statement to detectives, denied threatening Rodriguez Marcan with a gun. He said he was told to leave the park that day by his supervisor when a group of migrants living in the park became upset with him and other parks department employees for trying to clear their homeless encampment as part of their work duties.

“What caused me to leave was that they were being aggressive,” Mitchell purportedly told detectives of the migrants’ reaction, according to his statement to detectives. “They started grabbing weapons and s—. I just went back to the truck. No, I don’t have a gun on me. I don’t do that. I’m positive.”

Mitchell said he harbors no animus toward migrants, but conceded that he and his coworkers were “tired of removing people from the park,” according to his statement to detectives.

“It’s not my problem. It’s not [the] Parks Department’s problem. I go to work, I cut grass, and that’s it. No, I don’t have a problem with migrants,” Mitchell told detectives, according to his statement.

If convicted of the charges, Mitchell faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison, prosecutors said. He is being held in jail on a $2.5 million bond and was ordered to return to court on Oct. 23.

“My office will vigorously prosecute this horrific case, and these enhanced charges send a strong message that hate crimes will never be tolerated in Brooklyn,” Gonzalez said in his statement.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.