Body of Massachusetts man who went missing while on vacation found under home
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office released this Ring camera still of Stanley Kotowski in the clothes he was last seen wearing before going missing. (Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office)

(NEW YORK) — Authorities in South Carolina said they have found the body of an endangered Massachusetts man who went missing over a week ago while vacationing with his family on Hilton Head Island.

Stanley Kotowski, 60, had not been seen since leaving his family’s vacation rental in Sea Pines the morning of Aug. 16, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office incident report. He had been experiencing a mental health crisis prior to his disappearance, authorities said.

His body was found under a home in a crawl space in Sea Pines on Monday, upward of 600 feet from where he was last seen, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said. His cause of death was asphyxiation by hanging and it has been ruled a suicide, Beaufort County Coroner David Ott said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Authorities responded to the home around 11:30 a.m. Monday “in connection to suspicious activity,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. A Sea Pines security officer who was walking in the neighborhood noticed a “foul odor” and flies in the area and contacted the sheriff’s office, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Lt. Eric Calendine told reporters Tuesday.

The body was recovered from a 3-foot-high crawl space about four hours later, the sheriff’s office said. Kotowski was determined to have died the day he went missing, though the exact time is undetermined, Ott said.

Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner called the discovery “deflating” following the massive search by deputies and the community for Kotowski.

“Just wish the outcome was different,” he told reporters Tuesday.

Tanner described the crawl space as “unusual” and its entry point as “very unique,” in explaining that he understood how it may have been missed during the search.

Kotowski was reported missing by his family about two hours after he was last seen, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Master Sgt. Daniel Allen. He was listed as endangered due to his mental state, the length of time he has been missing and because he was last seen on a Ring camera without any shoes on, Allen said.

According to the incident report, Jackie Kotowski told deputies her husband “believes Sea Pines is a ‘set up’ and has a conspiracy that the people here are out to get him.” She also reported he had made “several statements of people at this place ‘watching him,'” the incident report stated.

His wife also told deputies that, before he left, Stanley told her, “Promise me you will go on without me,” according to the incident report.

He had been struggling with anxiety before he went missing, his family told Savannah, Georgia, ABC affiliate WJCL following his disappearance.

“He had really bad insomnia for about a month. This is like a brand-new thing,” his wife, Jackie Kotowski, told WJCL. “He doesn’t have dementia. His anxiety just kept getting worse and worse and worse and he started to get a little paranoid, and he thought someone was chasing him.”

Kotowski had sought medical attention days before his disappearance for his mental health issues, according to Calendine.

He had not taken any personal items, such as his phone or wallet, when he left the rental, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Tanner said they are not releasing the exact location where his body was recovered out of respect for those living and vacationing in the community.

Authorities thanked the community for their efforts in attempting to find Kotowski, including searching their properties and checking security cameras.

“I’m very thankful for the community itself for what they did during this whole endeavor,” Calendine said.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Suspect fatally shot by park rangers at Yellowstone National Park after allegedly making threats
Getty Images – STOCK

(WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont.) — An armed suspect who was allegedly making threats in Yellowstone National Park is dead following a shootout with rangers, the National Park Service said.

A Yellowstone law enforcement ranger was also injured in the incident, NPS said.

The “significant law enforcement incident” occurred at Canyon Village in the central part of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming overnight and Thursday morning, NPS said.

“Rangers responded to a report of an individual with a firearm who was making threats,” NPS said in a press release. “When rangers contacted the individual there was an exchange of gunfire between the subject and law enforcement rangers.”

The name of the deceased suspect is not being released at this time.

The ranger injured in the incident is in stable condition and is being treated at a nearby hospital, NPS said.

There are no active threats to the public, NPS said.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the incident with support from NPS special agents.

An area around the Canyon Lodge complex remains closed due to the ongoing investigation.

No additional information is being released at this time, authorities said.

5 charged in drug investigation into Matthew Perry’s ketamine death: Source
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Five people are now facing federal charges in connection with the ketamine death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry, ABC News has learned.

The arrests were made in an early morning operation Thursday, according to law enforcement sources.

Five people — including two doctors — have been charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine, according to a federal source. The indictment alleges that the two doctors were the initial sources of supply, but at one point federal officials believe the drugs became too expensive and Perry switched to a new source, including a woman known as the “Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles,” according to the federal source.

The charges will also include the death of another person who is referred to in the indictment by the initials C.M., according to the federal source.

The charges will be announced at a news briefing later on Thursday with the U.S. attorney for Los Angeles and the head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Perry died on Oct. 28, 2023, at the age of 54. He was discovered unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home, police said. An autopsy report revealed he died from the acute effects of ketamine.

Perry had high levels of ketamine in his blood, likely lapsed into unconsciousness and then went underwater, according to the autopsy report.

He was reported to have been receiving ketamine infusions for depression and anxiety, with the most recent therapy coming 1 1/2 weeks before his death, according to the autopsy report. However, the medical examiner wrote the ketamine in his system at death could not have been from that infusion therapy, as ketamine’s half-life is three to four hours or less.

His method of intake was listed in the report as unknown.

The autopsy report also listed drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects as contributing factors not related to the immediate cause of death. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

Prescription drugs and loose pills were found at his home, but nothing near where he was found dead, according to the autopsy report.

Multiple agencies have been investigating in the months since his death, including the DEA, Los Angeles Police Department, United States Postal Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Perry was known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom “Friends,” which ran from 1994 to 2004.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Woman nearly bitten by tiger after hopping fence at New Jersey zoo, video shows
Getty Images – STOCK/Alvaro Iglesias Martin

(BRIDGETON, N.J.) — Police are seeking a woman who hopped a fence surrounding a tiger enclosure at a New Jersey zoo.

Video of the incident showed the unidentified woman reaching through the enclosure’s fence at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton.

The woman can be seen attempting to pet the animal, then jumping back when it appears to momentarily become aggressive.

“A female at the Cohanzick Zoo went over the wooden fence at the tiger enclosure and began enticing the tiger almost getting bit by putting her hand through the wire enclosure,” police said.

It was not immediately clear when the incident took place, but police released the footage Tuesday.

At the end of the video, the woman is seen turning and hopping back over the wooden fence and walking away.

They also shared a photo of a sign in the area of the enclosure, which warned visitors not to climb over the fence.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the woman in the video to contact them at 856-451-0033.

