Boeing capsule astronauts remain at Space Station with no return date, NASA says

Boeing capsule astronauts remain at Space Station with no return date, NASA says
NASA via AP

(NEW YORK) — Boeing Starliner’s first astronaut-crewed capsule, which launched to the International Space Station (ISS) on June 5, remains docked at the station with no official return date, NASA said Thursday.

“We don’t have a major announcement today relative to a return date,” NASA Commercial Crew Program Manager Steve Stich said during a joint press conference with Boeing officials.

“We’re making great progress, but we’re just not quite ready to do that,” Stich added.

What was initially planned to be an eight-day mission, has now spanned over 50 days, with veteran NASA astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams’ return to Earth delayed until at least August, according to officials.

Thruster failures that caused issues on the launch trip to ISS and helium leaks on the Starliner capsule have led to continued delays, according to Boeing.

The Aerospace giant has been testing the capsule’s propulsion system in White Sands, New Mexico, to identify the cause of the issues, according to Stich, who said analysis of the findings will be done this weekend.

In order to get the go-ahead for a return mission, NASA must review Boeing’s engineering, which may not happen until the first week of August, Stich said.

On June 11, Boeing officials said the capsule was experiencing five “small” helium leaks as its first astronaut-crewed flight test continued.

Helium is used to pressurize the spacecraft’s reaction control system (RCS) maneuvering thrusters, allowing them to fire, according to Boeing.

“Our focus today is to return Butch and Suni on Starliner,” Stich said of the astronauts. “I think we’re starting to close in on those final pieces of the flight rationale to make sure we can come home safely and that’s our primary focus right now.”

Mark Nappi, vice president and program manager of the commercial crew program at Boeing, was asked if there were any regrets about the mission.

“I think the only thing we’d do differently, is we would not have been so empathic about an eight-day mission,” Nappi said of the repeated delays. “We kept saying ‘eight-day minimum mission,’ I think we all knew it was going to go longer than that, it’s my regret that we didn’t just say ‘we’re gonna stay up there until we get everything done we want to go do.'”

ABC News’ Gina Sunseri contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Former Indianapolis Colts player Daniel Muir arrested after missing son found safe
Former Indianapolis Colts player Daniel Muir arrested after missing son found safe
George Bridges/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(KOKOMO, Ind.) — A former Indianapolis Colts player has been arrested after his teenage son, who had been missing for two weeks, was found at the family’s home in Kokomo, Indiana.

Bryson Muir, 14, was found “safe and well” and is now in the care of the Cass County Department of Child Services, according to Indiana State Police.

Daniel Muir, 40, was taken into custody Wednesday morning and faces charges of domestic battery and obstruction of justice, police said.

Muir, a defensive tackle, played in the NFL for seven seasons, four with the Colts, from 2007 to 2013. He played in college at Kent State, but went undrafted in 2007 before signing as a free agent with the Green Bay Packers. He had just 99 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his career.

Muir’s wife and the boy’s mother, 38-year-old Kristin Muir, was also arrested and charged with obstruction of justice, according to police.

Bryson was last seen June 16 leaving a relative’s home in Ohio with his mother, Indiana State Police said last week.

The two left in a car belonging to Servant Leader’s Foundation, a religious organization that also owns the property where the Muir family resided, police said. Shortly after leaving the relative’s home, police pulled the car over, but Bryson was not inside.

Two days later, the Cass County Department of Child Services asked police to investigate allegations of domestic battery toward Bryson.

Police said they attempted to contact his parents, but were initially unsuccessful. They later agreed to bring Bryson to meet with police, but then “backed out of that arrangement, which signaled an unwillingness to cooperate.”

On Wednesday, police said they had found Bryson. A photo released by police showed the 14-year-old with a black eye.

An investigation remains ongoing, and police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 800-382-0689.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Boy, 14, bitten by shark in Florida, the fourth incident in a month
Boy, 14, bitten by shark in Florida, the fourth incident in a month
Philip Waller/Getty Images

(DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.) — A 14-year-old boy was bitten by a shark Wednesday in Daytona Beach, Florida, local authorities said.

The teen, who was visiting from Missouri, was bitten on his left foot while standing in knee-deep water, according to the Volusia County Beach Ocean Rescue.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident marks the fourth shark bite reported in Volusia County just this month.

On Monday, another 14-year-old boy was bitten on the right calf during a junior lifeguard camp at Ponce Inlet. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening lacerations, according to Aaron Jenkins, the deputy chief of Volusia County Beach Safety.

Witnesses said the shark was a blacktip, which is common in the area, he said.

A 21-year-old man visiting from Ohio was bitten on the foot on July 4 while playing football in knee-deep water. He also received non-life-threatening injuries, Jenkins said.

“Felt like my foot was being stabbed,” the 21-year-old victim, Connor Baker, said. “Tried as fast as I could to just get to shore.”

The following day, on July 5, a 26-year-old man from Sarasota, Florida, was bitten on the foot while wading in an inner tube in about five feet of water. His injuries were also non-life-threatening, Jenkins said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nine injured, hundreds evacuated in JFK airport escalator fire
Nine injured, hundreds evacuated in JFK airport escalator fire
WABC-TV

(NEW YORK) — Several people were taken to the hospital after an escalator caught fire at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told ABC News.

The small fire in Concourse C sent smoke billowing through the airport’s Terminal 8 at about 7 a.m.

Nine people received minor injuries due to smoke inhalation, four of whom were hospitalized, according to New York ABC station WABC-TV. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

About 960 people were evacuated on buses to another area of the terminal, officials said.

One traveler, Nate Peckinpaugh, told ABC News he had been about to board a flight from New York to Washington, D.C., when the fire broke out.

“I was catching a flight at the exact terminal we evacuated from. The alarm was going off for a long time and no one was paying attention,” Peckinpaugh told ABC News.

“Eventually this woman started running around and yelling for someone to help,” he added.

Peckinpaugh recorded the incident on his phone, from the alarm going off at the terminal to passengers being escorted outside, some covering their faces from the smoke. Firefighters were then seen arriving at the scene, with a few people being rescued from the jet bridge while others were being put on stretchers to receive assistance.

Operations had resumed in the terminal by about 8:15 a.m., officials said, and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.