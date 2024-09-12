Bomb threats reported at multiple buildings in Springfield, Ohio

Bomb threats reported at multiple buildings in Springfield, Ohio
Paul Vernon/AP

(SPRINGFIELD, Ohio) — A bomb threat has prompted a major police response in Springfield, Ohio, on Thursday morning, according to the city commission office.

The threat was sent via email “to multiple agencies and media outlets,” the office said.

“Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our employees and residents. We are working to address this situation as swiftly as possible,” the office said. “We ask the community to avoid the area surrounding City Hall vicinity while the investigation is ongoing and to report any suspicious activity to the Springfield Police Division.”

Though it is not yet known if they are connected, the threat comes after baseless rumors spread online in the wake of viral social media posts claiming Haitian migrants were abducting people’s pets in Springfield order to eat them. The rumors were amplified by right-wing politicians, including former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs,” Trump said at Tuesday night’s presidential debate. The people that came in, they’re eating the cats, they’re eating, they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”

A spokesperson for the city of Springfield told ABC News these claims are false, and that there have been “no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals in the immigrant community.”

“Additionally, there have been no verified instances of immigrants engaging in illegal activities such as squatting or littering in front of residents’ homes,” the spokesperson said. “Furthermore, no reports have been made regarding members of the immigrant community deliberately disrupting traffic.”

Springfield estimates there are around 12,000 to 15,000 immigrants living in the county; migrants have been drawn to the region because of low cost of living and work opportunities, according to the city. The rapid rise in population has strained housing, health care and school resources, according to the city. But city officials also said the migrants are in the country legally and that many are recipients of Temporary Protected Status.

The Haitian Bridge Alliance condemned the “baseless and inflammatory” claims about Haitian migrants, arguing they “not only perpetuate harmful stereotypes but also contribute to the dangerous stigmatization of immigrant communities, particularly Black immigrants from the Republic of Haiti.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who dispelled the rumors this week, said the state would send more resources to Springfield.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

NASA’s Mars rover to begin ‘most challenging’ journey up crater rim
NASA’s Mars rover to begin ‘most challenging’ journey up crater rim
NASA via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Marking a new journey in NASA’s exploration of Mars, the Perseverance rover is set to begin a monthslong, steep and challenging ascent up a crater, the space agency announced Wednesday.

The Perseverance rover, nicknamed “Percy,” is the centerpiece of NASA’s Mars 2020 mission, working to collect data in preparation for future human exploration of the Red Planet.

The car-sized spacecraft has spent two and a half years exploring the Mars Jezero Crater floor and river delta and beginning the week of Aug. 19, will start the ascent up the western rim of the crater.

“Perseverance has completed four science campaigns, collected 22 rock cores, and traveled over 18 unpaved miles,” Art Thompson, Perseverance project manager at of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, said in a press release Wednesday.

“As we start the Crater Rim Campaign, our rover is in excellent condition, and the team is raring to see what’s on the roof of this place,” Thompson added.

In what will be the “most challenging” journey for the rover to date, Perseverance will rely on auto-navigation capabilities while encountering slopes of up to 23 degrees on the pre-planned path up the crater.

When Perseverance summits the crater, which scientists have dubbed “Aurora Park,” the rover will have gained approximately 1,000 feet in elevation.

Researchers are looking forward to the new frontier of data that awaits the rover on the crater rim, saying the mission expects “many more discoveries to come.”

Eleni Ravanis, a University of Hawaiì at Mānoa scientist on Perseverance’s Mastcam-Z instrument team and one of the Crater Rim Campaign science leads, said the findings will have “significant implications” in understanding the Red Planet.

“Our samples are already an incredibly scientifically compelling collection, but the crater rim promises to provide even more samples that will have significant implications for our understanding of Martian geologic history,” Ravanis said in the release.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

There was once an ancient ocean filled with magma on the moon, scientists say
There was once an ancient ocean filled with magma on the moon, scientists say
Getty Images -STOCK/Alex Dean

(NEW YORK) — There was once a magma-filled ocean on the south pole of the moon, scientists recently discovered after analyzing lunar soil that revealed ancient information about the moon’s origin.

The study of soil taken from a less-studied region of the moon suggests the presence of remnants of a former ocean of magma, according to a study published Wednesday in Nature.

The researchers analyzed lunar soil extracted from high-latitude regions on the southern portion of the moon — taken as part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission when India’s Vikram lander module made a historic touchdown near the south pole of the moon in August 2023. The mission is the southern-most landing that has ever taken place on the moon — a difficult feat considering the lack of sunlight, which can create visibility and communication issues, Anil Bhardwaj, director of Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad and co-author of the study, told ABC News. Most lunar landings, especially human landings, have taken place in the equatorial or low-latitude regions.

The mission embarked the use of new technology — a particle access spectrometer — an instrument aboard the rover that was able to make observations and collect data very close to the lunar surface, M. Shanmugam, the lead engineer of the alpha particle X-ray spectrometer at the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad, told ABC News.

The composition of the soil found on Vikram’s landing site is consistent with an ancient magma ocean, the authors conclude.

When analyzing the soil, the researchers found a relatively uniform elemental composition among 23 measurements at various spots along the lunar surface, primarily containing the rock-type ferroan anorthosite. The spectrum of elements also included all of the major and minor elements of the presence of magma, including sodium, aluminum, magnesium, carbon, silicon, sulfur, potassium, iron, titanium, chromium and manganese, Bhardwaj said.

The moon is believed to have formed after a body the size of Mars struck Earth about 4.24 billion years ago, Bhardwaj said. The material that formed as a result of the volatile impact was likely magma that was thrown into space that remained within the Earth’s gravitational pull and eventually began forming a planetary-mass object.

The magma ocean is likely to have existed for tens to hundred million years, Santosh Vadawale, a professor in the Physical Research Laboratory and lead author of the study, told ABC News.

Researchers believed the magma disappeared as the moon cooled throughout its formation, hypothesizing that, less dense ferroan anorthosite floated to the lunar surface while heavier minerals sank to form the mantle during the cool-down — forming the lunar highlands as a result of the floatation of lighter anorthositic rock.

Previous research into the Moon’s geology has primarily relied on samples taken by missions to lunar mid-latitudes, such as the Apollo program, giving scientists a more nuanced look into the history of the moon’s formation, according to the paper.

While the lunar magma ocean hypothesis has existed for decades, ever since the Apollo mission placed humans on the moon in 1969, the new research has allowed researchers to confirm the evolutionary history of the moon from billions of years ago, Vadawale said.

“Our next mission, we would like to try to go as close as possible to poles, where there are these permanently shadowed regions where there is water is supposed to be there,” he said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hurricane Warning in effect for Florida’s Big Bend as Tropical Storm Debby approaches
Hurricane Warning in effect for Florida’s Big Bend as Tropical Storm Debby approaches
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Depression Four strengthened into Tropical Storm Debby late Saturday afternoon – and could reach near hurricane strength as it heads north over the weekend.

Over 10 million people along the Florida Gulf Coast are under tropical alerts. A Hurricane Warning was issued across the Big Bend region of Florida, with Tropical Storm Warnings still in effect from south of Yankeetown down to East Cape Sable, and for portions of the Florida Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge.

The tropical storm entered the Gulf of Mexico off the southwest coast of Florida later on Saturday afternoon and is forecast to make landfall late Sunday night or early Monday morning along Florida’s Big Bend region.

Strengthening is expected as the storm feeds off the warm water in the Gulf of Mexico, where water temperatures are averaging around 85 degrees.

The main impact from this storm will be flooding due to rainfall. While the highest rain totals will be dependent on the storm’s path, much of Florida will be getting drenched from this system.

Widespread rain totals of 2 to 5 inches are likely in northern Florida, with localized areas possibly seeing 5 to 15 inches of rainfall over the next four days.

Storm surge may also be an issue, with 2 to 4 feet of potential surge from Bonita Beach to the Suwannee River area. Up to 3 to 5 feet of surge is in the forecast from the Chassahowitzka to Aucilla River.

Damaging winds are possible as well, and will be dependent on the strength of this storm at landfall.

Tropical storm-force winds are likely, ranging between 39 to 73 mph, in central and northern Florida. Hurricane-force winds are possible in the Big Bend region on Sunday night into Monday morning.

As of now, the National Hurricane Center forecasts that the storm will make its way into the Big Bend region of Florida as a strong tropical storm late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

The storm then passes across northern Florida and is expected to reemerge on the Atlantic side. While its track remains questionable thereafter, some projections keep it drifting off the coast of Georgia and the Carolinas long enough to drench coastal areas with several more inches of rain.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.