Bond appeal denied

A judge has denied bond for Michael Timothy Puckett, the man accused of killing Carroll County Deputy Logan Utt and wounding Deputy Michael Dean during a May 29 welfare check. Prosecutors said Puckett opened fire, fled and was arrested two days later in North Carolina. He faces aggravated murder, attempted murder and weapons charges. Puckett was free on bond in a pending Patrick County explosives case at the time. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.
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