Bondi Beach evidence suggests shooting was ‘inspired’ by ISIS, Australia PM says

Mourners gather to lay flowers at Bondi Beach on December 15, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. Police say at least 16 people, including one suspected gunman, were killed and more than 40 others injured when two attackers opened fire near a Hanukkah celebration at the world-famous Bondi Beach, in what authorities have declared a terrorist incident. (Izhar Khan/Getty Images)

(LONDON) — The alleged father and son gunmen who killed at least 15 people in a mass shooting at Australia’s Bondi Beach traveled to the Philippines in the weeks leading up to the attack and may have been inspired by the ISIS terrorist organization, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

Investigators are probing the months and weeks leading up to the Sunday shooting, when the suspected gunmen — Sajid Akram, 50, and Naveed Akram, 24 — fired at people taking part in a Hanukkah event. Australian investigators and officials have described the incident as an anti-semitic terrorist attack.

“It would appear that there is evidence that this was inspired by a terrorist organization, by ISIS,” Albanese told reporters at a Tuesday press conference. “Some of the evidence which is being procured, including the presence of Islamic State flags in the vehicle that has been seized, are a part of that.”

“Radical perversion of Islam is absolutely a problem,” the prime minister continued. “It is something that has been identified globally as a problem as well.”

One of the two alleged shooters was killed during the incident, with the second injured. Police confirmed to ABC News that the surviving alleged gunman, Sajid Akram, had woken from his coma but had not yet been questioned.

New South Wales Police Force Commissioner Mal Lanyon also took part in Tuesday’s press conference. He confirmed to journalists that the seized vehicle was registered to the younger of the two alleged gunmen and “contained IEDs” as well as ISIS flags.

“We continue to work through the motive of this tragedy and will continue to do so,” Lanyon said.

Law enforcement officials said they are also probing a trip taken by the alleged shooters to the Philippines in November. “The reasons why they went to the Philippines and the purpose of that and where they went when they were there is under investigation at the moment,” Lanyon said.

A NSW Health spokesperson told ABC News on Tuesday that 22 injured people remain in hospital, six of whom are in critical condition.

Twelve of the 15 deceased victims have now been named. They include a young soccer player originally from France, a Holocaust survivor and a 10-year-old girl.

Chris Minns, the premier of New South Wales, pushed back on criticism of the police response time as the shooting unfolded.

Responding officers, Minns said during Tuesday’s press conference, “acted with bravery and integrity. They didn’t take a backward step.”

“They engaged the gunmen on the footbridge with handguns,” Minns said. “The offenders had long-range rifles and New South Wales police officers were responsible for killing one of them and shooting the other one and as a result saving many, many people’s lives.”

“Now there are two officers in critical care in New South Wales hospitals at the moment. They weren’t shot in the back as they were running away, they were shot in the front,” Minns said.

“If there’s any suggestion that New South Wales Police didn’t live up to their responsibilities to the people of this state, it should be rejected because it’s not consistent with the facts,” Minns continued.

Russia carries out ‘massive strike’ on Ukraine, killing at least 4 and injuring 26
Yurii Tynnyi/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC “UA:PBC”/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Russia carried out a massive aerial attack across central and eastern Ukraine overnight, killing at least four people and injuring 26 others, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The Ukrainian Air Force said in a Telegram post Saturday morning that Russia overnight had launched 503 projectiles — 458 drones and 45 missiles — of which 415 were shot down while the remaining 78 struck 25 different locations across Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post Saturday morning that the targets of the latest Russian strikes “remain the same: ordinary life, residential buildings, our energy system, and infrastructure.”

The city of Dnipro was hit hard, with three people killed and another 11 injured there, according to the regional military administration, which said children were among the casualties. A drone struck an apartment building in the city. Three more were injured in the nearby Samarskyi district of the wider Dnipropetrovsk region, authorities said.

In the Kharkiv region, at least one person was killed in the village of Rokytne; eight others were injured in the suburbs of Kharkiv city; one person was injured in nearby Chuhuiv; and another was injured in the village of Hrushivka, according to the regional military administration. The mayor of Kharkiv said in a Telegram post Saturday morning that the city is facing a significant electricity shortage.

Additionally, one person was injured in the Poltava region and another person was injured in the neighboring Kyiv region, according to the respective regional military administrations. The strikes on the Poltava region targeted energy infrastructure facilities, cutting off electricity, water and heating to some communities, authorities said.

The Russian strikes mark the ninth large-scale attack on Ukraine’s gas infrastructure since the start of October, according to Ukrainian state-run energy firm Naftogaz, which in a Telegram post Saturday morning accused Russian of deliberately “targeting enterprises that provide Ukrainians with gas and heat” during the winter months.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed in a Telegram post Saturday morning that it had targeted Ukrainian military and energy infrastructure in an overnight attack. The “massive strike” was carried out in response to “Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia,” according to the Russian defense ministry.

Mystery drones over Denmark are ‘hybrid attack,’ defense minister says
Steffen Trumpf/dpa (Photo by Steffen Trumpf/picture alliance via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Drone overflights again caused disruptions at Danish airports on Wednesday night, officials said, in the latest instance of unexplained drone sightings over sensitive facilities in the Scandinavian nation.

Danish officials held a press conference on Thursday morning detailing the latest incidents, which prompted the complete closure of Aalborg Airport — which is also used by the Danish armed forces — on the northern tip of Denmark’s Zealand island.

“Drones have been observed near Aalborg Airport and the airspace has been closed,” the Danish National Police said in a statement on Wednesday night. “The police are present and investigating further.”

Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said at a Thursday press conference that drones were also reported over the southern cities of Esbjerg and Sonderborg, as well as over the Fighter Wing Skrydstrup air base, which is home to Danish F-16 fighter jets.

“The goal of this kind of hybrid attack is to create fear,” Hummelgaard said. “It is to create discord and it is to make us afraid.”

The Danish government is planning to “acquire new capabilities for detection” and to present a bill that will “provide increased opportunities for infrastructure owners to also shoot down drones,” Hummelgaard added.

The latest reports came after Copenhagen Airport was forced to close for several hours on Monday night, as was Oslo Airport in southern Norway. Both capitals sit along the Skagerrak and Kattegat straits, home to busy shipping lanes which connect the North Sea to the Baltic Sea.

The origin or purpose of the drone flights is not yet clear. But Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told a Thursday press conference, “There can be no doubt that everything points to this being the work of a professional actor when we are talking about such a systematic operation in so many locations at virtually the same time.”

“This is what I would define as a hybrid attack using different types of drones,” Poulsen said, adding that Copenhagen has options to respond through NATO, including by triggering the alliance’s Article 4 which calls for a formal consultation with allies.

“We have no evidence to make the direct link to Russia,” Poulsen added.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Tuesday that she considered the initial drone intrusions over Copenhagen and elsewhere to be “a serious attack against critical infrastructure in Denmark.”

Asked if Russia — drones from which have repeatedly violated NATO airspace in recent months — should be considered responsible, Frederiksen said, “I cannot reject in any way that it could be Russia.”

The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed the assertion. “A country that takes a serious position should probably not make such baseless accusations time and time again,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

And on Thursday, the Russian embassy in Denmark suggested the drone sightings “are a staged provocation.”

“Undoubtedly, they will be used as a pretext for further escalating tension in the interests of forces seeking by all means to prolong the Ukrainian conflict and extend it to other countries,” the embassy wrote on Telegram. “The Russian side firmly rejects the absurd speculations of involvement in the incidents.”

Danish police Chief Superintendent Jens Jespersen told reporters on Tuesday that authorities were investigating several theories as to the origin of the drones, including that they may have been launched from nearby ships.

Danish authorities identified three tankers with links to Russia — the Astrol 1, Pushpa and Oslo Carrier 3 — as possible launch points, Reuters reported.

Of the three, only the Pushpa was close to Aalborg on Wednesday night when the latest drone overflights were reported.

As of Thursday morning, open-source maritime tracking websites showed the Pushpa sailing southwest through the North Sea toward the English Channel, with its eventual destination listed as Vadinar in India.

The Ukrainian government’s “War Sanctions” website lists the Pushpa as part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of tankers — vessels that are often uninsured and with unclear ownership which Moscow uses to evade international sanctions.

The Puspha also uses the name Boracay and sails under the flag of Benin, according to the Ukrainian government.

IDF investigates report of Israeli troops setting Gaza sewage treatment plant ablaze
Israeli forces take security measures after organizing a raid in Hebron, West Bank on October 9, 2025. Amer Shallodi/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — The Israel Defense Forces are investigating reports Israeli troops who were occupying a key sewage treatment plant in Gaza set it ablaze amid a drawdown of their forces from much of the enclave’s territory last week as a part of the first phase of the ceasefire deal.

The Sheikh Aljin sewage treatment plant, located to the southeast of Gaza City, was badly damaged in the reported fire, according to Gaza’s Coastal Municipalities Water Utility. 

The CMWU told ABC News that an in-person investigation of the site on Tuesday, Oct. 14, confirmed that four of the plant’s six biological treatment towers had suffered massive fire damage.

According to the CMWU, the plastic cells and hydraulic systems inside the treatment towers had been destroyed and their concrete walls cracked by the fire.

Photos taken by the CMWU’s staff after the fire and provided to ABC News reveal the damage to the plant. The photos show multiple treatment towers with charred walls, their interiors burnt out and strewn with garbage. The treatment towers are scattered with Hebrew-language graffiti, including one reading, “I’ll be back soon.”

Before the devastating fire, the plant had the capacity to serve some 700,000 of Gaza’s approximately 2 million residents, the utility said.

The fire was first reported by Drop Site News, who uncovered two photos appearing to show IDF troops posing in front of burning structures at the Sheikh Aljin sewage plant to the southeast of Gaza City.

The date and authenticity of the photos could not be immediately verified but the structures seen in the images match those seen in the images provided by the CMWU.  

The IDF told ABC News it was aware of the incident, and it is being reviewed.

It was not immediately clear when the fire was first set. NASA’s FIRMS system first detected a fire at the plant at 1:34 p.m. local time on Saturday, Oct. 11. And a satellite photo from Planet Labs taken on the same day shows smoke rising from one of the facility’s six biological treatment towers.  

The IDF appears to have withdrawn from the site before Oct. 11 as Israeli troops vacated much of the Gaza Strip after a ceasefire came into effect on Oct. 10.   

But earlier satellite images points to an IDF presence at the site in the days before the fire, experts say.

Tony Reeves, founder of the private intelligence firm MAIAR, said that it was difficult to make a definitive assessment, this image from Sept. 28 appeared to show objects consistent in their size and shape with military armored vehicles, as well as plowed earth like the kind often used by militaries for fortification.

Reeves said images from Oct. 7 and 11 appeared to point to a drawdown at the site with fewer vehicles present. 

Jeremy Binnie, a defense analyst with the intelligence firm Janes, also told ABC News that while specific vehicles could not be identified the Sept. 28 and Oct. 7 images point to an IDF presence at the site.

The scene, Binnie said, “is consistent with an IDF temporary defensive position in the Gaza Strip as they routinely build protective berms and we would not expect civilian vehicles to be at a disused military position at this time.” 

The CMWU said that owing to the destruction of another treatment plant at Bureij near Gaza’s border with Israel, before the fire the Sheikj Aljin plant had become the last remaining sewage treatment facility set up to serve much of central Gaza and Gaza City.

