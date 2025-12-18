Bondi Beach survivor recalls getting shot while running toward his family

Community members gather outside of Bondi Pavilion at Bondi Beach on December 15, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Audrey Richardson/Getty Images)

(SYDNEY) — When shots rang out at a Hanukkah celebration on Australia’s Bondi Beach, Arsen Ostrovsky said he thought it could’ve been balloons popping.

“Because it was the carnival, there were clowns and children’s activities,” he told ABC News. “But then it was just non-stop, relentless — so I knew that we were under attack.”

As Ostrovsky ran toward his wife and her children, who were exposed and closer to the shooting, he said he felt a bullet strike his head.

“I fell down and I remember saying, ‘I’m hit, ‘I’m hit,’ and the blood just started gushing,” Ostrovsky said, with part of his head still bandaged up.

Fifteen people were killed — including a 10-year-old girl named Matilda and an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor — and more than 40 others were wounded in last weekend’s mass shooting at Bondi Beach.

The two gunmen — who officials say appeared to have been inspired by ISIS — were allegedly father and son. The father, Sajid Akram, was killed by police at the scene, and the son, Naveed Akram, was wounded and taken into custody. He faces charges, including committing a terrorist act and 15 counts of murder.

When asked if he has anything to say to the gunmen, Ostrovsky — who was in Israel during Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7, 2023 — said he hopes they face justice and understand they will never succeed in taking away his humanity.

“We’ve seen the horrors of the last two years in Israel, thinking that we would be coming here to a safe place, and then having to flee for our lives,” Ostrovsky said.

Ostrovsky said the actions of people at Bondi Beach, like Ahmed al-Ahmed — a bystander who was seen on video jumping in and wrestling a gun away from one of the attackers — and other members of the public who ran toward the danger, have helped him see humanity in the darkness.

People were “running from the surf, coming from shops, running from a beach to help,” he said.

“That’s what I choose to take,” he said.

ABC News’ Karson Yiu and James Gillings contributed to this report.

2 more charged in Louvre jewel heist, 3 released from custody
Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Two people arrested in the investigation into the Louvre Museum robbery last month have been formally charged in connection with the case, according to the Paris Public Prosecutor’s office. Both denied their involvement in the robbery.

Two others were charged in connection with the heist this week.

French authorities identified the new suspects as a 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman. They were charged with organized robbery and conspiracy to commit organized robbery and remanded into custody.

Additionally, three of the five people arrested on Oct. 29 have been released from custody, prosecutors said.

On Oct. 19, four masked thieves stole eight pieces of jewelry from the Louvre, the world’s most visited museum, that were valued at $102 million. The robbery, which authorities say took just seven minutes, sparked a national outcry and nationwide manhunt.

The stolen jewels remain missing, authorities say.

Last week, one suspect was arrested at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport while trying to board a plane bound for Algeria, police said, while the second suspect was detained as he was about to travel to Mali.

The investigation is ongoing.

Pope Leo meets Zelenskyy, calls for ‘just and lasting’ peace in Ukraine
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and Pope Leo XIV (R) wave to reporters at the end of their meeting at the Papal residence in Castel Gandolfo, on the outskirts of Rome, Italy, on December 09, 2025. (Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Leo XIV near Rome on Tuesday, amid a flurry of meetings with fellow European leaders to discuss the latest permutations of a U.S.-proposed peace plan to end Russia’s full-scale invasion of his country.

The Vatican Press office said the two men met at the papal residence at Castel Gandolfo outside the Italian capital.

“During the cordial talks, which focused on the war in Ukraine, the Holy Father reiterated the need for the continuation of dialogue and expressed his urgent desire that the current diplomatic initiatives bring about a just and lasting peace,” the Vatican statement said.

“In addition, the questions of prisoners of war and the need to assure the return of Ukrainian children to their families were also discussed,” the statement said.

Zelenskyy and the pope greeted journalists and photographers from the balcony of the papal residence.

The Ukrainian president is due to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday afternoon.

That meeting follows discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in London on Monday.

Zelenskyy is meeting with European leaders to discuss their approach to the latest version of the U.S.-proposed peace deal to end Russia’s invasion. 

Following talks in Geneva, Moscow and Miami over the past couple of weeks, the initial 28-point peace plan presented to Kyiv by American negotiators has been revised down to 20 points, Zelenskyy said on Monday.

Key issues such as territorial control and future Western security guarantees for Ukraine remain unsettled.

“The Americans think we must look for compromises. There are difficult questions about territories. In this regard, there is no compromise for now,” Zelenskyy told reporters on a plane after the meetings in London.

Zelenskyy said the “strongest security guarantee” that Ukraine can get would be from the U.S. “They are so far reacting positively to such a move,” he said.

The “Coalition of the Willing,” as the group of mostly European leaders refer to themselves, will also provide security guarantees, but Zelenskyy said he has not received an answer on what they would be ready to do in the event of a “repeated aggression from Russia.”

Children and staff reportedly abducted in latest attack on Nigerian school
An unknown number of students and staff were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in an attack on a Catholic boarding school in western Nigeria early Friday, authorities said. (Nigeria Police Force Niger State Command)

(MAIDUGURI, Nigeria and LONDON) — An unknown number of students and staff were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in an attack on a Catholic boarding school in western Nigeria early Friday, authorities said.

The incident occurred before dawn, around 2 a.m. local time, at St. Mary’s School in the Papiri community of the Agwara local government area in Niger state, according to the Nigeria Police Force’s Niger State Command, which said in a statement that “armed bandits” had “abducted a yet to be ascertained number of students from the school’s hostel.”

“Police tactical units, military components and other security agencies have moved to the scene, combing the forests with a view to rescue the abducted students,” police added.

The Niger state government also confirmed in a statement that it “has received with deep sadness the disturbing news of the kidnapping of pupils from St. Mary’s School in Agwara Local Government Area,” adding that the “exact number of abducted pupils is yet to be confirmed as security agencies continue to assess the situation.”

The statement noted that the “unfortunate incident comes despite prior intelligence” warning of heightened threats in part of Niger state and the governor” ordering the temporary closure of all boarding schools within the affected zone as a precautionary measure.”

“Regrettably, St. Mary’s School proceeded to reopen and resume academic activities without notifying or seeking clearance from the State Government, thereby exposing pupils and the staff to avoidable risk,” Abubakar Usman, secretary to the Niger state government, said in the statement.

Local media reports say a roll call at the school revealed that 52 students are missing as well as a number of staff. ABC News is working to confirm this.

It’s the latest in a string of recent attacks by armed groups across Nigeria, including Monday’s kidnapping of 25 schoolgirls in nearby Kebbi state. The incidents have prompted Nigerian President Bola Tinubu to postpone planned trips abroad.

