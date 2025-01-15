Bondi hearing live updates: Democrats frustrated by Bondi on 2020 election answers

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to head the Justice Department — former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi — faces questions before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Democrats want to ask her about her vow to “prosecute the prosecutors — the bad ones” — referring to special counsel Jack Smith and other DOJ lawyers who investigated Trump.

Bondi says there are no discussions about probing political enemies

Welch brought up Trump’s vow to go after his political opponents, including President Joe Biden.

Bondi testified that she has not had conversations with Trump about any plan to prosecuted Biden, Cheney, Sen. Adam Schiff and others.

However, she made unsubstantiated claims that such political prosecutions have taken place under Biden.

“No one will be prosecuted or investigated because they are a political opponent. That’s what we’ve seen in the last four years,” she said without sharing any specifics.

Hearing resumes

The heading ended its lunch break. Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont has begun his questioning.

Tillis says it’s ‘absurd, unfair’ to ask about Jan 6 pardons

Without asking Bondi a direct question, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis attacked Democrats for asking Bondi whether she would support pardons for violent Jan. 6 rioters — even after Bondi declined to answer directly earlier in the hearing whether such a move would be acceptable to her.

“I find it hard to believe that the president of the United States, or you, would look at facts that were used to convict the violent people on January the sixth,” he said.

Despite Tillis’ statement, Trump has made clear his plans to pardon a large number of Jan. 6 defendants once he takes office, and his transition has repeatedly declined to give clarity on the scope of those pardons.

Hearing breaks for lunch

The hearing paused for a 30-minute lunch break.

Bondi evades questions on investigating Jack Smith, Liz Cheney

Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono brought up Bondi’s past statements saying she would go after the “bad ones” in the Justice Department, asking her if she would prosecute former special counsel Jack Smith or former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney.

Trump has called for both of them to be investigated and jailed for their probes.

Bondi said she would not answer hypothetical questions and claimed that “no one has been prejudged” and that no one will be prejudged.

Bondi dodges question of who won 2020 election for 3rd time

For the third time during Wednesday’s hearing, Bondi dodged when asked who won the 2020 presidential election.

“We want an attorney general who bases decisions on facts,” Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono said. “So, I want to ask you a factual question. Who won the 2020 presidential election?”

“Joe Biden is the president of the United States,” Bondi replied.

Hirono accused Bondi of refusing to directly answer the question of who won.

“I can say that Donald Trump won the 2024 election. I may not like it, but I can say it,” Hirono said. “You cannot say who won the 2020 presidential election. It’s disturbing that you can’t.”

Bondi doesn’t commit to enforcing pending TikTok ban

Blumenthal asked whether she would enforce the TikTok ban, which is slated to begin on Sunday.

Bondi cited the pending Supreme Court case and claimed she could not comment. Trump once pushed for a ban but has come against the bipartisan bill approved last year that would ban it unless its owners divested from Chinese ownership.

Blumenthal calls out Bondi for dodging question about 2020 election integrity

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he was “deeply disturbed” by some of Bondi’s responses during the hearing, particular her earlier not answering directly when asked whether Trump lost the 2020 election.

“You have to be able to say that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election,” he said. “You dodged that question when you were asked directly by Senator Durbin.”

Bondi questioned about resigning if asked to do illegal act

Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons questioned Bondi again about her independence — and if she would resign from her post if she were asked to do something illegal or unethical.

Coons noted Donald Trump’s attorneys general in his first term were fired for failing to cooperate with his orders.

Bondi said she would not talk about hypotheticals and reiterated her statement that she would follow the law.

“Senator, I wouldn’t work at a law firm, I wouldn’t be a prosecutor, I wouldn’t be attorney general If anyone ask me to do something improper, and I felt I had to carry that out, of course I would not do that,” she said.

Bondi says no ‘intention of shutting anything down’ on FBI national security work

After pressing Bondi over what he called Trump FBI director pick Kash Patel’s “enemies list,” Sen. Whitehouse shifted to questioning Bondi on whether she would shut down the FBI’s national security and counterterrorism work, to which Bondi answered that, while she will look at every agency, she has no “intention of shutting anything down.”

She then expanded on her TV appearance with Fox News host Sean Hannity, where she called for “investigating the investigators.”

She gave the example of a so-called “bad” prosecutor in the Justice Department as Kevin Clinesmith. Clinesmith was an ex-FBI lawyer who entered into a plea deal with former special counsel John Durham and received a sentence of probation for altering an email that was used to support an application for a foreign surveillance warrant.

Bondi responds to her claim that some DOJ prosecutors will be prosecuted

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse questioned Bondi about her past statement that prosecutors who investigated Trump should be prosecuted for what she claimed was wrongdoing.

Bondi reiterated her claims that Trump was unfairly targeted by the Justice Department for years and it was her duty to hold everyone to standards of the law.

“None of us are above the law,” she said.

When asked about prosecuting journalists, Bondi said, “I believe in the freedom of speech. Only if anyone commits a crime.”

Bondi defends Kash Patel, says she doesn’t believe he has ‘enemies list’

Bondi was questioned about Trump’s FBI director pick Kash Patel, who has spoken about using that role to “root out” Trump’s political enemies.

Patel has referred to these targets as “Deep Staters,” citing what critics call conspiracy theories about alleged sinister elite groups controlling the country.

Bondi said she has never had an “enemies list,” and said she does not believe Patel has one.

“I don’t believe he has an enemies list. He made a quote on TV, which I have not heard,” Bondi said.

“There will never be an enemies list within the Department of Justice,” she added.

Bondi said she believes Patel is “the right person at this time” for the role.

Graham brings up Laken Riley case

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham turned to immigration in his question and brought up the Laken Riley murder to ask Bondi if she would push for more detention beds for detained immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

“We let this dude go because we didn’t have enough beds to hold them,” Graham said of Jose Ibarra, convicted in the 2024 killing.

Bondi said she would look into it.

Bondi sidesteps when asked if Trump lost 2020 election

Bondi, who boosted Trump’s false claims of 2020 election fraud, sidestepped in her answer to Durbin’s question on whether Trump lost the 2020 election.

“I accept, of course, that Joe Biden is president of the United States. But what I can tell you is what I saw firsthand when I went to Pennsylvania as an advocate for the campaign,” Bondi said.

Bondi said she “saw many things there,” but did not specify what she referred to as “issues with election integrity in our country.”

“I think that question deserved a yes or no,” Durbin replied, “And I think the length of your answer is an indication that you weren’t prepared to answer ‘yes.'”

Bondi dodges questions about Jan. 6 pardons

Durbin asked Bondi if she thinks those convicted of violent assaults on police officers on Jan. 6 should be pardoned.

Bondi said that while pardons fall under the purview of the president, “if asked to look at those cases, I will look at each case and advise on a case by case basis.”

She continued to dodge questions about her thoughts on those convictions but said, “I condemn any violence against any law enforcement member in this country.”

Bondi vows alleged DOJ weaponization ‘will be gone’

After being sworn in, Bondi, in her opening statement, laid out her experience as a prosecutor in Florida, particularly her two terms as the state’s attorney general.

She noted her work on taking on drug cartels and other gangs.

“If confirmed, I will do everything in my power, and it would be my duty, to make America safe again,” she said.

Bondi said she wanted to fight the “partisanship and weaponization” in the Justice Department and work with all senators and law enforcement agencies across the country.

“The partisanship, the weaponization will be gone. America will have one tier of justice for all,” she said.

Durbin raises concerns Bondi’s connections to Trump cases
Durbin said he had concerns about Bondi’s work for Trump in his attempts to cast doubt on his 2020 election loss.

“You repeatedly described investigations and prosecutions of Mr. Trump, Trump as a witch hunt, and you have echoed his calls for investigating and prosecuting his political opponents. This flies in the face of evidence,” he said.

Durbin also as said he had concerns about Bondi’s controversial move to not investigate fraud claims against Trump University in 2016 when she was Florida’s attorney general.

“I also have questions whether you will focus on the needs of the American people rather than the wealthy special interests,” he said.

Durbin to challenge Bondi as hearing gets underway

In his prepared opening statement, top committee Democrat Dick Durbin will tell Bondi, “Ms. Bondi, you have many years of experience in law enforcement, including nearly a decade of service as attorney general in one of the largest states in the nation. But I need to know you would tell President Trump ‘No’ if you are faced with a choice between your oath to the Constitution and your loyalty to Mr. Trump.”

Trump says Bondi will end alleged ‘weaponization’ of DOJ

“For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans – Not anymore,” Trump wrote in his announcement of Bondi for attorney general.

Bondi boosted Trump’s false claims of 2020 election fraud

Pam Bondi has developed a reputation as one of President-elect Donald Trump’s most loyal defenders — a vocal political and legal advocate who represented Trump during his first impeachment, boosted his efforts to sow doubts about his 2020 election loss, and stood by him during his New York criminal trial. Read more about her background here.

Democrats to grill Pam Bondi over loyalty to Trump
Bondi – Trump’s pick to head the Justice Department – has vowed, in a 2023 interview on Fox News, to ‘’prosecute the prosecutors – the bad ones’’ who investigated Donald Trump.

Dick Durbin, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee — whose members will question Florida’s former attorney general – has said ‘’she has echoed the President[-elect]’s calls for prosecuting his political opponents, and she has a troubling history of unflinching loyalty to the President-elect.”

Pam Bondi to face questions on loyalty to Trump, lobbying ties in AG confirmation hearing
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Pam Bondi has developed a reputation as one of President-elect Donald Trump’s most loyal defenders — a vocal political and legal advocate who represented Trump during his first impeachment, boosted his efforts to sow doubts about his 2020 election loss, and stood by him during his New York criminal trial.

After more than a decade of defending him, Bondi is now the president-elect’s nominee to be the country’s top prosecutor and reform the Department of Justice as his nominee for attorney general.

The role of the country’s top law enforcement officer gives Bondi an opportunity to fulfill Trump’s campaign promise to transform the DOJ that has investigated and prosecuted him for the last two years, with Bondi vowing to “clean house” prosecute members of the so-called “deep state.”

“When Republicans take back the White House, and we will be back in there in 18 months or less, you know what’s going to happen? The Department of Justice, the prosecutors will be prosecuted — the bad ones — the investigators will be investigated,” Bondi said on Fox News in 2023.

On Wednesday, Bondi will kick off two days of hearings to secure confirmation as the next attorney general, as lawmakers prepare to question her over her extensive legal, political and lobbying background — and whether her longtime loyalty to Trump will impact her oversight of the nation’s top law enforcement agencies.

If confirmed, Bondi would lead a Department of Justice staffed at the highest levels by Trump’s former defense attorneys and facing a potential morale and resignation crisis by the career prosecutors who carry the bulk of the department’s workload.

“For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans – Not anymore,” Trump wrote in his announcement of Bondi for attorney general.

What is Bondi’s law enforcement background?

While Bondi lacks any federal prosecutorial experience, she was a county prosecutor in Florida before serving two terms as Florida’s attorney general between 2011 and 2019 — the state’s first female AG — where she fought in court to challenge Obamacare and uphold Florida’s constitutional ban on same-sex marriage.

In his announcement, Trump touted Bondi’s work combating the trafficking of fentanyl and reducing overdose deaths. Bondi’s office sued multiple drug manufacturers as well as pharmacy chains Walgreens and CVS for their role in the opioid crisis, alleging the companies worked together to increase the supply and demand for the drugs while downplaying the risk of addiction. Her office claimed that efforts to shut down pill mills led to a 52% decline in oxycodone deaths statewide.

Bondi’s time as Florida attorney general was not without controversy, garnering criticism for her attempt to delay the execution of a man convicted of murder because of a conflict with a campaign fundraiser. Both Bondi and Trump also attracted criticism during the 2016 race over a $25,000 contribution that the Trump Foundation made in 2013 to a political group backing Bondi’s reelection campaign.

The contribution came days after New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced a lawsuit against Trump University, which Bondi’s office considered joining. The office had received at least 22 complaints regarding Trump University and related entities between 2008 and 2011, according to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which filed a complaint that the donation was a violation of rules prohibiting nonprofit foundations from making political donations.

One month after the donation, Bondi’s office declined to join New York’s lawsuit, justifying the decision by noting that Florida consumers would still be compensated if Schneiderman won his lawsuit.

Both Trump and Bondi have denied that the donation was related to the lawsuit. The Trump Foundation eventually paid a $2,500 penalty to the IRS for improperly reporting the donation.

Trump University and the Trump Foundation were closed following multiple lawsuits, and a judge ordered Trump to pay $2 million for misusing his foundation.

What has she done in the private sector?

After leaving office in 2019, Bondi joined the lobbying firm Ballard Partners – the same firm that once employed Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles – where she represented major corporate clients like Amazon, General Motors, Uber and the private prison company the GEO Group, among others.

On her Senate questionnaire, Bondi also listed several foreign governments she lobbied on behalf of while at Ballard, including the Dominican Republic, Qatar, Zimbabwe and Kosovo. Senate Democrats have pushed for more information over Bondi’s foreign lobbying work to determine any potential conflicts of interest that might surface should she be confirmed as attorney general.

Beyond her work as a lobbyist, Bondi solidified her reputation as a Trump loyalist by defending him on the floor of the Senate during his first impeachment and helping his efforts to discredit the 2020 election results.

Hired by the Trump administration in November 2019 during his first impeachment, Bondi used her role to raise doubts about then-Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s role with the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, alleging it was a conflict of interest with his father’s position in the Obama administration.

Bondi served as an adviser on Trump’s 2020 campaign, helping file a string of unsuccessful lawsuits alleging voter fraud and pushing to delegitimize vote counting in Pennsylvania.

“We do have evidence of cheating,” Bondi told Fox News. “We are still on the ground in Pennsylvania. I am here right now, and we are not going anywhere until they declare that we won Pennsylvania.”

Despite her legal efforts, Trump lost the state and the 2020 election to Biden.

What will Bondi inherit at the Department of Justice?

Trump announced Bondi as his nominee for attorney general almost immediately after former Rep. Matt Gaetz announced he was withdrawing his nomination for the position amid increasing questions about sexual misconduct and other allegations that were later detailed in a report from the House Ethics Committee.

Several career officials who spoke to ABC News following the initial announcement of Gaetz’s nomination, however, said it put on full display Trump’s intentions for the Justice Department after years of battling prosecutors from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office. Nearly every other major nominee put forward thus far by Trump for a leadership position at DOJ served as his defense attorney in at least one of the criminal cases he faced after leaving the White House.

Trump has repeatedly vowed to use the DOJ to target his political opponents while issuing sweeping pardons for the rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss.

The career officials who spoke to ABC News described such actions as nightmare scenarios directly compromising the traditional independence of the Justice Department, which could prompt many career officials to resign.

Attorney General Merrick Garland in recent weeks has repeatedly messaged to DOJ’s career workforce that they should remain and carry out their duties in accordance with the Constitution and longstanding department norms of political independence.

The overt threats by Trump and his allies to clean house of any officials who had significant involvement in the investigations led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, however, have already led some career officials to head to the exits — including some who have reached out to attorneys in recent weeks for potential legal representation should they ultimately be targeted by the incoming administration.

Biden says Israel, Lebanon agree to ceasefire designed to be permanent end to fighting
Biden says Israel, Lebanon agree to ceasefire designed to be permanent end to fighting
Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a deal brokered by the U.S. “to end the devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.”

“This has been the deadliest conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in decades,” Biden said in remarks from the Rose Garden.

Biden said the agreement reached will go into effect early Wednesday.

“At 4 a.m. tomorrow local time, the fighting across the Lebanese-Israeli border will end. Will end,” Biden said. “This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Biden says he could have won 2024 election, undecided on issuing preemptive pardons
Biden says he could have won 2024 election, undecided on issuing preemptive pardons
Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden believes he could have won the 2024 election if he had decided to stay in the race, he told USA Today in a wide-ranging interview.

“It’s presumptuous to say that, but I think yes,” he told the newspaper during a nearly hourlong interview on Sunday. He said his view was based on polling he’d seen.

The president’s comments come as he prepares to hand over the Oval Office to President-elect Donald Trump, who defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

Biden, the oldest sitting president at 82, withdrew from the race in July, as questions about his age and fitness for office surged following a disastrous CNN debate performance in June.

Biden also told USA Today on Sunday that he was unsure if he would have had the vigor to serve another four years in office.

“I don’t know. Who the hell knows?” Biden said, though he also added that when he first decided to run, he “also wasn’t looking to be president when I was 85 years old, 86 years old.”

Biden, who pardoned his son, Hunter, in December, said he has not decided whether to issue more preemptive pardons for potential Trump targets before leaving office in less than two weeks. When Biden and Trump met in the Oval Office after the election, Biden urged Trump not to follow through on his threats to target his opponents.

“I tried to make clear that there was no need, and it was counterintuitive for his interest to go back and try to settle scores,” Biden said, adding that Trump “listened” but did not say what he planned to do.

If there were to be more preemptive pardons, Biden said the decision would be based “a little bit” on whom Trump taps for top administration roles.

Possible names being considered for pardons included current and former officials such as retired Gen. Mark Milley, former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, Sen. Adam Schiff and Dr. Anthony Fauci, ABC News previously reported.

Trump frequently attacks Biden’s handling of the economy, including on Tuesday when he was asked about grocery prices during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort. But, in private, Biden said Trump was complimentary of his some of his actions.

“He was very complimentary about some of the economic things I had done,” Biden said. “And he talked about — he thought I was leaving with a good record.”

Biden also reflected on his relationship with former President Jimmy Carter and his visit with Carter in Georgia in 2021 as he prepares to deliver the eulogy at Carter’s state funeral in Washington on Thursday.

“We talked,” Biden said. “He was not a big fan of my predecessor and successor. Well, he was never pointedly mean about it. But he was just very encouraging.”

Looking beyond his time in office, Biden said he doesn’t know yet where his presidential library will be, but ruled out his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania. He expressed his hope that it will end up in Delaware, but didn’t rule out the University of Pennsylvania either.

