Books dumped en masse at Florida’s New College, sparking controversy

Books dumped en masse at Florida’s New College, sparking controversy
SEE Alliance

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) — The New College of Florida is under fire after what appears to be hundreds of books that have been wiped from its collection and discarded on the street.

 

Social Equity Through Education Alliance (SEE), a local activist group, was alerted on Thursday by a New College student who reported seeing what they believed was up to “thousands” of books being “shoved into a dumpster” behind the college’s library.
 

“We basically tried to communicate to officials that there were educational nonprofits and shelters that were immediately willing to bring trucks and save all of the books … and officials refused,” said Zander Moricz, executive director at SEE.
 

Moricz continued, “​​There were Bibles, there were stories of Black authors, of Latin authors, female stories, there were LGBTQ+ and queer stories, or trans stories, all thrown into a dumpster. It sends the message that New College of Florida wants to send stories of gender and diversity to the dump, and it was so heartbreaking and also very frustrating.”
 

In a statement to ABC News, a New College spokesperson said it’s following “longstanding annual procedures for weeding its collection, which involves the removal of materials that are old, damaged, or otherwise no longer serving the needs of the College.”
 

“The images seen online of a dumpster of library materials is related to the standard weeding process,” the statement read. “Chapter 273 of Florida statutes precludes New College from selling, donating or transferring these materials, which were purchased with state funds. Deselected materials are discarded through a recycling process when possible.”
 

Some of the books found on the street were associated with the school’s discontinued Gender Studies program that were primarily donated and were not part of any official college collection or inventory, according to New College’s statement. When the books were not claimed for pickup from the program’s former room, the college also left them on the street, the college told ABC News.
 

The New College, a public liberal arts school in Sarasota, has been a target of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ anti-“woke” policy efforts, who has said he hopes to shed the institution’s liberal reputation.

 

DeSantis overhauled the Board of Trustees and touted the “replacement of far-left faculty with new professors aligned with the university’s mission” with a slate of terminations in recent years as well as the elimination of positions aligned with diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) standards.
 

“The New College Board of Trustees is succeeding in its mission to eliminate indoctrination and re-focus higher education on its classical mission,” said DeSantis in an August 2023 statement.
 

Some of the books that have been discarded, according to a spokesperson for New College, were from the school’s gender studies programs — which were terminated under DeSantis’ appointed Board of Trustees.
 

Florida officials have long been under scrutiny for restrictions and bans on books in the state amid legislation that is aimed at restricting certain topics regarding race, gender, sex and more in higher education and K-12.
 

The Parental Rights in Education Bill and the Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) Act restrict content on LGBTQ identities and race in schools, respectively.
 

Florida law also allows parents and residents to object to books and have them reviewed and potentially removed from schools.
 

Since the implementation of these laws, Florida has seen a rise in book-banning attempts across the state, according to the American Library Association (ALA) and free speech advocacy group PEN America.
 

In the first half of the 2023-2024 school year alone, PEN America found that Florida experienced the highest number of cases focused on banning materials, with 3,135 attempts across 11 school districts.
 

Critics — including parents, studentsand local activists — have instead led banned book campaigns to encourage the reading and distribution of booksthat have been targeted.
 

DeSantis later signed a bill in April he hoped would limit the amount of book objections that can be made by people who don’t have a child with access to school materials.
 

Parents of children in the school districts or using district materials will still be able to object to an unlimited amount of material.

 

DeSantis’ office said the change to these policies “protects schools from activists trying to politicize and disrupt a district’s book review process.”
 

Moricz and other activists were able in the end to take several books: “These were readable books. These were books that did not have tears in the pages. Have clean covers. These are books that could have been used, and it’s truly unforgivable.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Man indicted in siblings’ double murder from 1990 after he’s linked via DNA
Man indicted in siblings’ double murder from 1990 after he’s linked via DNA
Getty Images – STOCK

(DECATUR, Ga.) — Thirty-four years after a brother and sister were murdered, a man has been indicted in the slayings when he was linked to the cold case via DNA, Georgia prosecutors said.

John Sumpter was stabbed and his sister, Pamela Sumpter, was raped and stabbed at their Stone Mountain apartment on July 15, 1990, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.

John Sumpter, 46, died at the scene, prosecutors said.

Pamela Sumpter, 43, survived and underwent a rape kit at the hospital, prosecutors said.

Pamela Sumter told police that her brother had brought a male acquaintance over, and she provided a description of him and said he was from Detroit, prosecutors said.

Weeks later, on Aug. 5, 1990, Pamela Sumpter died from her injuries, prosecutors said.

The case went unsolved for decades.

Then, in 2022, state investigators sent the rape kit for testing “as part of its continuing initiative to test pre-1999 rape kit evidence,” the district attorney’s office said.

In February 2023, the DNA from the rape kit was uploaded to a statewide DNA database, but there was no match, prosecutors said.

The district attorney’s office said it then applied for and received a federal grant for prosecuting cases using DNA.

This February, the DNA was uploaded to a national database, and within days, it matched to a 1992 sexual assault case in Detroit, prosecutors said.

In the Detroit case — which was never prosecuted — the victim identified her assaulter as her ex-boyfriend, Kenneth Perry, the district attorney’s office said.

Police also sent the rape kit evidence to a private lab to use forensic genetic genealogy, in which the unknown DNA is identified by comparing it to family members who voluntarily submit DNA samples to a database, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said.

The genetic genealogy analysis also led investigators to Perry, Boston said.

Perry, now 55 and living in Loganville, Georgia, was arrested on June 6, the district attorney’s office announced Wednesday. The DNA sample collected from Perry when he was arrested was also a match to Pamela Sumpter’s rape kit, prosecutors said.

Perry was indicted Tuesday on charges including malice murder, felony murder and rape, prosecutors said. He is being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

“We are here today because of incredible advancements in science and in investigative technology that have made what once seemed to be an unsolvable case, a solid case,” Boston said at a Wednesday. news conference.

“It’s been over 30 years since this terrible, evil tragedy happened to my brother and sister. We now have closure,” the victims’ brother, James Sumpter, said at the news conference. “I pray that the justice system prevails.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Boy, 14, bitten by shark in Florida, the fourth incident in a month
Boy, 14, bitten by shark in Florida, the fourth incident in a month
Philip Waller/Getty Images

(DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.) — A 14-year-old boy was bitten by a shark Wednesday in Daytona Beach, Florida, local authorities said.

The teen, who was visiting from Missouri, was bitten on his left foot while standing in knee-deep water, according to the Volusia County Beach Ocean Rescue.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident marks the fourth shark bite reported in Volusia County just this month.

On Monday, another 14-year-old boy was bitten on the right calf during a junior lifeguard camp at Ponce Inlet. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening lacerations, according to Aaron Jenkins, the deputy chief of Volusia County Beach Safety.

Witnesses said the shark was a blacktip, which is common in the area, he said.

A 21-year-old man visiting from Ohio was bitten on the foot on July 4 while playing football in knee-deep water. He also received non-life-threatening injuries, Jenkins said.

“Felt like my foot was being stabbed,” the 21-year-old victim, Connor Baker, said. “Tried as fast as I could to just get to shore.”

The following day, on July 5, a 26-year-old man from Sarasota, Florida, was bitten on the foot while wading in an inner tube in about five feet of water. His injuries were also non-life-threatening, Jenkins said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Judge dismisses charges against 6 ‘alternate electors’ in Nevada
Judge dismisses charges against 6 ‘alternate electors’ in Nevada
Mario Tama/Getty Images

(LAS VEGAS) — A Clark County, Nevada, judge on Friday dismissed the charges filed by Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford against six so-called “alternate electors” related to their alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in favor of former President Donald Trump.

The move makes the Nevada case the first one among the five state-level 2020 fake elector cases to be dismissed.

Judge Mary Kay Holthus ruled during a hearing Friday that she is not convinced that Clark County is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case, given the allegedly fake elector documents were originally mailed from Douglas County and the so-called false signing ceremony took place in Carson City — both in western Nevada.

The defendants’ attorneys had argued that Carson City or Douglas County would be a more appropriate jurisdiction for the case.

“We disagree with the judge’s decision and will be appealing immediately,” a spokesperson for the Nevada attorney general’s office told ABC News.

According to the Nevada Independent, the attorney general is unable to re-file the case in Carson City or Douglas County because a three-year statute of limitations expired in December.

The six so-called “alternate electors” were indicted last December on charges of falsely portraying themselves as Nevada’s presidential electors after the last presidential election — each charged with felonies including offering a false instrument for filing, offering a forged instrument, and offering a false instrument titled “Certificate of the Votes of the 2020 Electors from Nevada” to the state and federal governments.

Those charged were some of Nevada Republican Party’s top officials, as well as Trump’s key allies in the state, including Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, Nevada Republican Party National Committeeman Jim DeGraffenreid, Nevada Republican Party Vice Chairman Jim Hindle, Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law, and Republican operatives Shawn Meehan and Eileen Rice.

Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty last August to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

In Arizona, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, several Trump allies and several alleged fake electors pleaded not guilty in May for their alleged efforts to overturn that state’s 2020 election results.

In Michigan, Attorney General Dana Nessel charged 16 “alternate electors” last July for conspiracy to commit forgery, among other charges.

Three Trump associates allegedly tied to the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election were also charged with forgery earlier this month in Wisconsin.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.