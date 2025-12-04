Boots Riley’s ‘I Love Boosters,’ starring Keke Palmer, to kick off 2026 SXSW Film & TV Festival

Keke Palmer in ‘I Love Boosters.’ (Neon)

Boots Riley‘s latest project, I Love Boosters, will kick off the 2026 SXSW Film & TV Festival. The movie starring Keke Palmer, Lakeith Stanfield, Don Cheadle and more will make its world premiere on opening night of the annual event, which will run March 12-18 in Austin, Texas. The movie tells the story of a crew of professional shoplifters called the Velvet Gang who choose a cutthroat fashion maven as their next target.

“The Velvet Gang has officially cased Austin and decided Opening Night at SXSW 2026 will be the start of their global takeover! We are beyond thrilled to kick off the festival with the World Premiere of Boots Riley’s I Love Boosters,” Claudette Godfrey, vice president of film & TV at SXSW, said in a statement, noting the film is a “wildly original and boundary-pushing vision that’s deliciously unpredictable.” 

“I Love Boosters is audacious, entertaining, and guaranteed to get our festival off to an unforgettable start,” she continued. “Trust us, you’ll want to be there when The Velvet Gang bursts onto the scene!”

The film, which also stars Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, Poppy Liu, Eiza Gonzalez and Demi Moore, will be Boots’ third project to premiere at the SXSW festival. His first, Sorry to Bother You, debuted in 2018, and I Am A Virgo premiered in 2023.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New ‘South Park’ episode delayed hours before debut: ‘We didn’t get it done in time’
A still from ‘South Park.’ (Paramount+)

There will be no new episode of South Park on Wednesday.

The show’s creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, have announced that the previously scheduled episode of South Park that was supposed to air Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central has been postponed.

“Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done. This ones’s on us. We didn’t get it done in time,” Parker and Stone said in a statement. “Thanks to Comedy Central and South Park fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!”

This upcoming, delayed episode will be the first since the death of Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10.

The Aug. 6 episode of South Park, titled “Got a Nut,” featured jokes about Kirk’s politics, as well as his podcasting and debating styles. The episode has since been pulled from Comedy Central’s rotation of linear reruns but is available to stream on Paramount+.

The announcement also included the upcoming South Park episode schedule. There will be new episodes of the adult animated TV series on Sept. 24, Oct. 15, Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Nov. 26 and Dec. 10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

77th Emmys: Britt Lower wins outstanding lead actress in a drama series for ‘Severance’
Britt Lower accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for ‘Severance’ during the show at the 77th Emmy Awards. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Britt Lower took home her first-ever Emmy Award Sunday night, nabbing the trophy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for playing Helly R in the Apple TV+ series Severance

“First, it’s a privilege to be even be mentioned alongside such an incredible group of artists, wow,” Lower said. “I share this award with my heroic cast and crew whose work catalyzes mine.”

She added, “Thank you, Helly R, for choosing me.”

This was Lower’s first-ever Emmy nomination. She beat out Matlock’Kathy BatesThe Diplomat’Keri RussellThe Last of Us‘ Bella Ramsey and Bad Sisters‘ Sharon Horgan ﻿for the award.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tessa Thompson to receive Spotlight Award at Gotham Film Awards for ‘Hedda’ performance
Tessa Thompson on “Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising” (ABC/Kyusung Gong)

Tessa Thompson will be honored at the 2025 Gotham Awards for her titular performance in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios drama Hedda. She is set to receive the Spotlight Award at the Gotham Film & Media Institute’s 35th annual awards ceremony, taking place Dec. 1 in New York City.

An adaptation of Henrik Ibsen‘s play Hedda GablerHedda follows a young newlywed who yearns for a past love while hiding her discontent with her life and husband. Over the course of one party and night, she “orchestrates a ruthless game of manipulation, where lust, jealousy and betrayal collide,” according to Deadline.

“Tessa’s performance is both fearless and revelatory – an interpretation that deepens one of dramatic literature’s most complex characters and brings her into new focus for the audience that we represent here at The Gothams,” said Jeffrey Sharp Gotham, executive producer at Gotham Film & Media Institute, to Deadline. “We are thrilled to honor Tessa with the Spotlight Tribute and celebrate her extraordinary work in bringing Hedda to life with such depth and nuance.”

Tessa’s performance as Hedda has also earned her the Actress Award at this year’s Critics Choice Association‘s eighth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television awards, taking place Dec. 9 in Los Angeles. 

Hedda, directed and written by Nia DoCosta, premieres Oct. 22 in limited theaters; it releases Oct. 29 on Prime Video. Tessa also serves as producer on the film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.