‘Border czar’ Tom Homan threatens military action against Mexican cartels if necessary
(WASHINGTON) — “Border czar” Tom Homan said President Donald Trump won’t hesitate to use the U.S. military if Mexican cartels target American troops on the southern border.

“I think the cartels would be foolish to take on the military, but we know they’ve taken on the Mexican military before, but now we have the United States military,” he told ABC News Live on Thursday.

“Do I expect violence to escalate? Absolutely, because the cartels are making record amounts of money,” Homan said, going on to say that they continue to secure the border, “We’re taking money out of their pocket.”

Homan said the troops “need to protect themselves” and that he would send a warning to the cartels if any U.S. soldiers are harmed: “The wrath of President Trump’s going to come down.”

“He has the ability to wipe them off the face of the Earth,” he said.

On his first day in office, Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border, allowing the Department of Defense to deploy armed forces to the region.

He also signed an executive order to designate drug cartels and other criminal organizations as foreign terrorist organizations or specifically designated global terrorists.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has also been conducting raids across the nation to round up undocumented migrants for deportation as part of the Trump administration’s hard-line immigration policies.

The administration has said the first priority in these raids is to target violent criminals.

About three-quarters — 76% — of the 14,000 migrants who have been arrested so far are criminals, Homan told ABC News Live on Thursday.

“Where do the collaterals come? The collateral arrests happen when we’re looking for the bad guy and we find others with them,” he said.

Homan said he doesn’t have a daily quota on arrests of undocumented migrants, saying, “I want to arrest as many as we can arrest.”

“If you’re in the country illegally, you’re not off the table, but you’re not going to be a priority,” he said.

Asked how the administration contends with deporting families back to dangerous countries, Homan responded, “What country is dangerous?”

Many migrants entering the U.S. come from countries such as Haiti and Venezuela, which have the strictest “do not travel” warnings from the State Department due to violence.

“People need to understand what is asylum. Asylum is, you’re escaping fear and persecution from your home government because of race, religion, political affiliation and participation in a specific social group,” he said.

Homan argued there are many “fraudulent” asylum claims that have overwhelmed the system and legitimate asylum-seekers are “sitting in the back seat.”

“What you don’t do to claim asylum is enter the country illegally,” he said. “You go to a port of entry.”

What’s in the approved government funding bill
(WASHINGTON) — After days of heated negotiations on Capitol Hill and eleventh-hour interference from President-elect Donald Trump and his ally Elon Musk, the House passed a funding bill to prevent a government shutdown Friday night, with the Senate following suit early Saturday morning.

The 118-page bill contains most of the provisions that were put in place in the bipartisan bill that was agreed to on Wednesday before it was killed after Musk criticized Republicans who supported it.

Trump also called for the bill to raise the debt limit ceiling. The federal government is not expected to hit its borrowing limit until sometime in the spring or winter of 2025, and Trump has stated his desire to have the issue dealt with while Joe Biden was president.

Under the proposal, which is awaiting Biden’s signature, the federal government would be funded until March 2025. It did not include a provision to raise the debt ceiling limit.

The bill did include $100 billion for disaster aid, $30 billion for farmers and a one-year extension of the farm bill, provisions that were under heavy debate prior to this week’s votes.

Some of the provisions that were in the bill earlier in the week were removed including $100 million for pediatric cancer research and a deal that would have transferred the land that holds RFK Stadium from the federal government to the District of Columbia.

China’s been trying to ‘Trump-proof’ its economy amid his tariff threats, experts say
(WASHINGTON) — Key U.S. trading partners are better equipped now to deal with President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threats than they were during his first administration, according to experts.

China has spent the last several years trying to “Trump-proof” its economy, reducing its reliance on U.S. trade. Exports from China to the U.S. fell 20% to $427 billion in 2023.

“China’s been trying to Trump-proof its economy for the last few years,” said Neil Thomas, a fellow for Chinese politics at the Asia Society Policy Institute’s Center for China Analysis. “We know from Trump’s first term that tariff threats are often used as an opening salvo for diplomatic negotiations, so I expect there’s going to be a lot of behind-the-scenes diplomacy.”

Trump on Monday announced he plans to impose a 10% additional tariff on Chinese imports, as well as 25% tariff on products coming from Canada and Mexico.

American markets, so far, are mostly shrugging off Trump’s latest tariff threat with stock indexes mixed.

But the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso fell against the U.S. dollar and socks of global carmakers also fell — suggesting investors are waiting to see if Trump makes good on his proposals.

China has shifted and diversified exports to other regions, including Europe and Latin America. It has also increased investments in manufacturing in Southeast Asia, Europe, and Latin America, according to Scott Kennedy, Chinese business and economics specialist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

The bigger concern for China is Trump’s campaign vow to slap 60% tariffs on Chinese imports. That tariff threat could still come.

Trump’s latest reason for imposing tariffs on China is the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

Beijing’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs pushed back on Trump’s claim that China hasn’t done enough to stop the flow of illicit drugs.

“China is willing to continue to carry out anti-drug cooperation with the United States on the basis of equality, mutual benefit and mutual respect,” it said. “The United States should cherish China’s goodwill and maintain the hard-won good situation of Sino-US anti-drug cooperation.”

Cooperation on fentanyl is one of the big wins from President Joe Biden’s diplomacy with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. According to one senior administration official, China has been “helpful” on curbing the flow of precursor chemicals and they’ve been abiding by their commitments.

“Trump wants to take credit for that win [on fentanyl cooperation], and he wants to get even more out of Beijing than Biden to show that his approach to diplomacy is superior,” Thomas said.

Thomas said given the fact that China is still struggling to revive its economy post-pandemic, it’s possible China could take further steps on fentanyl and impose the death penalty on a few major exporters.

Experts say Beijing will likely try to use Elon Musk and other American businesses with operations in China to try to persuade the Trump administration to moderate his policies on China.

In retaliation to the tariffs, Beijing could also revoke some of the preferential treatment that it gives Tesla.

Trump claims he’ll rename the Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’
(PALM BEACH, Fla.) — President-elect Donald Trump declared in a left-field proposal on Tuesday that his administration will rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” in his latest attack on Mexico.

“We’re going to change because we do most of the work there and it’s ours,” Trump said. “It’s appropriate, and Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country,” Trump said in a long, winding news conference.

Trump criticized Mexico for the increase of drugs into the U.S. and said that he would make Mexico and Canada pay through “substantial tariffs.”

“We want to get along with everybody. But you know … it takes two to tango,” he said.

The gulf has been identified by several names throughout its history, with “Golfo de Mexico” first appearing on maps in the mid-16th century when Spain occupied the areas now known as Cuba to the south, Mexico to the west and the the U.S. states that surround it to the North.

It’s the ninth-largest body of water in the world and covers some 600,000 square miles.

Trump’s promise to rename the gulf isn’t the first.

In 2012, then-Mississippi State Rep. Steve Holland proposed a bill that also would have renamed the gulf into the “Gulf of America,” however the Democrat backtracked and said he was joking and using it as a way to criticize his Republican colleagues over their anti-immigrant stances.

“They are trying to really discriminate against immigrants, which offends me severely,” Holland told ABC News in 2012. “I just thought if we’re gonna get into it, we might as well all get into it, it’s purely tongue and cheek.”

Stephen Colbert suggested the same name during the 2010 BP oil spill on his Comedy Central show “The Colbert Report.”

“We broke it, we bought it,” he joked.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.