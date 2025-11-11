Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino expected to depart Chicago in coming days

(NEW YORK) — The Trump family secured a roughly $5 billion windfall on Monday as trading of a digital token belonging to its primary cryptocurrency venture, World Liberty Financial, opened.
That figure is based on public disclosures that report “certain family members of Donald J. Trump [hold] 22.5 billion $WLFI tokens.”
On Tuesday morning, the value of $WLFI hovered around 23 cents, leaving the Trump family with a stake of approximately $5 billion. Cryptocurrencies are notoriously volatile assets, and as the value of the token fluctuates, so will the value of Trump family’s stake.
World Liberty Financial said earlier Monday in a statement that tokens belonging to the founding “Team” were locked and therefore unable to be sold pending a “vesting schedule TBD,” meaning the Trump family’s $5 billion position exists only on paper for the time being.
The Trump family helped launch World Liberty Financial last year during the height of the 2024 presidential campaign. A corporate entity owned by the Trump family controls a 60% stake in the company, according to the firm’s website, where Trump was once listed as the firm’s “Chief Crypto Advocate.”
Trump is now listed on the website as “Co-Founder Emeritus” with a footnote that says, “Removed upon taking office.”
Earlier this summer, investors in World Liberty voted to make the coin tradeable, and on Monday, the company allowed coin owners to begin selling their stakes — up to 20%, according to the company.
Before settling at around 23 cents, shares of the token spiked early on Monday with its value peaking at roughly 40 cents before the shares’ value tapered off, according to Binance.
The White House has repeatedly denied critics’ claims that Trump’s role in his family’s emerging cryptocurrency empire while overseeing crypto industry regulations poses any conflicts of interest or ethical concerns.
(CHELAN COUNTY, Wash.) — After a two-day search of the area where Travis Decker allegedly murdered his three young daughters, the FBI said they will be analyzing “several items” that were recovered near the crime scene.
The FBI concluded its two-day grid search operation on Tuesday, focusing within the vicinity of Rock Island Campground in Leavenworth, Washington, where the girls bodies’ were found back on June 2, W. Mike Herrington, special agent in charge of the FBI Seattle field office, said in a press release on Thursday.
The purpose of search was to “locate Travis Decker, discover signs of his whereabouts or find any other evidence of the murder of his three daughters,” Herrington said.
Over 100 personnel were deployed and 1,000,000 square meters were searched, but Decker has not been located, Herrington said.
“A search of this magnitude and detail has not previously taken place in this area,” Herrington said.
During the investigation, Herrington said search personnel recovered “several items that are being examined to determine if they are related to this investigation,” saying that final results “will take some time.”
“Finding this potential evidence emphasizes the value in having various teams search an area multiple times, especially in such challenging conditions,” Herrington said.
Herrington added that officials are “committed to bringing every available FBI resource that will advance this case for as long as it takes.”
During a press conference on Monday, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said officials “will not relent” and “not give up” on the search efforts, even if locating Decker takes years.
“The girls would not want us to give up,” Morrison said on Monday. “If it’s not me wearing this uniform, it’s another Chelan County sheriff. We will find him, in one fashion or another.”
Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5, were found dead near the Rock Island Campground after they left home for a planned visit with their father on May 30, according to police.
The U.S. Marshals Service is still offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker’s arrest.
Anyone who sees Decker or knows of his whereabouts should call 911 immediately and not contact or approach him, officials said. He is currently wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of kidnapping, officials said.
Decker is considered armed and dangerous, officials said.
(NEW YORK) — Once a symbol of 1960s counterculture, the drug lysergic acid diethylamide, commonly known as LSD, is emerging from research labs as a possible treatment for anxiety.
Preliminary trial results published in the medical journal JAMA suggest that a single dose of MM120, an oral pharmaceutical formulation of LSD, can significantly reduce symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), offering a potential alternative to daily medications.
However, experts caution that these are early results, and many treatments that show promise in preliminary trials don’t always succeed in later studies.
Dr. Maurizio Fava, chair of the department of psychiatry at Mass General Brigham and Slater Family professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, was a senior author on the study. He contrasted MM120 with existing medications.
“All the treatments we currently have for generalized anxiety require daily medication, which means daily side effects,” Fava told ABC News. “Here, we see a single administration with side effects largely limited to the day of dosing, followed by benefits that last for weeks.”
Fava serves as an adviser to MindMed, the company that sponsored the trial, but said he receives no direct funding from the company.
Harriet De Wit, PhD, professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience at the University of Chicago, praised the rigor of the research.
“It’s a very impressive study. It has four dose conditions, plus placebo, in a large number of subjects with well-balanced groups. The investigators are experts at clinical trial design, and I was very struck by the results,” she said.
The study enrolled 198 adults with moderate to severe anxiety at 22 sites across the U.S. Participants received either one dose of MM120 at different strengths or a placebo, and their symptoms were tracked for 12 weeks with a standard anxiety scale.
The strongest improvements came at the 100 and 200 microgram doses, with patients improving by about five to six points more than placebo. Benefits lasted up to three months after just one treatment.
Fava pointed out that the study was designed in a way that made it harder to show a benefit, because participants knew there was a good chance they would get LSD, which likely increased the placebo effect.
“Despite a significant placebo response, there was still a clear, robust difference at the higher LSD doses,” he said.
Unlike most psychedelic studies, this trial deliberately excluded therapy alongside the medication.
“What’s most remarkable about this study is that it did not involve any significant psychotherapy. That suggests the drug itself has long-lasting anti-anxiety effects,” De Wit said.
At the higher doses, most people had brief hallucinations or visual distortions, along with some nausea and headaches. Serious side effects were rare.
“All 40 people assigned to the 200-microgram dose reported perceptual changes. That may be part of the therapeutic effect — we don’t know. But it wasn’t necessarily an adverse effect,” De Wit said.
Still, LSD’s long duration — often eight to twelve hours — poses challenges for clinical use.
“For safety reasons, I feel very strongly that drugs with psychedelic properties should be administered in a healthcare clinic, not at home,” Fava cautioned.
For decades, LSD was regarded primarily as a risky hallucinogen, but attitudes are shifting as evidence builds for its potential medical uses, De Wit noted.
“It’s very impressive that a single administration had effects lasting eight or even 12 weeks. But these participants were carefully screened. We need to know how safe it is in broader populations,” she said.
Fava stressed the need for larger trials to confirm the study’s results and noted that phase 3 trials are already underway.
Meanwhile, De Wit praised the current research as a step in the right direction.
” … there should be more studies like this,” she said.
Christian S. Monsalve, M.D is a Psychiatrist and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.