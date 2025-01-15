Both Biden and Trump seek credit for ceasefire-hostages deal

Both Biden and Trump seek credit for ceasefire-hostages deal
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The ceasefire and hostage release deal announced Wednesday between Israel and Hamas marks a major political and personal victory for President Joe Biden in his final days in office.

“It’s a very good afternoon,” Biden said as he approached the podium in the Cross Hall of the White House to talk about the agreement, which comes after a devastating 15-month conflict that has subsumed the Middle East.

Biden was flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken as he laid out the work he and his administration’s done to get to this point.

“The elements of this deal were what I laid out in detail this past May, which was embraced by countries around the world and endorsed overwhelmingly by the UN Security Council,” Biden said.

Biden, whose career in politics spans five decades, said the negotiations he was personally involved in for more than a year were the “toughest” he’d ever experienced.

But President-elect Donald Trump is also seeking credit and was first to release a statement on the deal.

“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies,” Trump wrote on his social media platform as news broke earlier Wednesday.

Trump had previously threatened “all hell will break out” if a deal wasn’t struck by the time he was sworn into office. “It will not be good for Hamas, and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone,” Trump warned.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, was in the region with Biden’s team to get the deal done, according to a senior administration official.

Witkoff told Israeli news outlet N12 on Wednesday that the Israel-Hamas deal was achieved because of the help of many and demonstrates the success of what he called Trump’s policy of peace through strength.

Biden noted in his remarks that the terms of the ceasefire agreement will largely be carried out under the incoming Trump administration, and that it is his hope they take the “real opportunity for the Middle East.”

“I told my team to coordinate closely with the incoming team to make sure we’re all speaking with the same voice, because that’s what American presidents do,” Biden said.

But as he walked away, Biden appeared to brush off the role Trump played when asked by a reporter who should get credit for the deal five days before he would leave office and Trump takes over.

“Is that a joke?” Biden responded.

Biden administration officials walked through the long timeline of negotiations, starting with Biden’s framework last May that prompted a summer of “intensive negotiations.” Those talks, however, came to a halt on Aug. 31 when Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other hostages were found dead in Rafah.

One of the key issues had been how many hostages Hamas had, which the official said they did not want to share for much of the past few months.

Since Jan. 5, the official said, negotiators have been in the region nailing down specifics including the complex details like “redeployment of Israeli forces, what Hamas must do, humanitarian provisions and the sequence of releasing hostages and releasing a number of Palestinian prisoners.”

The official added this phase of talks has been “very intense” and came together over the past 96 or so hours.

President Biden held a series of calls over the last few days with key brokers in the region, the official stressed, including Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar and President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt.

“You know, there was no other way for this war to end than with a hostage deal, and I’m deeply satisfied this day has come, finally come, for the sake of the people of Israel and the families waiting in agony,” Biden said.

“And for the sake of the innocent people in Gaza who suffered unimaginable devastation because of the war,” he continued. “The Palestinian people have gone through hell. Too many innocent people have died. Too many communities have been destroyed. And this deal, the people of Gaza can finally recover and rebuild. They can look to a future without Hamas in power.”

ABC News’ Oren Oppenheim contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Elon Musk is in ‘regular contact’ with Vladimir Putin, new report alleges
Elon Musk is in ‘regular contact’ with Vladimir Putin, new report alleges
Michael Swensen/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Elon Musk, the tech billionaire who owns Tesla and SpaceX, has allegedly been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin since 2022, a new report claims.

The allegations arose in an article published Thursday night in The Wall Street Journal, which said “several current and former U.S., European and Russian officials” had confirmed that the discussions between Musk and Putin touched on everything from business and geopolitics to personal topics.

“At one point, Putin asked the billionaire to avoid activating his Starlink satellite internet service over Taiwan as a favor to Chinese leader Xi Jinping,” according to the report from the Journal. It is not known if Musk agreed to the request, the report said.

The report arrived on the same day that Musk announced he would be resuming his America PAC town halls, where he has previously handed out awards for his controversial $1 million sweepstakes giveaway for registered voters who sign his political action committee’s petition pledging to uphold free speech and the right to bear arms in swing states.

The appearances had paused briefly this week, with some speculation that the timing was tied to a warning letter that was sent to the PAC this week from the Justice Department.

Trump stated earlier this month, that he would tap Musk to lead a government efficiency commission if elected.

Trump’s team previously denied that the former president continued speaking with Putin after he left office, refuting an account in journalist Bob Woodward’s new book, “War,” that Trump had sent Russia’s president a COVID-19 testing kit during the height of the pandemic.

When interviewed by Bloomberg Editor-In-Chief John Micklethwait at the Chicago Economic Club, Trump said that if he had talked to Putin, it would have been a “smart thing.”

“While the U.S. and its allies have isolated Putin in recent years, Musk’s dialogue could signal re-engagement with the Russian leader, and reinforce Trump’s expressed desire to cut a deal over major fault lines such as the war in Ukraine,” The Wall Street Journal wrote.

The Journal reported that Musk did not comment for their story. Musk did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Through SpaceX, Musk has earned a national security clearance that gives him access to certain classified information. The Journal cited a person who was reportedly aware of the conversations between Musk and Putin who said no alerts have been raised by the administration about any possible security breaches by Musk.

At a campaign appearance last week, Musk commented, “I do have a top-secret clearance, but, I’d have to say, like most of the stuff that I’m aware of…the reason they keep it top secret is because it’s so boring.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in the report that the only communication the Kremlin has had with Musk was one telephone call in which he and Putin discussed “space as well as current and future technologies.”

Peskov denied the claims that Musk and Putin were in regular contact, saying after the report was published, “This is absolutely false information published in The Wall Street Journal newspaper.”

On Musk’s part, he said in 2022, in a post on X, that he had spoken to Putin only once. In the post, he claimed that the conversation took place in 2021 and was about “space.”

He did, however, give Putin airtime through his social media platform, X, which aired the Russian president’s interview with Tucker Carlson in February 2024. In the interview, Putin called Musk a “smart person.”

In the same interview, Putin said, “There’s no stopping Elon Musk. He’s going to do what he thinks he needs to do.”

According to The Wall Street Journal report, Musk was having regular conversations with “high-level Russians” by late 2022, a person familiar with the interactions told the paper. That source told the Journal that there was pressure from the Kremlin on Musk’s businesses and “implicit threats against [Musk].”

The Journal suggested the impetus for these alleged threats were months of Musk’s public proclamations of support for Ukraine, as well as granting Ukrainians access to SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet.

In October 2022, even as his followers on X began to question where his allegiances lie in the conflict, Musk posted a poll on X inquiring as to how Ukraine and Russia could resolve their conflict, echoing some propositions that Russia had put forth to Ukraine at the time.

That month, Ian Bremmer, the founder of political risk consulting firm Eurasia Group, wrote in a newsletter to subscribers that he spoke to Musk two weeks prior about his conversation with Putin.

According to Bremmer’s Oct. 10 newsletter obtained by ABC News, Musk told him he had a direct conversation with Putin about how Russia was “prepared to negotiate” and had outlined the minimum Putin would require to end the war. Putin told Musk that this would include: Crimea remaining Russian; Ukraine accepting a formal status of neutrality; and recognition of Russia’s annexations of Luhansk and Donetsk, Kherson control for the water supply to Crimea and Zaporizhzhia for the land bridge “no matter what – the alternative being major escalation.”

Putin also told Musk that if Zelenskyy invaded Crimea, Russia would retaliate with a nuclear strike on Ukraine, the newsletter said.

Musk told Bremmer that the Ukrainians asked him to activate Starlink in Crimea and that he refused given the potential for escalation.

“Musk also appeared concerned about more direct threats from Putin. While he didn’t surface anything explicit with me, he did talk about Russian cyber capabilities and Russia’s potential to disrupt his satellites,” Bremmer wrote. “My response was to not take Putin at face value and that there was zero chance Ukraine could or the west would go for Putin’s “deal.”

Yet shortly after Musk’s conversation with both Putin and Bremmer, Musk posted on X essentially the same points that Putin had allegedly spoken to Musk about, labeling the points as “Ukraine-Russia Peace.”

At the time, Musk publicly denied in a tweet that he said any of this to Bremmer.

The Wall Street Journal reports, “One current and one former intelligence source said that Musk and Putin have continued to have contact since then, and into this year, as Musk began stepping up his criticism of the U.S. military aid to Ukraine and became involved in Trump’s election campaign.”

In a statement to ABC News on Friday, U.S. Department of Defense spokesperson Sue Gough said, “We have seen the reporting from Wall Street Journal but cannot corroborate the veracity of those reports and would refer you to Mr. Musk to speak to his private communications.”

“We expect everyone who has been granted a security clearance, including contractors, to follow the prescribed procedures for reporting foreign contacts,” Gough added.

-ABC News’ Will Steakin and Luis Martinez contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dominique Pelicot given maximum 20 year sentence in France rape trial that has shocked the world
Dominique Pelicot given maximum 20 year sentence in France rape trial that has shocked the world
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Dominique Pelicot, 72, has been given the maximum sentence of 20 years in the massive trial that has shaken France and shocked the world.

Pelicot and the 50 codefendants have all been found guilty, with all except one having been charged with rape.

The trial began on Sept. 2. Hearings took place for nearly three months and included testimony from Gisèle herself, who has become a feminist icon in France and across the world.

Prosecutors demanded the maximum sentence of 20 years for Dominique Pelicot and 10 years or more for most of the other co-defendants, if they’re found guilty. Dominique Pelicot had asked his family to “accept his apologies.”

Forty-nine of the 50 other co-defendants face aggravated rape or attempted rape charges. One co-defendant is accused of sexual assault and could face up to four years in prison.

Dominique Pelicot testified during the trial in Avignon that he mixed sedatives into Gisèle Pelicot ‘s food and drink so he could rape her, and that he recruited at least 50 other men via an online chat forum and invited them over to the family home where they are alleged to have raped and sexually abused Gisèle Pelicot. Dominique acknowledged in court that he’s guilty of the allegations and that his co-defendants understood what they were doing, The Associated Press reported.

The alleged abuse took place for almost a decade in their home in Provence, from 2011 to 2020. Gisèle has since divorced her husband.

Dominique Pélicot collected 20,000 photos and videos and stored the evidence, which later helped lead prosecutors to the 50 other defendants — “although about 20 others haven’t yet been identified,” The AP has reported.

She refused to stay anonymous, saying in court at one point during the hearings that she wants women who have been raped to know that “it’s not for us to have shame — it’s for them,” per The AP.

ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge and Hugo Leenhardt contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Syria’s Assad blames ‘terrorism’ for regime collapse in first statement since defeat

(LONDON) — Former Syrian President Bashar Assad on Monday made his first official statement since being topped by a rebel offensive and fleeing the country for Russia, declaring that he left Syria after a Russian request to do so.

“My departure from Syria was neither planned nor did it occur in the final hours of the battles,” Assad said in a statement posted to the presidency’s official Telegram channel.

“As terrorist forces infiltrated Damascus, I moved to Latakia in coordination with our Russian allies to oversee combat operations,” Assad said.

“Upon arrival at the Khmeimim air base that morning, it became clear that our forces had completely withdrawn from all battle lines and that the last army positions had fallen,” the statement continued.

“As the field situation in the area continued to deteriorate, the Russian military base itself came under intensified attack by drone strikes. With no viable means of leaving the base, Moscow requested that the base’s command arrange an immediate evacuation to Russia.”

“This took place a day after the fall of Damascus, following the collapse of the final military positions and the resulting paralysis of all state institutions,” Assad said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.