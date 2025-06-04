Boulder attack latest: Number of victims climbs to 15

Boulder attack latest: Number of victims climbs to 15
Boulder Police Department

(BOULDER, Colo.) — The number of victims in the Boulder, Colorado, Molotov cocktail attack has climbed to 15, prosecutors said.

Fifteen people, ranging in age from 25 to 88 years old, as well as one dog were hurt in the Sunday afternoon attack outside the Boulder courthouse, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

The suspect tried to buy a handgun at a sporting goods store in November but was denied, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Mohamed Soliman — who was arrested Sunday after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails– tried to buy the weapon on Nov. 22, 2024, but was denied based on National Instant Criminal Background Check System, according to the bureau.

The reason for his denial wasn’t disclosed. He didn’t appeal the denial, the bureau said.

About a month later, on Dec. 30, 2024, CBI denied his application for a concealed handgun permit.

After Soliman was arrested, he allegedly told investigators that he took a concealed carry class to learn how to fire a gun, but “had to use Molotov cocktails [for the attack] after he was denied the purchase of a gun due to him not being a legal citizen,” state court documents said.

Soliman said he used YouTube to learn how to make the Molotov cocktails, documents said. Sixteen unused Molotov cocktails were within “arm’s reach” when he was arrested, the FBI said.

Soliman is accused of attacking a group advocating for the hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas.

Soliman has been charged with a federal hate crime and state charges, including 16 counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to court documents. He appeared in court virtually on Monday. He has yet to enter a plea.

Soliman told police “he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead,” court documents said. “SOLIMAN stated he would do it (conduct an attack) again.”

He “said this had nothing to do with the Jewish community and was specific in the Zionist group supporting the killings of people on his land (Palestine),” documents said.

Soliman, a husband and father of five, was born in Egypt and lived in Kuwait for 17 years before moving to Colorado Springs three years ago, court documents said.

Soliman has been in the U.S. on an expired tourist visa, officials said. He was granted a work permit, but that had also expired in March.

His wife and children are in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the family is being processed for expedited removal, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Soliman allegedly said he had been planning Sunday’s attack for one year but waited until his daughter graduated from high school last Thursday to carry it out, state and federal documents said.

ABC News’ Kevin Shalvey, Emily Shapiro and Luke Barr contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Boat washes ashore near San Diego with 3 dead, 4 survivors and 9 unaccounted for
Boat washes ashore near San Diego with 3 dead, 4 survivors and 9 unaccounted for

(SAN DIEGO) — Three dead bodies and four survivors in need of medical care were discovered on a panga boat that washed ashore near San Diego on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and the Encinitas Fire Department.

Nine people are unaccounted for, the Coast Guard said.

The boat washed onto a beach in Del Mar, about 20 miles north of San Diego. Several local agencies are helping with the search, officials said.

“This was a mass casualty incident,” Encinitas Deputy Fire Chief Jorge Sanchez said.

“We do have air resources that are sweeping lateral, north and south of the beach. … We do have lifeguards in the water on boats and jet skis, and we have several resources walking up and down the beach as well, making sure that no one is missed,” he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Rubio has been in touch with El Salvador’s Bukele about Abrego Garcia: Sources
Rubio has been in touch with El Salvador’s Bukele about Abrego Garcia: Sources
Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in touch with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man wrongfully deported last month to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison, multiple sources familiar with their contact told ABC News.

The details of their contact were not immediately clear.

ABC News’ Karen Travers asked Secretary of State Rubio about Abrego Garcia at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting in Washington, and he would not say whether there had been any form of contact.

“I’ll never tell you that,” Rubio said. “And you know who else? I’ll never tell a judge, because the conduct of our foreign policy belongs to the president of the United States and the executive branch, not some judge.”

A spokesperson for the State Department said, “We do not comment on reports of private diplomatic negotiations, regardless if they are real or not.”

The New York Times first reported the contact between the U.S. and El Salvador relating to Abrego Garcia.

Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran native who has been living with his wife and children in Maryland, was deported in March to El Salvador — despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution — after the Trump administration claimed he was a member of the criminal gang MS-13.

The federal judge overseeing the case on Wednesday denied a motion from the Trump administration to further delay discovery in the case.

The order came a week after the judge, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, paused expedited discovery for seven days after the Trump administration asked her for the stay.

An attorney for Abrego Garcia, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, told ABC News they agreed to the seven-day pause “in good faith.”

“Today is the seventh day of the original seven-day period,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said Wednesday. “Kilmar Abrego Garcia is not back in the United States, and it seems to me that the government has not been using that week wisely.”

The attorney said his team is going to figure out “which humans from the U.S. government” are blocking the return of Abrego Garcia.

Judge Xinis earlier this month slammed the administration over its inaction over Abrego Garcia’s wrongful deportation and ordered government officials to testify under oath through expedited discovery.

Following her order Wednesday, Judge Xinis set new deadlines for the government to respond to requests.

By May 5, the government must answer and respond to all outstanding discovery requests and supplement their invocations of privilege consistent with the court’s previous orders, Xinis ruled.

The depositions of four government witnesses who plaintiffs say have knowledge of the circumstances in the case must be completed by May 9, she ordered.

Abrego Garcia’s lawyers may seek the court’s permission to conduct up to two additional depositions, Judge Xinis said.

The plaintiffs have a deadline of May 12 to renew their motions for relief, which previously asked the court to order the government to comply with the order to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S., and to order the government to show cause why it should not be held in contempt for failing to comply with the court’s prior orders.

The government will have until May 14 to respond to that motion, Xinis said.

The Trump administration, while acknowledging that Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador in error, has said that his alleged MS-13 affiliation makes him ineligible to return to the United States. His wife and attorney have denied that he is an MS-13 member.

In 2019, an immigration judge determined that Abrego Garcia was removable from the U.S. based on allegations of his gang affiliation made by local police in Maryland. But Abrego Garcia was subsequently granted withholding of removal to his home country.

Judge Xinis early this month ruled that the Trump administration must “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return, and the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously affirmed that ruling, “with due regard for the deference owed to the Executive Branch in the conduct of foreign affairs.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mom remembers 9-year-old son who died in Kentucky floodwaters
Mom remembers 9-year-old son who died in Kentucky floodwaters
Courtesy of Racheal Andrews

(FRANKFORT, Ky.) — The mother of a 9-year-old boy is speaking out after he was swept away and killed by floodwaters in Kentucky during the four days of historic storms that pounded the region.

Gabriel Andrews was swept away by the floodwaters on Friday morning while walking to his school bus stop in hard-hit Frankfort, according to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

Gabriel, who enjoyed basketball and football, “had the most beautiful smile” and “loved everyone he came in contact with,” his mother, Racheal Andrews, told ABC News.

“I’m overwhelmed with the love that the community had for my son,” she added.

The four days of deadly storms began on Wednesday, devastating the central U.S. with catastrophic flooding and destructive tornadoes. Twenty-three people have died, with the fatalities spanning Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Georgia, Arkansas, Mississippi and Indiana.

Franklin County, Kentucky, was hit especially hard by the life-threatening rain, and Racheal Andrews said she is “devastated” that in-person school wasn’t canceled on Friday.

“There never should have been school that day,” she said.

The Franklin County School District is on spring break this week and superintendent Mark Kopp did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment on Monday.

But Kopp commented on Gabriel’s death on Friday, saying in a statement, “We are deeply saddened at this horrific tragedy.”

“We are more than a school system, we are a family at Franklin County Schools, and we share this loss together. At this time, we are working with support staff at our schools and offering services to our students, faculty, and staff who need assistance,” Kopp said. “We are eternally grateful for our community first responders from both city and county agencies who selflessly responded to assist in this situation.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.