Boulder attack suspect pleads not guilty to federal hate crime charges
(BOULDER, Colo.) — The man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at a group of Colorado marchers advocating for the release of hostages being held in Gaza pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges on Friday.
Mohamed Soliman, 45, appeared in federal court in Denver for his arraignment after being indicted this week on a dozen federal charges in connection with the June 1 attack. He had previously been charged by complaint with a federal hate crime offense.
Prosecutors say Soliman ignited and threw two Molotov cocktails at the Run for Their Lives group during their Boulder walk, at one point shouting, “Free Palestine!”
During an interview with law enforcement, Soliman said he learned of the Run for Their Lives walk after searching for “Zionist” events online, according to the 12-count indictment.
A handwritten document recovered from his vehicle stated, “Zionism is our enemies untill [sic] Jerusalem is liberated and they are expelled from our land” and described Israel as a “cancer entity,” according to the indictment.
He remains in federal custody.
Soliman also faces 118 state charges in connection with the attack, which left over a dozen people, including a Holocaust survivor, injured. The slew of charges includes 28 counts of attempted murder, along with assault and explosives charges.
He is next scheduled to appear in court in the state case on July 15.
(FLORIDA) — The son of a local sheriff’s deputy allegedly opened fire near the Student Union at Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, killing two people and injuring six others, authorities said.
The suspect — 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, a current FSU student — was shot by responders and has been hospitalized, police said. He was taken into custody with non-life-threatening injuries, multiple law enforcement officials told ABC News.
Ikner is the son of a current Leon County sheriff’s deputy, according to Sheriff Walter McNeil. He had access to one of his mother’s personal weapons, which was one of the weapons found at the scene, the sheriff said. It appeared Ikner had a handgun and a shotgun with him, police said.
The suspect’s mother has been a deputy with the department for more than 18 years and “her service to this community has been exceptional,” McNeil said.
The suspect was also a “long-standing member” of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s Youth Advisory Council, McNeil said.
He was “engaged in a number of training programs that we have,” the sheriff said, adding, “Not a surprise to us that he had access to weapons.”
The campus has been secured, police said.
Police have not identified the two people killed but said they were not students.
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said it’s received six patients, all in fair condition.
In a statement to the Florida State University community, the institution’s president, Richard McCullough, called the shooting a “tragic and senseless act of violence at the heart of our campus.”
“Right now, our focus is on taking care of people. That means the victims and their families. It means students, faculty, and staff who were nearby and are now trying to make sense of what they experienced. And it means every person in our campus community who is feeling shaken or overwhelmed,” the president said.
The families of the victims in the shooting have been contacted, according to the latest update from the university’s FSU Alerts. Those who have been separated from their belongings during the shooting will have the opportunity to retrieve them at a later date.
Sophomore Paula Maldonado told ABC News she was in class near the Student Union when she heard what sounded like yelling outside.
“Right after, the active threat alarm went off,” she said. “Everyone in my class quickly turned off the lights, put desks to block off the door and hid by the front of the classroom.”
“We were quiet and some were whispering,” Maldonado said. “Some were also crying and helping each other. Like a student next to me told me to put my backpack in front of me to protect myself.”
“A cop came inside and I thought it was the shooter, so it was very scary. But after a couple of minutes another cop came back in and told us to go outside with our hands up, Maldonado said.
Student Daniella Streety told ABC News she was in the building across the street from the Student Union when alert sirens started blaring, and people who were standing outside ran into her building.
Students then fled from the Student Union as law enforcement flooded the scene, she said.
Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed in the Parkland high school shooting in South Florida in 2018, said some of Jaime’s classmates now attend FSU.
“Incredibly, some of them were just a part of their 2nd school shooting and some were in the student union today,” Guttenberg, who has become a gun reform supporter, wrote on social media. “As a father, all I ever wanted after the Parkland shooting was to help our children be safe. Sadly, because of the many people who refuse to do the right things about reducing gun violence, I am not surprised by what happened today.”
President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said, “My heart breaks for the students, their families, and faculty at Florida State University. There is no place in American society for violence. Our entire nation is praying for the victims and their families.”
FSU said classes are canceled through Friday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
ABC News’ Olivia Osteen, Sony Salzman and Luke Barr contributed to this report.
A suspect was booked on a range of charges after allegedly carrying out an “act of terrorism” on a pedestrian mall in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday afternoon, using what police are describing as a “makeshift flamethrower” against a crowd of pro-Israel demonstrators.
Eight people were hospitalized with burns, Boulder Police said in an update Sunday night. The victims’ ages ranged from 52 to 88, and they were all taken to local hospitals, police said.
One victim was in critical condition, police said.
The suspect, identified by the FBI as 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, was allegedly heard yelling “Free Palestine” while using a “makeshift flamethrower” and throwing an incendiary device at the crowd, according to Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek.
Soliman was taken into custody without incident and transferred to a hospital where he was examined, police said.
Soliman is being held on $10,000,000 bond, according to the Boulder County Jail, which listed a range of felony charges against him, including use of an incendiary device.
FBI Director Kash Patel said officials were investigating the incident as a “targeted terror attack.” The FBI believes the attack was “ideologically motivated violence,” according to “early information, the evidence and witness accounts,” Deputy Director Dan Bongino added.
The attack in Boulder comes at a time of heightened violence, including high-profile incidents against the Jewish community.
The pro-Israel demonstration was a Run for Their Lives walk, aiming to raise awareness about the remaining hostages in Gaza. The organization hosts global run and walk events, “calling for the immediate release of the hostages held by Hamas,” according to its website.
Leo Terrell, head of the antisemitism task force at the Justice Department, said that an “incendiary device” was thrown at participants in the walk.
“This was not an isolated incident,” Terrell continued. “This antisemitic terrorist attack is part of a horrific and escalating wave of violence targeting Jews and their supporters simply for being Jewish or standing up for Jewish lives,” he said.
The attack happened on the eve of a Jewish holiday, Shavuot, “making it all the more chilling and cruel,” Terrell said.
A spokesperson for the organization, Miri Kornfeld, said in a statement to ABC News said a man who was leading the walk described the scene as “the floor burning beneath them.”
All upcoming Run for Their Lives events have been canceled until further notice, Kornfeld said, who was not at the walk in Boulder.
President Donald Trump has been briefed on the “targeted terror attack,” a senior White House official told ABC News.
“Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis wrote on X, describing the incident as a “heinous act of terror.”
Boulder Police, while calling the attack a “tragedy” and “unacceptable,” initially stopped short of calling the incident terrorism and did not want to speculate on the suspect’s move, according to Chief Stephen Redfearn.
The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of 13th Street and Pearl Street.
Police responded to reports of a man with a weapon and that people were being set on fire.
When they arrived, there were multiple victims at the scene with injuries consistent with burns, police said. Police said four of the victims were taken to Boulder Community Hospital and two others were airlifted to a burn unit in Aurora. Apart from the victim with serious injuries, the others were believed to be more minor, Redfearn said.
Last month, two Israeli Embassy staffers were shot and killed in Washington, D.C. in what was labeled as an “act of terror.”
The shooting sparked outrage and has been condemned as an “unspeakable” act of antisemitism after officials said the suspect, who is in custody, shouted “free, free Palestine” following the shooting.
In April, the residence of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who is Jewish, was targeted by an arsonist who allegedly made two Molotov cocktails from Heineken bottles he had at home and threw them inside the governor’s mansion after breaking a window with a hammer, according to court documents.
The attack happened after the governor had posted about celebrating Passover with his family.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(NEW YORK) — A severe weather threat looms across the south-central U.S. on Monday, from western New Mexico to Louisiana, with 7 million people under flood watches due to potentially heavy rainfall.
There were 50 storm reports — including damaging wind and hail — reported across 10 states on Sunday. Most of the severe storms impacted parts of the Southwest, specifically in New Mexico and Texas.
On Monday, parts of far southeast New Mexico through west and central Texas could face an even larger threat for severe weather with damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes possible in these areas.
The regions could be faced with flash flooding and frequent lightning due to stronger, slow-moving thunderstorms with torrential rain. Both the Texas Panhandle and New Mexico could see 1 to 2 inches of rain, but totals locally could reach 3 inches or more through Tuesday morning.
Along with storms in the South, strong to severe storms could appear along the East Coast following rainfall over the weekend.
A marginal risk for severe storms is possible across portions of the Mid-Atlantic and northeastern North Carolina, with parts of the New York City metro area, Long Island, Lower Hudson Valley, Connecticut, northern New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania now under a slight risk for flash flooding on Monday into Tuesday.
A portion of the Florida East Coast could also see isolated severe storms, brining damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes.
On Tuesday, the system will continue to hit the central U.S., bringing another round of thunderstorms and heavy rain to portions of the Plains and the South. Over 17 million people are under a slight risk for severe storms beginning Tuesday afternoon and evening, with damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes possible.
Parts of the Deep South and eastern Texas will face the greatest threat for flash flooding.
Up to 6 inches of rain is expected along the lower parts of the Mississippi River, with 1 to 3 inches possible across parts of north Texas, the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma. Some of these areas have already seen significant rainfall over the past week, making the ground very saturated and allowing for flash flooding to develop when heavy rain falls.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move across the Northeast and Florida peninsula on Tuesday.