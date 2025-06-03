Boulder group leader recounts ‘panic’ as attack unfolded: ‘They’re literally on fire’

Boulder group leader recounts ‘panic’ as attack unfolded: ‘They’re literally on fire’
Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

(BOULDER, CO) — As his friends caught fire in front of his eyes in Boulder, Colorado, Omer Shachar felt “panic right away” and said he knew he had to help extinguish the flames.

Shachar, a co-leader of Run for Their Lives in Boulder, told ABC News he was standing in front of the group outside the Boulder courthouse Sunday afternoon when a man threw a Molotov cocktail under their legs.

“They’re literally on fire,” he said of the walk participants. “I don’t know if I can express it enough — literally on fire and trying to pull my friend out of the fire.”

“Once someone could help her, I was reaching out to the [attacker] and try, I don’t know what I thought, but maybe to tackle him … but we saw that he’s approaching to a container full of bottles and realized that it’s not a good idea, so we stepped back,” Shachar said. “We’re trying to keep people away as much as possible, although some of them couldn’t walk. One of them was on the ground where the fire is.”

Shachar said passersby stepped in with water bottles to try to help put out the blaze.

The suspect, 45-year-old Mohamed Soliman, was apprehended after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails in an “act of terrorism” during the pro-Israel demonstration, officials said.

Twelve people were injured, officials said.

Soliman allegedly told police “he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead,” federal court documents said. “SOLIMAN stated he would do it (conduct an attack) again.”

He “said this had nothing to do with the Jewish community and was specific in the Zionist group supporting the killings of people on his land (Palestine),” the state documents said.

Soliman has been charged with a federal hate crime and state charges including 16 counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to court documents.

Shachar said Run for Their Lives holds a peaceful walk every Sunday to raise awareness about the hostages who remain held in Gaza by Hamas since Oct. 7, 2023.

Participants include those who are “Jewish and non-Jewish, right and left, Israelis and non-Israelis, Americans and non-Americans,” he said. “And people are coming for the same cause — to bring those hostages back home.”

Shachar said he hopes the group can return to their walks soon.

“At the moment, Run for the Lives, the international group, asked to stop walking until we understand better safety arrangements and security arrangements,” he said. “However, personally, I will say that as long as we can do it, and as long that we’re working with the police and we can do it, I will walk until the last hostage is back home.”

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Tory Lanez stabbed 14 times while in prison for Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Tory Lanez stabbed 14 times while in prison for Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Tory Lanez was hospitalized on Monday after a fellow inmate at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi attacked the rapper at around 7:20 a.m. local time, a spokesperson for the prison told ABC News.

“Staff immediately responded, activated 911 and began medical aid. Peterson was subsequently transported to an outside medical facility for further treatment,” the spokesperson said.

The rapper, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting and injuring fellow hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, in July 2020.

The prison spokesperson did not provide further comment when asked about the nature of Peterson’s injuries, whether he has been released from the hospital or whether a suspect has been charged in the attack.

However, the rapper’s verified Instagram account shared a post to his stories, saying: “Tory was stabbed 14 times, including seven wounds to his back, four to his torso, two to the back of his head and one to the left side of his face. Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own.”

“Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through,” the post continued. “He also wants to thank everyone for the continued prayers and support.”

Crystal Morgan, an attorney representing Peterson, confirmed to ABC News on Monday afternoon that the rapper was attacked at the correctional facility and remains hospitalized.

Morgan said she had not been able to obtain any information about his condition and was “in the dark” like everyone else. Morgan added she called Peterson’s family to notify them of the attack.

The prison’s Investigative Services Unit and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office launched a probe into the incident, while the Office of the Inspector General has been notified, the spokesperson said.

ABC News has reached out to the DA’s office for additional comment.

Peterson was found guilty on Dec. 23, 2022, of three charges for shooting and injuring Pete in both feet as they left a party in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020.

He was initially charged in October 2020 with one felony count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm (personal use of a firearm) and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, according to charging documents obtained by ABC News.

He was also charged ahead of his trial in December 2022 with an additional felony count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Lanez, who chose not to take the witness stand during the trial, pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

His defense attorneys argued during the trial that Lanez was not the shooter and he has maintained his innocence in multiple social media posts since his sentencing last year.

During his sentencing hearing, prosecutors read an impact statement from Pete — who testified during the trial — in which she called for Peterson to “be forced to face the full consequences of his heinous actions and face justice.”

“He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma. He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul,” Pete said in her impact statement.

Peterson was denied bond by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge on Sept. 14, 2023, as his legal team appeals his 10-year sentence.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘I feel like a little kid’: NASA astronaut, 70, reflects on his 220-day mission
‘I feel like a little kid’: NASA astronaut, 70, reflects on his 220-day mission
NASA

(HOUSTON) — NASA’s oldest active-duty astronaut has returned to Earth after spending more than seven months in space, telling reporters he still feels “like a little kid inside” despite turning 70 during his mission.

During a press conference Monday at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, veteran astronaut Don Pettit reflected on his latest 220-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

“It’s good to be back on planet Earth. As much as I love exploring space, going into the frontier and making observations and doing the mission, you do reach a time where it’s time to come home and here I am,” Pettit said.

The accomplished astronaut has now accumulated 590 days in space over four missions, ranking third on NASA’s all-time list. As an Expedition 71/72 flight engineer, Pettit orbited Earth 3,520 times and traveled more than 93.3 million miles before returning aboard a Russian-made Soyuz spacecraft on his 70th birthday.

While in orbit, Pettit conducted hundreds of hours of scientific research. His investigations focused on enhancing metal 3D printing capabilities in space, advancing water sanitization technologies, exploring plant growth under different water conditions and studying fire behavior in microgravity.

“I want to do things in space that you can only do in space, and I’ll worry about catching up with TV programs and things like that after I come back. So, that’s that aspect of why I spent time in space working on a science of opportunity, getting to one of my favorite experiments,” Pettit said.

 Pettit explained that astronauts spend most of their time on the ISS “taking things apart and fixing it.” He said the work “involves mechanical skills, it involves electrical skills, it involves fluid skills. These are the exact kinds of things that I love to do in my spare time.”

The seasoned astronaut described spending three hours fixing a $12 razor aboard the ISS. He said he wasn’t trying to save money; he just loves tinkering with things.

An avid photographer, Pettit took over 670,000 photos while on the ISS, often sharing his images on social media. He said he wanted to share the experience with others and used his camera to tell the story of his mission.

“I could look out the window and just enjoy the view, but when I’m looking out the window just enjoying the view, it’s like, ‘Oh, wow. A meteor. Oh, wow. Look at that. Man, there’s a flasher. What’s that? And, oh, look at that. A volcano going off.'” Pettit said. “And it’s like, okay, where’s my camera I got to record that. And part of this drive for me is when your mission is over, it’s photographs and memories.”

Pettit credits his trainers and flight doctors for helping with his recovery and getting his body reacclimated to Earth’s gravity. While he is happy to be home, the 70-year-old says there are advantages to living in space.

For the septuagenarian astronaut, space offers unique benefits beyond scientific discovery. Petit loves that being in space makes him feel 30 years old again.

“You’re floating, and your body, all these little aches and pains, and everything heal up, and you feel like you’re 30 years old again and free of pain, free of everything, and ready to do your mission work. So, I love being in orbit. It’s a great place to be for me and my physiology,” he said, suggesting that even at 70, space exploration remains within reach.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Judges in Colorado, California to hear arguments over administration’s deportation policies
Judges in Colorado, California to hear arguments over administration’s deportation policies
Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Federal judges in Colorado and California are hearing arguments Monday over the Trump administration’s deportation policies as government officials press to remove accused migrant gang members.

In Colorado, a federal judge will weigh arguments over a temporary order the judge issued that bars the Trump administration from removing any noncitizens from Colorado under the Alien Enemies Act, an 18th century wartime authority used to remove noncitizens with little-to-no due process.

A federal judge in San Francisco will consider next steps after that judge last month put a temporary pause on the Trump administration’s plans to end legal protections and benefits for up to 350,000 Venezuelan migrants.

The hearing comes after an appeals court on Friday denied the Trump administration’s effort to block that pause.

The Trump administration last month touched off a legal battle when it invoked the AEA to deport two planeloads of alleged migrant gang members to the CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador by arguing that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is a “hybrid criminal state” that is invading the United States.

An official with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acknowledged that “many” of the men lack criminal records in the United States — but said that “the lack of specific information about each individual actually highlights the risk they pose” and “demonstrates that they are terrorists with regard to whom we lack a complete profile.”

The U.S. Supreme Court, in ruling over the weekend, blocked the AEA deportations of Venezuelan migrants being held in northern Texas after attorneys for the men said the accused gang members were about to be deported without due process.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.