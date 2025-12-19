Bowen Yang departs ‘Saturday Night Live’: Report

Bowen Yang departs ‘Saturday Night Live’: Report

Bowen Yang at the 2025 ‘Las Culturistas Culture Awards.’ (Emily Shur/Bravo)

Bowen Yang is saying goodbye to Studio 8H.

The comedian is leaving Saturday Night Live after starring as a cast member on the late-night sketch comedy series for seven seasons, according to Deadline.

Yang’s final appearance on the show will take place on the Dec. 20 episode, which will be hosted by his friend and Wicked co-star Ariana Grande. Cher will serve as the musical guest.

Representatives for SNL did not initially respond to ABC Audio’s request for comment.

Yang joined SNL as a writer ahead of season 44 in 2018 before joining the cast in season 45. He became the first featured player to be nominated for an Emmy in the outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series category. Yang was then promoted to repertory status in season 47.

In total, Yang has been nominated for four acting Emmys and one writing Emmy for his work on Saturday Night Live

This midseason departure comes after many cast members exited the series after the landmark season 50 of the show.

Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow and Emil Wakim all left the cast ahead of the current season 51.

New cast members include Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska. Please Don’t Destroy member Ben Marshall also joined the show’s cast, splitting up the sketch comedy trio. Martin Herlihy remains on the SNL writing staff, while John Higgins departed the show.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

James Van Der Beek replaced by Lin-Manuel Miranda in ‘Dawson’s Creek’ reunion show
James Van Der Beek replaced by Lin-Manuel Miranda in ‘Dawson’s Creek’ reunion show
James Van Der Beek arrives at the premiere of ‘Overcompensating’ at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek has announced he will miss the hit show’s one-night-only stage reunion Monday night and will be replaced by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Van Der Beek, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2023, wrote in a social media post Sunday that he would miss the charity event due to two stomach viruses.

The actor shared his disappointment over missing Monday’s reunion, a charity fundraising event to support F Cancer and Van Der Beek.

“This is the evening I’d been looking forward to MOST since my angel [and former Dawson’s Creek co-star] Michelle Williams said she was putting it together, way back in January,” he wrote. “So you can imagine how gutted I was when two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission.”

Van Der Beek expressed regret that he would not “get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most.”

Van Der Beek followed up the disappointing news of his absence with the update that Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel would instead take his spot in the role of Dawson.

“But I DO have an understudy,” he wrote. “A ridiculously overqualified replacement who would have been #1 on my wishlist (had I ever dreamed he’d be available). Someone my kids would definitely consider an upgrade over me.”

Van Der Beek signed off by asking the crowd to “enjoy all the love in that room” Monday night and to “shine some on my family.”

He added, “I will be beaming and receiving from afar in a bed in Austin. And thank you @lin_manuel. You were a hero to my kids before… now you’re a demigod.”

ABC News has reached out to a representative for Van Der Beek for comment.

Along with Miranda, Monday’s Dawson’s Creek charity show will feature former stars Michelle Williams, Katie HolmesJoshua JacksonMary Beth PeilJohn Wesley ShippMary-Margaret HumesNina RepetaKerr SmithMeredith Monroe and Busy Philipps.

The show will include a live reading of the Dawson’s Creek pilot episode, which first aired in 1998.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Robert Redford, film icon, Oscar-winning director and activist, dead at 89
Robert Redford, film icon, Oscar-winning director and activist, dead at 89
Robert Redford attends his Tribute during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival -Day Eight- on December 06, 2019 in Marrakech, Morocco. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Robert Redford, the actor and Oscar-winning filmmaker who at his peak was simultaneously one of Hollywood’s most critically lauded directors and bankable leading men, has died at age 89.

“Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah–the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly,” his representative confirmed to ABC News. “The family requests privacy.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Renate Reinsve on complex ‘Sentimental Value’ part Joachim Trier wrote for her
Renate Reinsve on complex ‘Sentimental Value’ part Joachim Trier wrote for her
Stellan Skarsgård and Renate Reinsve star in ‘Sentimental Value.’ (Christian Belgaux/NEON)

Renate Reinsve reteams with The Worst Person in the World director Joachim Trier in his latest film, Sentimental Value.

The movie, which arrives Friday in a wider theatrical release, follows respected stage actress Nora, her younger sister Agnes and the complicated relationship they have with their charismatic father Gustav, a once-renowned film director looking to make his comeback.

Reinsve stars as Nora in the film, a part Trier wrote for her to play. The actress tells ABC Audio knowing a character was made specifically for you is as “flattering and honoring” as it “is quite scary.”

“What I learned from Worst Person in the World [is] that the process for Joachim is so collective. He will know what themes he wants to explore and it’s always a really good script and the characters are so complex and so well thought through. And then he also really gives space to the interpretation of the actor,” Reinsve says. “He’s so wise and intelligent and so sensitive and emotional and also intellectual. So having all those combinations in a person, you really know it’s going to be a great character.”

Stellan Skarsgård stars alongside Reinsve as her father, Gustav. Their characters are mirrors of each other, Reinsve says, unable to communicate because of their similarities and own traumas.

“They really do admire each other,” Reinsve says. “But Nora is really blinded by anger to her father and not being able to be close to him because she is so angry. And being so angry, you’re not really able to have true empathy with someone’s situation, someone’s perspective. So it’s kind of hindering them being close to each other.”

Reinsve praises Skarsgård’s talent, saying, “He’s such a wonderful guy and we’ve really just loved working together. He’s really just so delicate.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.