Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone star in trailer for new comedy ‘The Wedding Banquet’

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The teaser trailer for Bowen Yang and Kelly Marie Tran‘s chosen family comedy The Wedding Banquet is here.

Based on the 1993 Ang Lee film of the same name, this updated remake stars Yang, Tran, Lily Gladstone and Han Gi-chan as two same-sex couples who navigate cultural identity, family expectations and their own queerness.

The trailer sets up the premise: after commitment-phobe Chris (Yang) rejects his boyfriend Min’s proposal, Min (Gi-chan) then proposes to their friend Angela (Tran) in an effort to keep his green card and remain in the United States. Angela accepts the proposal after Min promises to fund her partner Lee’s (Gladstone) IVF treatment.

Chaos erupts when Min’s grandmother, who does not know he is gay, travels from Korea to meet the person he is to marry.

“Min’s grandmother flew in from Korea to meet her future granddaughter-in-law,” Yang’s Chris says in the trailer. “We gotta de-queer the house!”

Fire Island director Andrew Ahn helmed the film and co-wrote the script along with James Schamus.

Joan Chen and Youn Yuh-jung also star in the Bleeker Street film, which debuted at Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 27. It arrives in theaters on April 18.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Timothée Chalamet and director James Mangold to be honored at Gotham Awards for ‘A Complete Unknown’
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Timothée Chalamet and director James Mangold will be honored at the 2024 Gotham Awards for their work on the upcoming Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown.

The pair will be awarded Gotham’s Visionary Tribute award, which “recognizes groundbreaking collaborations that push the boundaries of storytelling in film.” 

“In A Complete Unknown, Timothée Chalamet and James Mangold have beautifully captured Dylan’s emergence in 1960s New York not just as an artistic evolution, but as a meditation on the necessity of change,” Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, shares. “Together, they have created a work that will not only resonate with longtime Dylan admirers but also introduce his revolutionary artistry to a new generation.”

The Gotham Awards are happening Dec. 2 in New York City.

Nicki Minaj celebrates 10 years of ‘The Pinkprint’ with anniversary edition
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Nicki Minaj‘s holiday gift to her fans has just been released. The Pinkprint (Tenth Anniversary Edition) celebrates the album’s decade milestone, bringing its original track list together with some new tracks. 

“Turn Ya Cap Back” with Swae Lee, “It’s Okay” featuring David Guetta and “Arctic Tundra” with the late Juice WRLD are now officially out. As Nicki says in an Instagram post, the songs were written a while back and are already known by her die-hard fans.

“added 4 songs that were all written either almost or over a decade ago. The Barbz have heard these songs before— due to their ‘sneaky leaks’ & sneaky links,” she wrote in a lengthy caption. “However, the world didn’t hear them all yet & I love every single one of them.”

“I hope it feels nostalgic & magical to you. I hope you know how much I appreciate every single
GAG CITY RESIDENT- all across the universe,” Nicki continued. “God bless you for your love & support that have seen me through it all.”

She then thanked the featured artists, producers, contributors, DJs, radio stations, streaming services, vinyl partners and more for their help in both the old and original album, writing, “What a blessing that track list looks like. I am still so grateful to each person on it for showing up for me & helping me to be so successful with the project.”

Nicki also shouted out those who have supported her or believed in her throughout her career, including Fendi, Lil Wayne, Young Money, Birdman & Slim, Cash Money, Debra Antney, Gucci Mane and the Barbz.

“Happy Holidays and a very blessed 2025,” Nicki wrote, before teasing, “2025 = Official New Album.”

Tom Cruise stars in action-packed ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ teaser
Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise is ready for one last adventure in the action-packed teaser for the aptly titled Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Our first look at the forthcoming film, the eighth in the popular franchise, features Cruise’s Ethan Hunt exploring the wreckage of a submarine, hanging off the side of a biplane for dear life and, of course, lots of running.

“Our lives are the sum of our choices,” Ving Rhames‘ Luther says in the clip.

There are also flashbacks to the 1999 original Mission: Impossible and that iconic scene that saw Hunt suspended over an alarm-rigged floor.

Plot details are thin at this point, but Ethan is reminded in the teaser that “the fate of every living soul on earth is your responsibility” as he races against villain Gabriel (Esai Morales) in the hunt for a dangerous AI program known as The Entity.

The film stars returning Mission: Impossible cast members Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Angela Bassett, Henry Czerny and Shea Whigham.

Newcomers include Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Janet McTeer and Holt McCallany.

Cruise also co-produces alongside director Christopher McQuarrie, a frequent collaborator and director of three previous Mission: Impossible films.

When he started working on Final Reckoning, Offerman joked to ABC Audio about his character and Cruise’s, “I kill him, I kill his character.”

On a serious note, he called the project “astonishing,” adding, “Chris McQuarrie … said, ‘The way we make these movies is we jump out of a plane and then we start sewing a parachute as we fall and hope that we’ll land on our feet.’ And it really has that feeling; like, it’s really intense.”  

The film hits theaters May 23.

