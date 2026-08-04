Bowen Yang to make Broadway debut starring in ‘Oh, Mary!’

Bowen Yang to make Broadway debut starring in ‘Oh, Mary!’
Bowen Yang attends the 79th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 7, 2026, in New York City. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Bowen Yang is headed to Broadway.

The actor and comedian will make his Broadway debut by taking on the starring role of Mary Todd Lincoln in the Tony Award-winning play Oh, Mary!

Yang’s run in the production will be a limited 12-week engagement starting on Sept. 15 and ending on Dec. 6.

Oh, Mary!‘s official Instagram shared a poster with Yang adorned in Mary’s signature bratty curls. The account also posted a video of Yang as he finds a mirror that has the phrase “I don’t think so, honey” written in all caps using red lipstick. It’s a reference to the segment of the same name from Yang’s podcast, Las Culturistas. The phrase then changes to, “I don’t Linc so, honey.”

Cole Escola created, wrote and won a Tony for starring in Oh, Mary! The show is a one-act comedy play centered on Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to her husband Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

Yang took to his Instagram to announce the news of his casting.

“My friendship with Cole has brought me many places over the years: late-night pizzerias, cross-borough social-distance walks, a tough production of Les Misérables sung in Dutch,” Yang said in a statement obtained by Variety, which he posted on his Instagram Story. “But being part of their deranged and profound masterpiece, Oh, Mary! is my favorite one by far. I will spend the rest of my life thanking them for the best Broadway debut a cis gay guy with limited singing ability could ask for.”

Ariana Grande, Yang’s friend and Wicked co-star, took to the comments of his announcement post to share her excitement over the news.

“this is the best day of my life,” Grande commented.

Meg Stalter is currently starring as Mary Todd Lincoln in the production. She made her Broadway debut through this limited run. Her final performance in the role will be Sept. 12.

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Tom Holland calls Zendaya by this unexpected name on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ carpet
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Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Rome premiere evening photocall at Ponte Sant’Angelo on June 23, 2026, in Rome, Italy. (Franco Origlia/WireImage via Getty Images)

Tom Holland referred to his wife, Zendaya, by an unexpected name at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in Rome.

While the pair were talking to different reporters on the red carpet at the premiere, Holland called out to Zendaya to ask her a question, as seen in a video shared by People.

“Maree!” Holland shouted, to which Zendaya responded back, “Yeah?”

Holland then asked her where they were going after the premiere, to which she said, “Giolitti’s.” Zendaya added more context to the reporter she was speaking with, telling them, “That’s where I’m going after this.”

Zendaya’s full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, meaning Holland used one of her middle names to refer to her on the carpet.

Holland also posted photos of him and Zendaya at the premiere to his Instagram on Tuesday.

The first photo in his carousel is a black-and-white picture of him and Zendaya walking hand-in-hand across the Ponte Sant’Angelo in Rome. Zendaya is dressed in a vintage Giorgio Armani web dress.

The second photo was taken in color and features the couple looking up at the sky as a Spider-Man: Brand New Day graphic is displayed on Castel Sant’Angelo behind them. Many other black-and-white and color photos follow in the rest of Holland’s post.

“When in Rome! Spider-Man Brand New Day,” Holland captioned the carousel.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dylan O’Brien to star in Hulu comedy pilot ‘Lex’
Dylan O’Brien to star in Hulu comedy pilot ‘Lex’
Dylan O’Brien attends the ‘Twinless’ premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 7, 2025, in New York City. (Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Dylan O’Brien may just make his return to the small screen.

The actor is set to lead the Hulu comedy pilot Lex, ABC Audio has confirmed. This would mark his first series role since he starred as Stiles on MTV’s Teen Wolf.

Lex follows the titular disgraced former reality star (O’Brien), who accidentally films a murder while making a $20 Cameo video. This finds Lex at the center of a global conspiracy and forces him to go on the run.

“Using the skills he acquired navigating reality TV’s toxic social dynamics, Lex must fight to not get killed, to expose the truth, and most importantly… to get back on TV,” according to a description from the outlet.

In addition to starring in Lex, O’Brien will executive produce the pilot. He will do so alongside its writer, Sean Clements, as well as Paul Simms.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Outer Banks’ season 5 gets official trailer
‘Outer Banks’ season 5 gets official trailer
Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Chase Stokes as John B, Jonathan Daviss as Pope and Madison Bailey as Kiara in the third episode ‘Outer Banks’ season 5. (Netflix)

Outer Banks is starting up its final adventure.

Netflix has released the official trailer for the drama series’ fifth and final season.

Returning to the show are series regulars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Austin North and Fiona Palomo. J. Anthony Crane and Cullen Moss have also been upped to series regulars for the final season.

This new season finds the Pogues “at their absolute breaking point following the tragic loss of JJ in Morocco. Stranded far from home and mourning the heart of their crew, they’ve lost the Blue Crown and continue to face a gauntlet of familiar threats,” according to its official description. “With Chandler Groff still at large, Dalia and the Corsairs closing in, and the Kooks ensuring the Pogues have no home to return to, John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, and Cleo must rely on their scrappy instincts—and an uneasy alliance with Rafe—to keep from falling apart for good.”

This new mission is now a race to “reclaim their future and finally win the freedom they’ve been chasing since the beginning,” the description continues. “It’s the Pogues against the world as they seek to avenge their best friend and bring it on home…one final time.”

The trailer finds the Pogues setting off on their last adventure.

“We’re the Pogues. The throwaway fish, the lowest member of the food chain. Which means we do whatever we want, whenever we want,” Stokes’ John B says. “Or at least, once upon a time we did.”

Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke are the creators of Outer Banks. Season 5 consists of 10 hourlong episodes that debut on Aug. 20.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.