Boy dies after being shot in door-knocking prank gone wrong

Sheila Para/Getty Images

(HOUSTON) — An 11-year-old Texas boy has died after being shot in the back when he allegedly attempted a door-knocking prank on a neighbor, police said.

The shooting unfolded around 10:55 p.m. on Saturday at a home in southeast Houston, Shay Awosiyan, a spokesman for the Houston Police Department, told ABC News.

The child, who police initially said was 10 years old, was pronounced dead at a hospital on Sunday, according to a statement released by police. The boy’s name was being withheld by police pending an autopsy.

“Officers were told the male was ringing doorbells of homes in the area and running away. A witness stated the male was running from a house, after ringing the doorbell, just prior to suffering a gunshot wound,” Houston homicide detectives said.

One person detained for questioning had been released, but was detained again as a possible suspect in the shooting after police were notified around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday that the child had died, Sgt. Michael Cass of the Houston Police Department said at a news conference on Sunday.

Cass said it was unclear if the man being detained was the owner of the home where the deadly door-knocking prank occurred.

A search warrant was served on the home, and Cass said a significant amount of weapons were found inside the house.

“The possible suspect has been detained and interviewed but not yet formally charged,” Cass said.

Cass said the victim, who lived about a block away, was running away from the house with at least two friends when a witness saw a man exit the home with what appeared to be a handgun and fire multiple rounds in their direction.

After being hit in the back, the victim ran about a block before collapsing in the street, Cass said.

The prank allegedly committed in Houston is similar to what’s being dubbed the “Door Kicking Challenge,” a national trend based on an old prank called “Ding Dong Ditch,” in which groups of kids record videos of themselves kicking and banging on doors of homes and apartments before running away and then posting the videos on social media platforms such as TikTok.

In July, a 58-year-old Texas homeowner was arrested and charged with aggravated assault when he allegedly fired multiple rounds at a vehicle fleeing his home in Frisco after someone banged on the front door, according to a statement from the Frisco Police Department.

The driver of the car that was shot at around 10:50 p.m. on July 28 and two passengers contacted police to file a complaint, showing officers three bullet holes in the vehicle, according to police.

“However, during subsequent interviews, all admitted to ding, dong, ditching in a random neighborhood when they were confronted by a male with a firearm,” the Frisco police said in a statement.

In June, police in Chandler, Arizona, released video footage of a group of juveniles committing the “Door Kicking Challenge,” alleging the group pulled the prank on the same home at least 18 times, prompting the homeowner to move out.

“Let’s be clear: These ‘pranks’ can have serious consequences and lead to charges such as criminal damage, disorderly conduct, or harassment,” the Chandler Police Department said in a message to parents in the community. “Parents — please take a moment to talk with your children. Know where they are, who they’re with, and what they’re doing.”

Police in Fort Worth, Texas, posted a similar community message in May after receiving more than 20 complaints of young people committing the “Door Kicking Challenge.”

“It can be mistaken as an attempted break-in, potentially prompting dangerous or defensive responses from homeowners,” the Fort Worth Police Department said in a statement. “What may seem like a prank can result in very real trouble and/or danger.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Family of woman who survived assisted-living facility fire: ‘I’m sure she felt so helpless’
Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

(FALL RIVER, Mass.) — Shirley Chambra was outside smoking a cigarette when she saw sparks and then flames at her home: the Gabriel House assisted-living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, according to her nephew, Ken Pelletier.

“I’m sure she felt so helpless being outside,” Pelletier told ABC News. “She’s lived there long enough she knows probably everybody there.”

Nine people were killed and dozens were hurt after a five-alarm fire tore through the assisted-living facility on Sunday night.

Responders found multiple people “hanging out of the windows, screaming and begging to be rescued,” Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said.

About 70 people lived in the building, many of whom are immobile and have oxygen tanks, officials said.

Without responders’ quick actions, “we would’ve seen an even far — an unimaginable loss of life here, given the vulnerability of this population,” Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said.

When Pelletier saw the news of the fire, he said he rushed over to the facility and found his aunt on a bus with other residents, some of whom were covered in soot.

“She looked like she was in shock,” he said. “She was scared.”

“I’m sure when she left last night to go have a cigarette, she only left with what she has on her back, and, you know, her walker,” he added.

Pelletier said it was a relief to see Chambra alive.

“You have all those thoughts and things running through your mind, you know, worst case scenario,” he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Bristol County District Attorney’s office said it “does not appear to be suspicious.”

The DA’s office identified the residents killed as: 64-year-old Rui Albernaz, 61-year-old Ronald Codega, 69-year-old Margaret Duddy, 78-year-old Robert King, 71-year-old Kim Mackin, 78-year-old Richard Rochon, 86-year-old Eleanor Willett. The names of the other two victims — a 70-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man — have not been released.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Some FEMA staff warn that Trump cuts may weaken disaster response
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — On the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) employees on Monday warned Congress that the Trump administration’s changes and leadership at the agency could harm the United States if disaster strikes.

“Since January 2025, FEMA has been under the leadership of individuals lacking legal qualifications, Senate approval, and the demonstrated background required of a FEMA Administrator,” around 180 employees wrote to Congress on Monday.

FEMA is an agency of the Department of Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“Decisions made by FEMA’s Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator (SOPDA) David Richardson, Former SOPDA Cameron Hamilton, and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem erode the capacity of FEMA and our State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial (SLTT) partners, hinder the swift execution of our mission, and dismiss experienced staff whose institutional knowledge and relationships are vital to ensure effective emergency management,” they added.

The agency went through a force reduction and Noem placed a tighter grip on grants given out by the agency.

In the months after Katrina, which killed almost 1,300 and resulted in billions of dollars worth of damage to New Orleans in August 2005, Congress passed the Post Katrina Emergency Management Reform Act of 2006 with an effort to better streamline emergency management at the federal level.

​FEMA employees wrote that the “agency’s current trajectory reflects a clear departure from the intent” of that legislation.

Current and former employees outlined six different issues with the Trump administration — ranging from opposing a “qualified” administrator to opposing cuts to the agency.

The Trump administration has said in the past they are looking to streamline the agency and the cuts are necessary.

In a statement sent to ABC News, a DHS spokesperson cited its responses to recent flooding in New Mexico and Texas as examples of its reforms’ effectiveness.

“For too long, FEMA was bogged down by red tape, inefficiency, and outdated processes that failed to get disaster dollars into survivors’ hands. The Trump Administration has made accountability and reform a priority so that taxpayer dollars actually reach the people and communities they are meant to help,” they said.

“It is not surprising that some of the same bureaucrats who presided over decades of inefficiency are now objecting to reform. Change is always hard. It is especially for those invested in the status quo. But our obligation is to survivors, not to protecting broken systems,” the spokesperson added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Reward increased for suspect accused of killing congressional intern
Tetra Images – Henryk Sadura/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Officials have increased the reward for information leading to the person who fatally shot a 21-year-old congressional intern in Washington, D.C., last month.

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, of Granby, Massachusetts, was killed on June 30 at approximately 10:28 p.m. after getting caught in gunfire in northwest Washington, D.C., police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said on Tuesday that a reward of $40,000 is available for anyone who is able to provide information that leads to the “arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.” Police were offering a previous award of $25,000, but increased it an additional $15,000 “thanks to a contribution from our partners at the FBI Washington Field Office,” officials said.

Investigators said they recovered the suspect vehicle last week and stated that while the shooting was targeted, Tarpinian-Jachym was not among the intended victims.

In total, three people were wounded in the shooting: Tarpinian-Jachym, who was found unconscious; a woman, who was in stable condition as of last week; and a 16-year-old male who police believe was involved with the group that opened fire, police said. As of last week, the teenager remained in the hospital.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith told reporters last week, “We do have some good video footage, and I say good video footage that’s a little grainy, so we’re bringing in the FBI to kind of help enhance the video resolution so we can see a little bit better.”

Police are also working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on ballistics analysis.

Last week, Smith described the shooting as “a tragedy,” and “something that we don’t ever want to happen in our city.”

Tarpinian-Jachym, who had been serving as an intern for Rep. Ron Estes of Kansas since June, was a rising senior at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, where he was majoring in finance with a minor in political science.

Officials said anyone with information regarding the incident should call police at 202-727-9099 or text the police department’s line at 50411.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.