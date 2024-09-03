Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon apparently make their relationship red carpet official
Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon made their red carpet debut together at the 2024 Venice Film Festival over the weekend.
The pair attended the premiere of Pitt’s new film Wolfs on Sunday, posing on the carpet together and wrapping their arms around each other.
Pitt wore a custom Louis Vuitton ensemble for the occasion that included a black, double-breasted tuxedo jacket and matching pants. De Ramon stunned in a white, one-shoulder gown, pairing the dress with a glittering gold clutch and matching gold heels.
The duo was joined on the carpet by Pitt’s co-star and fellow Wolfs producer George Clooney and his wife, international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.
Pitt and de Ramon have not confirmed their romance publicly. The Sunday sighting marks the pair’s first official red carpet appearance together, although they have attended other events together including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s annual gala, the British Grand Prix and the Santa Barbara Film Festival.
That said, the two did not pose for photos at those events.
ABC News has reached out to the pair’s representatives for comment.
As reported in 2023, Nicolas Cage was nonplussed about how his image was used at the end of The Flash, and in a new New Yorker interview, he reiterated concern about how his digital image might be used without his consent in the future.
In the 2023 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, he explained he saw The Flash and was surprised to see his Superman engaged in some superheroics. “When I went to the picture, it was me fighting a giant spider. I did not do that. That was not what I did,” the Oscar winner actor expressed.
“I didn’t do any of that, so I don’t know what happened there,” said Cage, who thought his Man of Steel would only be shown posing in a “de-aged” form.
During the new interview, a publicist’s reminder that he needed to “get scanned” for two upcoming projects, a film, and his forthcoming Spider-Man spin-off Noir for Prime Video, brought that stress back to the surface.
“Two scans in one day!” he exclaimed, noting, “Well, they have to put me in a computer and match my eye color and change — I don’t know.”
He added, “They’re just going to steal my body and do whatever they want with it via digital A.I.,” venting, “God, I hope not A.I. I’m terrified of that. I’ve been very vocal about it.”
Cage continued, “And it makes me wonder, you know, where will the truth of the artists end up? Is it going to be replaced? Is it going to be transmogrified? Where’s the heartbeat going to be? I mean, what are you going to do with my body and my face when I’m dead? I don’t want you to do anything with it!”
Season 21 of ABC’s The Bachelorette kicked off Monday, July 8, with 26-year-old physician’s assistant student Jenn Tran ready to find her soulmate. The audience was first introduced to the star on Joey Graziadei‘s season of The Bachelor, where she finished third, but charmed Bachelor Nation with her bubbly personality.
Tran is of Vietnamese heritage and the first Asian American Bachelorette in franchise history.
“I want to make everyone proud of me, you know my heritage proud,” Tran said in a confessional at the top of the show. “I think what it really comes down to is I have to be myself and do the best I can do.”
As always, the men went to great lengths to make a memorable first impression on Jenn, including Brendan, who ate raw hot peppers as proof he could stand the heat of a relationship.
“Lovesick” Jonathon was wheeled to the entrance on a stretcher, his face wrapped in bandages and wearing nothing but a hospital gown — like literally nothing — as Jenn found out when she caught the rear view. The facial bandages, he said, were so that she could judge him from the inside out, rather than the other way.
Night one was mostly fun and drama-free, and even included a game of truth or dare, allowing the men to show off their wild sides.
The only tension occurred when Jeremy, who drove up in a fancy sports car, let Jenn feel what it felt like to sit in the driver’s seat. The moment — along with Jeremy’s car — was hijacked by Brian, who stole the keys while Jeremy wasn’t around and stole some alone time with Jenn in Jeremy’s car.
When it came to handing out the first impression rose, Jenn’s “gut” told her Sam M. was the guy.
Following the rose ceremony, Jenn announced she and the remaining men would be jetting off to Melbourne, Australia.
Here are the men remaining after the first rose ceremony:
Aaron, 29, an aerospace engineer from Tulsa, Oklahoma Austin, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, California Brian, 33, an aesthetics consultant from Boynton Beach, Florida Devin, 28, a freight company owner from Houston, Texas Dylan, 24, a medical student from Elk Grove, California Grant, 30, a day trader from Houston, Texas Hakeem, 29, a medical device salesman from Schaumburg, Illinois Jahaan, 28, a startup founder from New York, New York Jeremy, 29, a real estate investor from New York, New York John, 25, a medical student from Delray Beach, Florida Jonathon, 27, a creative director from Los Angeles, California Marcus, 31, an Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, North Carolina Marvin, 28, a luxury event planner from Santa Monica, California Sam M., 27, a contractor from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Sam N., 25, an entrepreneur from Carlsbad, California Spencer, 30, a pet portrait entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas Thomas N., 31, a retirement advisor from Tucker, Georgia Tomas A., 27, a physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Quinta Brunson, Nikki Glaser, Rob Lowe and Colman Domingo are among the celebrity presenters for ESPN’s 2024 ESPYS, the cable sports channel has revealed. They’ll be joined by some of the biggest names in sports, including Drew Brees and Lindsay Vonn. The 2024 ESPYS, hosted by Serena Williams, will air live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC …
Netflix has dropped the trailer for season 2 of Rob Lowe‘s workplace comedy Unstable. Lowe plays Ellis Dragon, a “universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur” and CEO of a biotechnology company called Dragon. In season 2, Ellis, who survives a plan to oust him from the company, facing another round of people trying to seize power, including his son, Jackson, played by Lowe’s real-life son, John Owen Lowe. Unstable returns Aug. 1 on Netflix …
Back to Black star Marisa Abela got engaged to her boyfriend of four years, actor and writer Jamie Bogyo. “She said she’ll think about it,” Bogyo, 31, captioned a series of pictures and videos on his Instagram, including a still photo of the 27-year-old actress holding a rose while showing off the engagement ring, a video of her in Jamie’s arms and a clip of the couple at a surprise party …