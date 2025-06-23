Brad Pitt on attending Alcoholics Anonymous: ‘I needed rebooting’

John Nacion/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Brad Pitt is opening up about his time attending Alcoholics Anonymous.

The actor chatted about attending an AA meeting with Armchair Expert host Dax Shepard in an episode of the podcast released on Monday.

Pitt said attending AA was an amazing thing.

“I just thought it was just incredible men sharing their experiences, their foibles, their missteps, their wants, their aches, and a lot of humor with it. I thought it was a really special experience,” Pitt said.

Shepard said he wondered if Pitt was nervous to chat on the podcast with him after they had met in AA, knowing the “really heightened honesty and vulnerability” of the experience.

But Pitt told Shepard he felt “quite at ease.” While at AA, Pitt said he was shy, but felt led to open up because of how low he felt at the time.

“I was pretty much on my knees, and I was really open,” Pitt said. “I was trying anything and everyone. Anything anyone threw at me. It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting. I needed to wake the f*** up in some areas. And it just meant a lot to me.”

After a few AA meetings, the sessions began to be “something I’d look forward to,” Pitt said. The actor also said he feels like he is “pretty good at taking responsibility” for “and owning up to” things he’s done wrong.

“And now it’s a quest to, you know, ‘What do I do with this? How can I right this?’ And make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Pitt said.

In brief: Blumhouse acquires ‘Saw’ franchise and more
There is hope for Mindhunter fans. The show ran for two seasons before ending on Netflix. Its star, Holt McCallany, recently told CBR he has hope of a revival after talking with the show’s helmer, David Fincher. “He said to me that there is a chance that it may come back as three two-hour movies, but I think it’s just a chance,” McCallany said. “I know there are writers that are working, but you know, David has to be happy with scripts.” …

Blumhouse is now in business with Saw. The horror film studio has acquired the rights to all future Saw films, shows and any other properties, Variety reports. The company paid an undisclosed sum for the part of the franchise that was owned by producers Oren Koules and Mark Burg. Blumhouse founder Jason Blum said Saw “defined a generation of horror” and he hopes to see its cultural impact continue to grow …

Jimmy Kimmel is preparing for his annual summer break by announcing a roster of celebrities filling in for him behind the desk of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Deadline reports that Anthony Anderson, Nicole Byer, Alan Cumming, Chris Distefano, Fortune Feimster, Jelly Roll, Diego Luna and Kumail Nanjiani will host the show this summer …

‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ renewed for season 2 ahead of series premiere
STARZ

Outlander: Blood of My Blood has been renewed ahead of its series premiere.

The romantic period drama has been renewed for a second season months before its debut season premieres, Starz announced Monday. Season 1 of the show is set to premiere on Aug. 8, with new episodes airing on Fridays.

Additionally, season 2 of Outlander: Blood of My Blood had begun production as of Monday on the stages in Scotland where its legacy series, Outlander, filmed for 10 years.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is a standalone prequel series that follows the connection between two couples: Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, and Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp. It takes place between the battlefields of World War I and 18th century Scotland.

“Two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, unfolding in surprising and unforeseen ways,” according to an official synopsis of the show.

Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine star in the upcoming series, which sets out to welcome new viewers to the Outlander world and also provide the origin stories of fan-favorite characters to satisfy longtime watchers.

Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner of Outlander: Blood of My Blood, is thrilled to continue the epic saga of the original show.

“The passion and talent our cast and crew have poured into Outlander: Blood of my Blood has been extraordinary and we’re thrilled to continue these epic love stories in season 2,” Roberts said. “Just as audiences fell in love with Jamie and Claire, we hope viewers will be enamored by these new couples when they meet them this summer.”

Report: Nick Jonas to play KISS rocker Paul Stanley in biopic
L: Nick Jonas; Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic; R: Paul Stanley, ABC/Tsuni

Nick Jonas played Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Frankie Valli in a filmed version of the musical Jersey Boys, and now he’s set to portray another Rock & Roll Hall of Famer on film: Paul Stanley of KISS.

Deadline reports that Nick will portray the singer/guitarist in Shout It Out Loud, a movie about the formation of the ’70s band that became famous for their hard rock anthems, distinctive makeup and onstage stunts involving fire and fake blood. Production is set to start at either the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026.

Deadline reports that Nick will do his own singing, but will need some vocal training to replicate Stanley’s voice.

The film is being directed by McG, whose credits include directing Charlie’s Angels and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, as well as executive producing The O.C., Supernatural and Chuck.

Nick, who’s currently starring on Broadway in The First Five Years, has also appeared in movies like Jumanji and The Good Half. He and Jonas Brothers will launch their Jonas 20: Living the Dream tour Aug. 10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Their new album, Greetings From Your Hometown, comes out Aug. 8.

