Brad Pitt says his personal life is always in the news: ‘It’s been an annoyance’

Brad Pitt says his personal life is always in the news: ‘It’s been an annoyance’
Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

Brad Pitt is opening up about his personal life seemingly always making headlines.

The actor spoke about making movies while his personal life is under public scrutiny in the latest GQ cover story.

“My personal life is always in the news,” Pitt said. “It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way.”

Pitt stars in the upcoming film F1, which arrives in theaters in June after a longer-than-expected production that stopped for a whole year due to the Hollywood strikes. Additionally, Pitt settled his divorce from Angelina Jolie toward the end of shooting F1. The divorce was settled on Dec. 30, 2024, after eight years of legal disputes.

The actor was asked if filming F1 was a refuge from what was happening in his personal life.

“It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do. So, it’s always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that. I don’t know. I don’t know,” Pitt said.

He continued, saying his life feels fairly contained. “It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it’s like this fly buzzing around a little bit,” he said.

Pitt also said he doesn’t feel relief now that his divorce is finalized.

“No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing,” Pitt said. “Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Noah Baumbach’s ‘Jay Kelly’ starring George Clooney, Adam Sandler gets release date
Noah Baumbach’s ‘Jay Kelly’ starring George Clooney, Adam Sandler gets release date
Peter Mountain/Netflix

Noah Baumbach‘s latest film starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler now has a release date.

The Oscar-nominated director’s upcoming film, Jay Kelly, arrives on Netflix this fall, the streamer announced Tuesday. It will arrive in theaters on Nov. 14 before it will be available to stream on Netflix on Dec. 5.

While there is currently no official synopsis for the film, the streamer calls it a “heartbreaking comedy” and has released this tagline: “Everybody knows Jay Kelly, but Jay Kelly doesn’t know himself.”

Baumbach has made three previous films for Netflix: The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), Marriage Story and White Noise. He co-wrote Jay Kelly with actress Emily Mortimer.

David Heyman and Amy Pascal are producing the film. They are the duo set to produce the next James Bond film for Amazon MGM Studios.

Mortimer co-stars in Jay Kelly, alongside Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Riley Keough, Alba Rohrwacher and Baumbach’s wife, Greta Gerwig.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Hunger Games’ producer on casting Haymitch in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ film
‘The Hunger Games’ producer on casting Haymitch in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ film
Murray Close/Getty Images

May the odds be ever in the favor of The Hunger Games filmmakers as they cast the actor to play young Haymitch Abernathy.

The fan-favorite character, portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the first four Hunger Games films, takes center stage in Suzanne Collins‘ newest novel in the franchise, Sunrise on the Reaping.

The book hit shelves everywhere on Tuesday. In the prequel novel, a younger version of the mentor who helped bring Katniss and Peeta to victory sets out to compete in the 50th annual Hunger Games. A film adaptation was announced to be in the works at the same time as the book was announced back in June 2024.

In a recent interview with Variety, The Hunger Games franchise’s producer Nina Jacobson talked about what the filmmakers are looking for when casting a young Haymitch.

“It’s an interesting challenge,” Jacobson said. “You don’t want somebody who’s impersonating Woody, but you want somebody who very credibly feels like they could be a young version of this character, before the trauma and grief and rage that the fallout of the Games create.”

The producer said that while “nobody can be Woody Harrelson but Woody Harrelson,” it is possible “to find that mischief that he has in him inherently” in somebody else.

She also said that Haymitch is a great role.

“One of the things that’s so unusual about this is that very rarely does a franchise give an actor a chance to really show their chops and the range that they have, but these roles do,” Jacobson said. “We’ve been blessed with very sophisticated actors in our roles. They draw in and attract real acting talent, because [Collins’] characters are so deep, the ideas are so powerful. It’s a franchise that is still really rooted in incredible character trauma.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Report: David Fincher will direct Brad Pitt in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ sequel
Report: David Fincher will direct Brad Pitt in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ sequel
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sony

Twice Upon a Time in Hollywood.

David Fincher is set to direct Brad Pitt in a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Quentin Tarantino will write the script for the follow-up to his Oscar-winning film, as The Playlist first reported. ABC Audio reached out to Pitt’s team, who declined to comment at this time.

While the film does not yet have a title, it will be made for Netflix, where Fincher has a first-look deal. Pitt will reprise his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in the film, for which he won an Oscar for best supporting actor.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was written and directed by Tarantino. It was released by Sony Pictures in 2019. At the time, Tarantino negotiated a deal to return him ownership of the film’s underlying copyright after a certain number of years.

Not only is the sequel finding a shift in high-profile director, it’s a shift from a theatrical release to a streaming service release.

The film’s announcement comes after Tarantino has scrapped plans for The Movie Critic, which would have been his 10th film. Pitt had also been cast in that movie’s lead role.

Its story reportedly took place in the ’70s and was about a film critic who wrote for a porn magazine. There were rumors Pitt would play a version of the Cliff Booth character in that film — now we know he will officially step back into those shoes in the upcoming sequel.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.