Brad Pitt spokesperson on scam that cost French woman $850K: ‘Awful that scammers take advantage of fans’

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

A spokesperson for Brad Pitt has given a statement regarding the French woman who was scammed out of her life savings while believing she was in a relationship with the actor.

The French woman, named Anne, revealed she was scammed out of $850,000 after she believed she was in a long-distance relationship with the Hollywood actor. The story was first reported on the TF1 show Sept à huit on Sunday, according to Men’s Journal.

“It’s awful that scammers take advantage of fans’ strong connection with celebrities, but this is an important reminder to not respond to unsolicited online outreach, especially from actors who have no social media presence,” the spokesperson for Pitt told ABC Audio.

Anne, who was married to a wealthy man at the time, first began communicating with the scammer while on vacation with her children in the French Alps. She downloaded Instagram and shared photos from her trip. The scammer originally pretended to be Pitt’s mother, Jane Pitt. They found her Instagram profile and told Anne “that her son needed someone like me,” she said on the TF1 show. Their communication lasted over a year.

“At first I said to myself that it was fake, that it’s ridiculous,” Anne said. “But I’m not used to social media and I didn’t really understand what was happening to me.”

As time went on, Anne received AI-generated photos and audio messages from the scammers, now pretending to be the actor. They claimed Pitt needed $1 million for a kidney transplant and was unable to access his bank accounts due to his divorce from Angelina Jolie, coercing Anne into sending them the money.

“I ask myself why they chose me to do such harm like this?” Anne said. “I’ve never harmed anyone. These people deserve hell.”

Anne ultimately left her husband before she realized she had been conned when she saw reports about Pitt’s real-life girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

In brief: Taika Waititi thinks ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ went on for too long and more
In brief: Taika Waititi thinks ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ went on for too long and more

What We Do in the Shadows is ending in December after six seasons, and Taika Waititi is shocked that the series based on his vampire mockumentary film has gone on this long. “This went on for far too long, but I’m proud of it,” Waititi told Entertainment Weekly. “I thought that the movie, when we were making the movie, I said to Jemaine [Clement], ‘This feels like this is like a five-minute idea that we’re stretching out into a movie.’ Next thing, we made six seasons of the same idea” …

Linda Cardellini is joining the upcoming limited series DTF St. Louis in a lead role, Deadline reports. The dark comedy project, which stars and is being executive produced by Jason Bateman and David Harbour, will span seven episodes and follows a love triangle between three adults that leads to one of them dying …

Robert Eggers‘ film Nosferatu comes to theaters on Christmas, and you can celebrate with a full-size replica of the sarcophagus bed from the film. Focus Features is selling the hand-crafted collectible for $20,000. Each bed is made to order and they’re only available for a limited time …

In brief: Steve Carell’s HBO comedy casts female lead and more
In brief: Steve Carell’s HBO comedy casts female lead and more

The team behind the seven-time Golden Globe-nominated The Brutalist has already wrapped their next project, a star-studded musical called Ann Lee. Mona Fastvold directed, co-wrote and produced the project, while her partner and collaborator, The Brutalist director Brady Corbet, co-wrote the film. Deadline reports that Amanda Seyfried, Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Christopher Abbott, Tim Blake Nelson and Stacy Martin star in the film, which is described as an epic fable about religious leader Ann Lee

You’ll be able to watch Jesse Eisenberg‘s dramedy A Real Pain at home soon. The movie, directed by Eisenberg and starring him and Kieran Culkin, will hit the streaming video on-demand circuit on Dec. 31. The movie will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home on that date, and will be released on Blu-Ray on Feb. 4 …

Steve Carell‘s upcoming untitled comedy series for HBO has found its female lead. Charly Clive will star opposite Carell in the new show, which is set on a college campus and follows an author’s complicated relationship with his daughter, Deadline reports. Clive won the role against a half dozen other actresses who did chemistry reads with Carell …

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
A Man on the Inside: From the creator of Parks & Rec and The Good Place comes this brand-new comedy.

The Piano Lesson: A family clashes over a family heirloom in this new movie based on the August Wilson play.

Spellbound: A princess embarks on a quest to save her parents in the new animated movie.

Prime Video
Cruel Intentions: A cult classic gets revamped in the new series.

Max
The Sex Lives of College Girls: It’s time for sophomore year at Essex College. See the season 3 premiere of the comedy series.

Starz
Outlander: It’s not about where Jamie and Claire belong, but when. You can start part 2 of season 7 of the drama series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

