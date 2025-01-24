Brad Pitt to star in, produce action film ‘Heart of the Beast’

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Brad Pitt has found his next starring role.

The actor will star in and produce the film Heart of the Beast for Paramount Pictures, Deadline first reported on Friday. David Ayer will direct the action adventure movie, marking his and Pitt’s first collaboration since they worked together on the 2014 film Fury.

Cameron Alexander wrote and will executive produce Heart of the Beast, which follows the story of a former Army Special Forces soldier and his retired combat dog who have to survive after their plane crashes in the Alaskan wilderness.

La La Land director Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton will also work as producers on the film, along with Ayer and Richard Raymond, who is co-producing. 

Brooke Shields shares message she wants women to take from her new memoir
Macmillan Publishers

Brooke Shields is sharing the message she hopes readers take away from her new memoir, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the actress and model said the book’s message for women is “that this period of their time over 40 is a wonderful time, and it’s all about you.”

“You’ve earned it, and it’s your turn to feel really, really supported by yourself and good about yourself,” she added.

Shields said the biggest misconception about aging as a woman, in her opinion, is that “we’ve had a good run” and that they’re “sort of put out to pasture.”

“Every single woman I know who’s over 40 is absolutely fabulous,” she said. “They are doing new things and they’re empowered in a way that they weren’t ever before.”

Shields also detailed what she has planned for her milestone 60th birthday in May, revealing it might be more low-key than many would expect.

“I’m most looking forward to being able to be in this age with my girls, watching them sort of really come into their own lives,” she said of daughters Rowan and Grier.

Shields said her birthday plans are more likely to include “spending time with my girlfriends” and doing activities like going to the spa or other fun activities “rather than have a big party.”

Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman is out Jan. 14.

Walter White’s home from ‘Breaking Bad’ ﻿listed for sale
Ursula Coyote/AMC

Walter White’s home from Breaking Bad is on the market.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico, house, which was featured on the popular TV show Breaking Bad, was recently listed for $4 million. According to Zillow, the estimated market value of the ranch-style home is $205,164.

People confirmed that the house, for which David Christensen and Sonya Avila of Christensen Group | eXp Realty Luxury and Ryan Johnston of InterPhase Entertainment hold the listing, was on the market. The home has four bedrooms, one bathroom and is 1,910 square feet.

The iconic home has become a tourist destination for fans of the Bryan Cranston– and Aaron Paul-led drama series, which ended in 2013.
 

Final trailer for Bob Dylan movie ‘A Complete Unknown’ released
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

The Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown hits theaters on Thursday, and the final trailer for the film just dropped.

While the clip features scenes from the movie, as well as audio of Timothée Chalamet singing the Dylan classic “Like A Rolling Stone,” the main focus of the trailer is all the positive reviews the film has been getting.

Words like “Electric,” “Masterful,” “Hypnotic,” “Brilliant” and more flash across the screen at the beginning of the trailer, followed by quotes from several publications calling it one of the best films of the year.

It also lists all the nominations the film’s already received, including Best Actor Golden Globe and Critics Choice nods for Chalamet, Best Supporting Actor nods for Ed Norton and Best Picture.

A Complete Unknown follows a 19-year-old Dylan as he arrives in New York from Minnesota and tracks his rise as a folk singer during the ’60s to the top of the charts, ending with his electric rock ‘n’ roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

