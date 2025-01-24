Brad Pitt to star in, produce action film ‘Heart of the Beast’

Macmillan Publishers

Brooke Shields is sharing the message she hopes readers take away from her new memoir, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the actress and model said the book’s message for women is “that this period of their time over 40 is a wonderful time, and it’s all about you.”

“You’ve earned it, and it’s your turn to feel really, really supported by yourself and good about yourself,” she added.

Shields said the biggest misconception about aging as a woman, in her opinion, is that “we’ve had a good run” and that they’re “sort of put out to pasture.”

“Every single woman I know who’s over 40 is absolutely fabulous,” she said. “They are doing new things and they’re empowered in a way that they weren’t ever before.”

Shields also detailed what she has planned for her milestone 60th birthday in May, revealing it might be more low-key than many would expect.

“I’m most looking forward to being able to be in this age with my girls, watching them sort of really come into their own lives,” she said of daughters Rowan and Grier.

Shields said her birthday plans are more likely to include “spending time with my girlfriends” and doing activities like going to the spa or other fun activities “rather than have a big party.”

Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman is out Jan. 14.

