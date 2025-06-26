Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles home burglarized: Law enforcement sources

Brad Pitt‘s Los Angeles home was ransacked by burglars Wednesday night, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Officers responded to the home in the Los Feliz area around 10:30 p.m. PT. Three suspects had jumped over a fence to gain entry to the yard, then broke in through a front window, sources said.

The home was “ransacked,” with an unknown number of items taken, according to police. Police are investigating and will utilize any surveillance video from the home and the area.

The LAPD did not officially confirm the occupant of the home, but sources confirmed to ABC News that it was Pitt’s residence.

It’s unclear if the star was targeted or if, as is often the case, it was just another pricey home that was hit that happened to be his, sources said.

The actor was not home at the time; he has been publicly on the road promoting the new movie F1.

ABC News has reached out to his representative for comment.

Jonathan Daviss to play Snoop Dogg in upcoming biopic
We now know who will play Snoop Dogg in his upcoming music biopic.

Jonathan Daviss has been cast in the lead role of Snoop Dogg in the upcoming film about the hip-hop legend for Universal.

Daviss and Snoop Dogg confirmed the casting in separate posts shared to Instagram on Monday.

“Let’s go nefew !!” Snoop Dogg captioned his post, which included a screenshot of the Deadline article about the casting news. “it’s time,” Snoop Dogg continued, next to a praying hands emoji and a green check mark emoji.

“Bow wow wow,” Daviss captioned his own post announcing the news.

Coming 2 America helmer Craig Brewer will direct Daviss in the role. Brewer is revising the script that was penned by Joe Robert Cole. It tells the story of Calvin Broadus Jr.‘s life and his journey to fame as the musician Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg serves as a producer on the film.

Daviss is known for his role as Pope Heyward in the Netflix series Outer Banks.

Disney announces ‘Lilo & Stitch 2’ in development
You can bring your Ohana to see even more Stitch in theaters sometime soon.

Disney has announced plans for a second live-action Lilo & Stitch film.

The reveal was made on Thursday, June 26, also known as Stitch Day. June is the sixth month of the year, making the date 6/26, similar to the lovable blue alien’s experiment number of 626.

Disney made the sequel announcement in a video shared to Instagram.

The video finds the live-action Stitch puppet driving a tiny pink convertible with two Hawaiian license plates that read “2 FAST.”

“Get ready!” Stitch says as he drives on to the Walt Disney Studios lot in California. “Here we go! Stitch want! Stitch want!”

Stitch then makes a pattern with his tires in the parking lot that reads, “Lilo and Stitch 2.”

“should’ve known he couldn’t keep a secret,” Disney’s caption reads. “a 626 day surprise: #LiloAndStitch 2 is now in development!”

The live-action Lilo & Stitch opened on May 23. It has grossed over $920 million worldwide.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

‘Godzilla x Kong: Supernova’ ﻿gets release date as production begins
The latest Godzilla x Kong movie now has a title and release date.

Legendary announced the upcoming sequel in its Monsterverse franchise will be called Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. The announcement was made in a video Warner Bros. shared to YouTube.

The upcoming film is currently in production and will be released in theaters on March 26, 2027.

In the video teaser, the studio has provided an actual phone number that fans can call “to report a titan sighting.” The number is (240) MONARCH, or, 1-240-666-2724. The video’s description says that if you text the number, you will agree to receive recurring automated messages from the Monsterverse.

The video also features an emergency alert blaring on a computer monitor, with the description of the warning set to severe.

Godzilla and Kong are said to share the screen with new human characters in this new film, who are to be played by Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Sam Neill, while Dan Stevens will reprise his role as veterinarian Trapper Beasley from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Grant Sputore will reportedly direct the film from a script by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer Dave Callaham.

