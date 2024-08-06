Brandon Sklenar gets grilled by Ryan, Hugh and Ryan’s mom for being “Blake Lively’s love interest”

Brandon Sklenar gets grilled by Ryan, Hugh and Ryan’s mom for being “Blake Lively’s love interest”
Ryan Reynolds just posted to social media a hilarious sketch in which he, his mom, Tammy, and Hugh Jackman grill Brandon Sklenar for playing Blake Lively‘s love interest in the upcoming film It Ends with Us.

Ryan is shown surprising Sklenar during a junket interview and at first acts suspicious toward him, making sure he referred to Blake as “Mrs. Reynolds” on set, before flagging a “very suggestive picture” of the co-stars together.

However, it becomes apparent Ryan is focused mainly on Sklenar’s backside in the picture, wondering if the hunky 1923 star is “smuggling pumpkins.”

Having lost his objectivity, Ryan is then shown hugging Sklenar for a prolonged period before deploying “Blake’s mother-in-law” Tammy to quiz Sklenar, “the man trying to replace my sweet little Gummi Bear, Ryan.”

The Deadpool star then reappears and reads one of the questions he wrote for her, asking Sklenar to replace his father, who passed away in 2015. A swooning Tammy’s all for it. “God, you’re gorgeous. It creeps up on you,” she admits.

In a third attempt to grill the actor, Ryan deploys Jackman, who starts out tough, asking why he thinks it’s OK “to be messing with my best buddy’s wife.”

Hugh menacingly explains that in Australia “you can’t even get into preschool unless you take a person’s life with your own bare hands. Twice.”

Sklenar diffuses the situation by praising Jackman and enthusing about his “triumph” in Les Misérables.

In the end, the attempt to confront Sklenar backfires completely, with all three singing his praises backstage and Jackman gushing, “I think we found the next Wolverine!”

It Ends with Us is in theaters Aug. 9.

Kim Kardashian-produced Hulu legal drama snags Glenn Close and Halle Berry
Some might have snarked when Kim Kardashian got into the TV producing game, but they won’t be laughing now that she’s reportedly snagged two of Hollywood’s best-known actresses as her co-stars.

ABC Audio has confirmed Oscar winner Halle Berry and eight-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close have signed onto All’s Fair, the legal drama co-produced by and starring Kim K. The project is also co-produced by Kim’s American Horror Story: Delicate colleague Ryan Murphy.

As reported, All’s Fair has been described as a “high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural” that will see Kim playing, “Los Angeles’ most successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm.”

The two actress’ roles are still under wraps in the project from Disney-owned 20th Television.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

“Pretty girls should always smile”: Teaser drops for Demi Moore’s horror pic ‘The Substance’
The Substance, a body horror pic starring Demi Moore that received a 13-minute standing ovation at Cannes International Film Festival — and the Best Screenplay trophy, to boot — just revealed a teaser

The flick has Moore playing an aging Hollywood superstar so desperate to regain her looks that she signs up to take a serum that shares the title’s name. 

As Moore stares at herself in the mirror, the teaser begins with the monotone ad copy in voice-over: “Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself? Younger. More Beautiful. More perfect.” 

It’s too good to resist: “One single injection unlocks your DNA, starting a new cellular division, unleashing a new version of yourself,” the mysterious company behind it teased in an earlier sneak peek clip.

However, it’s also too good to be true. In a series of quick, nerve-jangling cuts, the teaser shows the chaotic after-effects that come from deciding not to age gracefully, including Moore getting thrown bodily across a room.

One clip has Dennis Quaid, surrounded by a frame full of other old white dudes, grinning eerily. “Pretty girls should always smile!” he shouts. 

Margaret Qualley also stars in the film from writer-director Coralie Fargeat, coming to theaters nationwide on Sept. 20.

Netflix announces cast members for ‘Sandman”s sophomore season
The second season of Netflix’s The Sandman is taking shape, and Netflix’s blog, Tudum, has the newest details.

The adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s iconic graphic novel will feature his characters Destiny, Delirium and The Prodigal, played, respectively, by Adrian Lester, Esmé Creed-Miles and Barry Sloane.

They’ll be joining returning season 1 stars Tom Sturridge as Morpheus aka Dream, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire and Donna Preston as Despair.

The sophomore frame’s cast will also see Patton Oswalt reprise as Matthew the Raven; Jenna Coleman back as Johanna Constantine; Stephen Fry returning as Gilbert; and Asim Chaudhry reprising as Abel.

Gaiman explains the second season will also include a fan favorite from the books, Wanda, played by Pose veteran Indya Moore. Gaiman tells Tudum, “Wanda began for me in 1988, because I had trans friends and was not seeing them reflected in the comics I was reading, so I resolved to create a trans woman in a mainstream comic, the first time that had happened.”

He added, “For over three decades, people have been telling me that she was an inspiration to them. I’m thrilled that, 35 years later, she’s on the screen in all her glory.”

