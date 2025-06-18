Break-in reported at home of slain Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman: Police
(BROOKLYN PARK, Minn.) — A break-in has been reported at the home of slain Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman, authorities said.
After the Saturday morning killings, the house was processed by crime scene investigators and then was boarded up early Sunday, Brooklyn Park police said. On Tuesday, Hortman family members took their valuables from the house, police said.
At 8 a.m. Wednesday police said they were alerted to an overnight break-in. They discovered the plywood covering the back window was pried off and the window was broken, police said.
“The home was once again processed by crime scene investigators for evidence of the burglary,” police said. “The home appeared to have been searched by an unknown individual; however, the family has indicated that they don’t believe anything is missing.”
The police department is asking local residents to check their surveillance cameras and call the police with any information.
Vance Boelter is accused of killing Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their home in Brooklyn Park and wounding Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their house in nearby Champlin early Saturday morning, authorities said.
Boelter allegedly showed up to their doors impersonating a police officer and wearing a realistic-looking latex mask, officials said, noting that two other lawmakers were spared the night of the shootings.
He allegedly “stalked his victims like prey,” acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Joseph Thompson said.
In a search of a home in north Minneapolis tied to Boelter, authorities seized a list of public officials that had a notation under Melissa Hortman’s name reading, “married Mark 2 children 11th term,” according to the affidavit. Another notebook included an added notation next to Melissa Hortman’s name reading, “Big house off golf course 2 ways in to watch from one spot,” the affidavit said.
Boelter allegedly had a list of 45 elected officials in notebooks in his car, prosecutors said.
Boelter faces federal charges including stalking and firearms charges and state charges including first-degree murder, officials said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(NEW ORLEANS) — The girlfriend of one of the two remaining inmates who broke out of a New Orleans jail last month has been arrested for allegedly helping in his escape, officials said Monday.
Derrick Groves is among 10 inmates who escaped from the Orleans Justice Center on May 16, according to Louisiana State Police. Eight of the inmates have since been captured, but Groves and another inmate — Antoine Massey — remain on the run, police said.
Over a dozen people have been arrested on suspicion of helping the escapees, including another inmate in the jail and a jail maintenance worker who is accused of shutting off water to the toilet, allowing escapees to remove it.
Most recently, Darriana Burton, 28, of New Orleans, was arrested on Monday for allegedly helping Groves escape, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office announced.
Burton is a former Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office correctional employee, according to the office, which described her and Groves as having an on-again, off-again relationship for three years.
She allegedly had an “active involvement in the planning phase of the escape,” according to the affidavit for her arrest warrant, including relaying “escape-related information” and coordinating communications between Groves and people outside the jail.
Two days before the escape, Groves and Burton had a FaceTime video call via the facility’s iPads during which Burton “was observed holding a secondary device in front of the camera” that displayed an unknown man in a separate FaceTime call, according to the affidavit.
“This conversation remained intentionally vague, as Groves, Burton and the unknown male appeared to recognize the call was being recorded,” the affidavit stated, noting that it was implied that Burton and the unknown man would have a separate, unmonitored call to allegedly discuss details of the escape.”
Shortly after the initial video call, the three were present on another call during which the unknown man “advised against the escape, calling it a ‘bad move’ and warning that it would trigger a ‘manhunt,'” the affidavit stated.
“This exchange confirmed that Burton had already disclosed the escape plan to the outside contact, actively soliciting his involvement,” the affidavit stated. “It further demonstrates her direct role in facilitating communication and supporting the coordination of Groves’ escape.
Burton has been transported to the Plaquemines Parish Jail and faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit simple escape, officials said.
“We will continue to pursue anyone and everyone who has aided and abetted these criminals. We will find you, arrest you, and prosecute you to the full extent of the law,” Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said in a statement. “We will arrest all aiders and abettors, and we will eventually get Antoine Massey and Derrick Groves back to prison where they belong.”
Burton was employed at the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office from August 2022 until her termination in March 2023, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office said. She was arrested and charged for allegedly bringing contraband into the jail and “malfeasance in office,” though the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office refused the charges, according to the state attorney general’s office.
The reward for the arrest of Groves and Massey increased to $50,000, authorities announced late last month, as police said they believe they are closing in on the “dangerous” fugitives.
Groves was convicted last year of two counts of second-degree murder in a 2018 Mardi Gras Day shooting and faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, prosecutors said. Unrelated to that case, he also subsequently pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter, online court records show.
(NEW YORK) — Millions of Americans are gearing up to head to the airport or hit the highway for summer vacations.
Here’s what you need to know before you travel:
Air travel
The Federal Aviation Administration said it predicts over 50,000 flights (including cargo flights) per day this summer, citing a 4% increase of summer flight schedules compared to last year.
United Airlines is projecting a record-breaking summer with about 50 million passengers from June to August — about 3 million more than last year.
American Airlines said it expects to operate 5% more flights this summer than it did last year. The airline said nearly five flights will depart every minute over the course of the summer.
American Airlines forecasts its busiest day to be Sunday, July 6, with nearly 6,800 flights.
Expedia said some of the busiest travel days are expected to be Thursday, June 19 (Juneteenth); Friday, June 27; Tuesday, Aug. 5, and Tuesday, Aug. 26.
Hopper recommends flying midweek, like Tuesday or Wednesday, to save up to 20% on airfare.
According to Expedia, the cheapest days to fly domestically this summer will be Tuesday, Aug. 19, and Monday, Aug. 25, due to the drop in demand as summer travel wraps up.
Expedia said the most popular domestic travel spots are Las Vegas; New York City; Orlando, Florida; Miami; Chicago; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Honolulu, Hawaii; Seattle; Los Angeles; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Internationally, Expedia said popular destinations include Cancun, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Paris; London; Tokyo; Rome; the Bahamas; and Barcelona, Spain.
Road travel
Good news for those taking road trips: Hopper said car rental prices are remaining steady from last year, averaging $47 per day.
The cities seeing the highest car rental demand are Orlando, Las Vegas and Denver, followed by Miami and Chicago, according to Hopper.
Cities in Florida are seeing the most affordable car rental rates this year, with daily average costs at $26 or less in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa.
(CHICAGO) — When Sherry Stone learned that childhood friend Robert Prevost was elected the 267th pope of the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, she got on her computer and did what few people can do: She emailed him a note of congratulations.
“I told him we’re thinking of having our next grade school reunion at the Vatican,” she said.
The election of a former Hyde Parker named Barack Obama to the White House in 2009 catapulted this city into a joyous frenzy for months, and having produced a president still remains a source of pride.
When news broke Thursday about Prevost’s election as the first American pope, the mood throughout the city was similar. Immediately, memes went viral showing Pope Leo XIV holding a hot dog, dipping his Italian beef into gravy and gripping a bottle of Malort, the city’s unofficial liqueur. Outside Wrigley Field, the Chicago Cubs marked the moment by announcing on its legendary sign: “Hey Chicago, He’s a Cubs Fan!” Similarly, Bennison’s, a bakery in Evanston, just north of the city, announced a new sugar cookie with Prevost’s likeness that it promised was “as divine as the moment.”
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker released a statement calling the news “historic.”
“Pope Leo XIV ushers in a new chapter that I join those in our state welcoming in at a time when we need compassion, unity, and peace,” he said.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson used the news to send a more informal message to the new pope: “Everything dope, including the pope, comes from Chicago!” he posted on X. “Congratulations to the first American Pope Leo XIV! We hope to welcome you back home soon.”
While Leo spent two decades in northern Peru, where he became a bishop and a naturalized citizen, his early roots are in the southwest side, an area known for its legacy of steel mills and auto plants, White Sox and Blackhawks fans, rows of brick bungalows and neighborhood churches and grade schools.
Born in Chicago in 1955, Leo attended St. Mary’s of the Assumption, a now-shuttered grade school on the city’s edge, and he grew up in Dolton, a southwest suburb located just across the street from the school. He later earned his Master of Divinity in 1982 from Catholic Theological Union in Hyde Park, which is situated along the lakefront, and was ordained the same year. He started his ministry with the Augustinian Province of Chicago and later was named prior general of the worldwide Augustinian Order, according to the Catholic Theological Union.
The Rev. William Lego, who is also a member of Augustinian Order, attended grade school, high school and seminary with Leo before both men became young priests. He said on Thursday that he is still getting used of calling “Father Bob” by his new name.
“He was always very intelligent, never jumped to conclusions, he held people with respect, and he listened. I’m sure that’s what he will bring to the papacy,” said Lego.
As for their shared Chicago roots, Lego added, “There will always be a note of pride.”
As with Obama, many locals have a personal connection with Leo. Because their last names both ended with a “P” at the time, Nadia Weer sat next to Leo for eight years in the classroom. She said even back then he was so devout and studious his nickname was “Father Robert.”
“We always assumed he would be a priest,” she said. “He was true blue. He was good. I’m really proud of him. You like people to be successful when they deserve it. And Robert does deserve it.”
The intensity Leo had with his faith, even as a young boy, impressed Stone, who said he once told people he wanted to eventually lead the church as pope.
“Midwest people are very even keeled. I think having grown up in that environment that he’ll be a centralist pope. He’ll bring people together. He’ll be one of the great popes,” she said.
Leo’s brother John Prevost told ABC News on Thursday that Leo never “questioned” his vocation in life and that, as a child, he often “played priest” using the ironing board as his altar.
“I don’t think he’s ever thought of anything else,” John Prevost said.
Many remembered Leo’s family as similarly dedicated to their faith. His father, a school principal on Chicago’s South Side, volunteered at the Archdiocese of Chicago in the 1990s. Janet Sisler, associate superintendent of schools for the archdiocese at the time, remembered that “Father Bob” would stop by when he returned to his hometown.
It was obvious, there was “a family history of being dedicated to their faith and dedicated to service,” she said. “He grew up in that life and continued to imbue his life decisions with service of faith and the promotion of justice.”
Chicago’s roots in the labor movement were likely an influence, as well.
“He came from a family where both his mother and father worked. He understood how people can have a commitment to work and to family and to their faith,” she said. “This is a new pope who understands the importance of community and the importance of church interacting in a positive way to serve the world.”