Breaking, bad: Peacock no longer streaming controversial new Summer Games entry

Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

While Rachael Gunn aka Raygun‘s Olympics performance in the new Breakdancing category will likely live on in infamy in memes, you won’t be able to rewatch her on Peacock. 

That’s because the streaming service that has been home to the Olympics is no longer home to recaps of the sport, which won’t be returning for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. 

Meanwhile, while Gunn’s performance was widely mocked — primarily because it was free of most of the signature moves associated with the dance form that got its start in the South Bronx — she maintains, “I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics.”

She continued on her Instagram, “While I went out there and I had fun, I did take it very seriously.”

“I really appreciate the positivity, and I’m glad I was able to bring some joy into your lives. That’s what I hoped,” Gunn expressed. “I didn’t realize that that would also open the door to so much hate, which has, frankly, been pretty devastating.”

Apple TV+ revs up Ewan McGregor’s motorcycle travel show ‘Long Way Up’
Courtesy Apple TV+

Apple TV+ just announced it is bringing back Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman‘s motorcycle adventure series Long Way Up for 10 episodes.

Emmy winner McGregor noted, “On a rather tricky, sandy bit of Long Way Up, Charley and I started to daydream about another trip to keep our minds off the scary road at hand! This is that trip.”

He added, “Rusty old bikes and 10,000 miles of Scandinavia, and Eastern and Central Europe. A big loop from my house in Scotland to Charley’s house in England. Long way home…magic,” added McGregor, who is also executive producing the new series.

The streaming service teases, “The new season follows Ewan and Charley as they ride vintage, lovingly refurbished motorbikes from Ewan’s home in Scotland to Charley’s in England, but rather than take the shortest route, they go the long way!”

Apple TV+ continues, “It’s an adventure that will take them to more than fifteen countries, through spectacular scenery and along some of the greatest driving roads in the world. Along the way they’ll immerse themselves in each country’s culture, meet the locals, and try their hand at unique and eclectic activities.”

Long Way Up premiered on Apple TV+ in 2020, and not only nabbed a 100% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes, but earned three Emmy Award nominations in 2021, including Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program; Outstanding Sound Mixing and Editing; and Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing.

The series was a continuation of McGregor and Boorman’s 2004 U.K. series Long Way Round, which documented their 19,000-mile journey from London to New York City on motorcycles. In 2007, they followed that with Long Way Down, in which they rode from Scotland to Cape Town, South Africa.

Quinta Brunson teases “exciting” crossover episode for ‘Abbott Elementary’
ABC

While San Diego Comic-Con is known for showcasing projects about costumed superheroes, plenty of other creatives descend on the event to spill some tea, and Abbott Elementary‘s Emmy-winning creator, Quinta Brunson, did just that.

The multihyphenate was on hand with her co-stars for a screening of the ABC hit and panel for a 2,600-strong crowd of fans on Saturday.

It was there she teased an “interesting” upcoming crossover episode in the show’s fourth season, according to Entertainment Weekly, one she promised “will be exciting, and I think it will change television as we know it.”

While she wouldn’t spill which show Abbott will be crossing over with, Quinta later insisted in an EW video interview that it wasn’t hype. “I really feel that way. I’m not a liar. I’m standing on it,” she insisted.

Even her assembled cast members, including Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams and Lisa Ann Walter, aren’t aware of what’s to come, Quinta says.

“They don’t know. But it’s super tight. I can’t wait until we get to do it … I’m really excited about it.”

Other than that, Brunson told the reporter, “I’m not telling you anything!”

In Brief: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ steaming ahead for season 10, and more
A24 has dropped the first trailer for the romantic drama We Live in Time, starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh. The two Oscar nominees play Alma and Tobias, respectively, who meet after she accidentally hits him with her car. We are then shown brief scenes of their happy life together, until a tragic diagnosis brings it to a halt, making them cherish each moment of their unconventional love story. We Live in Time is set to open in select theaters on Oct. 11 … (Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

ABC has renewed Bachelor in Paradise for a 10th season, premiering in 2025, the network announced Wednesday. ABC also announced a couple of additions to The Rookie‘s season 7 cast. Patrick Keleher and Deric Augustine have been tapped for recurring roles as two of the Los Angeles Police Department’s newest rookies. Seasons 1-6 of The Rookie are currently available for streaming on Hulu …

Deadline reports Renée Zellweger is set to executive produce and star in the legal thriller Jane Smith, based on the bestselling novel 12 Months to Live by James Patterson and Mike Lupica. Zellweger will play the titular character, a defense attorney whose world is turned upside down after being diagnosed with a brain tumor on the eve of the biggest case of her career, per the outlet. Zellweger will next be seen in Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, the fourth installment of the Bridget Jones franchise …

 

