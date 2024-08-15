Breaking down the LA Clippers new home ahead of Intuit Dome grand opening

Breaking down the LA Clippers new home ahead of Intuit Dome grand opening
(INGLEWOOD, Calif.) — The Los Angeles Clippers have been playing their home games in downtown Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as Staples Center, which is also home to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Clippers’ NBA rivals.

But the Clippers step out of the Lakers shadow beginning on Thursday as they officially open the Intuit Dome, their new mega stadium in Inglewood, California.

ABC News’ GMA3 got an exclusive look at the Intuit Dome, which spans 26 acres of land and includes close to 18,000 seats. The grand opening will mark the first time in 25 years that the team has its own venue — the multibillion-dollar passion project of Clippers owner Steve Ballmer that is changing the game.

The mastermind behind the new Dome comes from Halo Sports and Entertainment, an umbrella brand that also owns the Clippers, the Intuit Dome, the G League’s Ontario Clippers, and Inglewood’s Kia Forum.

Leading the charge is Gillian Zucker, CEO of Halo Sports and Entertainment, who also serves as the Clippers’ president of business operations.

Zucker and her team spent years designing and figuring out what it would take to create the best arena in the United States.

“I think that you can find pieces of this arena everywhere in the world, because we traveled the world looking at arenas, exploring the types of things that the fans who were at those arenas loved,” Zucker told GMA3 anchor DeMarco Morgan during a tour of the facility.

In the stadium lies a massive video screen known as the Halo Board, which is a double-sided 4K display in an arena setting with approximately 44,000 square feet of digital space.

“Some of the letters on it are over 2 feet tall, so it is massive and I think it’s going to provide a pretty incredible experience,” Zucker said.

The Intuit Dome offers a practice facility for athletes, complete with multiple basketball courts. Fans can enjoy an upscale menu featuring sushi and game-day classics like chicken fingers and hot dogs.

“So we tasted about 20 different chicken fingers before we chose the supplier for it,” Zucker said. “We’ve spent a lot of time making sure that each of these food items is something that you’re going to crave the next day.”

Fans who want to see a game but can’t afford the up-close tickets can buy upper-level seats and still be interactive.

The Halo Board is so large that you can watch the game from anywhere in the stadium. There are also mounted T-shirt cannons all along the top of the Halo Board, and they move up and down so that every single seat in the Dome has a chance to catch a shirt.

Zucker says the Clippers have prioritized community involvement while transitioning into their new arena. For example, inside the arena is displayed a jersey representing every high school basketball team in the state of California, for both girls and boys. This, Zucker said, is so that kids from all over California can come and they can find themselves in Intuit Dome.

“We built this for them,” Zucker said of the community comprised of the team’s fans. “And we wanted everybody to feel like this was a place that enhanced the neighborhood.”

Intuit Dome has already made a name for itself — it will host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game and will serve as the Olympic basketball venue in 2028. The venue earned these bids before even opening the stadium doors.

The Intuit Dome has over 20 concerts scheduled before the Clippers’ inaugural game, which will feature a performance by singer Bruno Mars and takes place on Nov. 22 when they face the Sacramento Kings.

(LONDON) — Wimbledon is about to get bigger. A lot bigger.

If all goes ahead as planned, the Wimbledon Park Project will be a new and ambitious endeavor aimed at transforming the historic Wimbledon grounds by adding an extra 27 acres of land while simultaneously preserving its legacy and enhancing its community impact, according to Andrew Wayro, Wimbledon’s senior design landscape manager.

“I think it’s fundamental to us going forward as a championship,” Wayro told ABC News in an interview a few days before the start of the 2024 Championships. “It’s fundamental for tennis in the U.K. and for us as a Grand Slam, but it’s also fundamental in terms of what we can offer in terms of other benefits to compete with the other Grand Slams as well as what we can offer to patrons who come to the event each year.”

The project promises to bring significant changes to Wimbledon by expanding the tennis landscape and offering new opportunities for both players and the local community.

The primary vision for the Wimbledon Park Project is to extend the grounds, more than doubling the size of the current grounds. Those changes would focus on the former golf course across the street, which is at the heart of the project.

The expansion aims to enhance practice arrangements and facilities for players, improve facilities for qualifying rounds — which is currently held offsite, the only Grand Slam where this happens — and offer a greater number of courts for wheelchair and junior competitions.

“We did a lot of work before we even submitted our first planning application to the Greater London Authority,” Wayro said. “We have made some adjustments, but by the time we got to submitting, we’d already worked through all the statutory consultees in the U.K., Historic England being a key partner in that. We also talked to people like Sports England and Natural England, to inform the design in the best possible way. We’ve made some minor tweaks along the way, like opening up an additional piece of parkland to the public because the Greater London Authority said that that was really important to them and that was something we could do.”

The project, as planned, is divided into several zones. The northern part of the site will host the qualifying rounds, creating a seamless transition for players who, after qualifying, will be just a stone’s throw away from Centre Court.

During the two-week period of The Championships, the grounds will utilize courts on the former golf course, including four main championship courts and the new Parkland Show Court which will have a capacity of up to 8,000 people and is currently slated to be built last, the crown jewel of the new project.

Wayro says that this setup not only increases flexibility in terms of practice but also allows the courts to rest and be maintained, ensuring they are in the best condition throughout the tournament. Meanwhile, following The Championships, these new courts will be opened to the community and offer locals the opportunity to play on grass courts, extending the Wimbledon experience beyond just spectatorship.

“We’re very keen to give as much benefit back as we can from the project,” says Wayro. “We’re very sure about the robustness of what we’ve designed in terms of this master plan.”

A significant component of the Wimbledon Park Project is the creation of additional parkland which will open up 9.7 hectares of parkland to the public year-round with another 1.1-hectare section that will be accessible outside of the championships.

“This transformation will essentially restore the landscape to its former glory, reminiscent of the works of the famous landscape architect Capability Brown, with rolling grasslands and scattered trees,” said Wayro.

However, during the championships, these new parklands will serve as entrances with airport-style security which will reduce queuing times and allow fans to quicker and easier access to the tournament itself.

The final phase of construction will see the Parkland Show Court built right in the middle of the burgeoning new expansion. Designed to seat 8,000 spectators, this court will feature a roof, meaning more matches can be played in inclement weather, as well as new sustainability features — in line with Wimbledon’s ongoing sustainability project — along with all hospitality and essential services that will be housed underneath the raked seating, “minimizing the footprint and maximizing functionality,” according to Wayro.

“Has it been as complicated as it sounds? Yeah, it has,” Wayro said. “It’s been very detailed because you need to capture all of the technical data from all these different disciplines and bring it together into a big comprehensive project like this. That takes time and we have been working on it for the past five years before we even sent it for the Greater London Authority to consider.”

Complicating matters even further is the fact that Wimbledon Park is a Grade II listed historical site and part of it is on the at-risk register due to its fragmented ownership and previous use.

Wayro said the new Wimbledon Park Project has addressed that by aiming to restore the landscape and bringing back historical features such as the original lake and opening up two brooks currently confined in concrete pipes along its perimeter. The ecological restoration will also include desilting the lake and enhancing existing habitats with reed beds and aquatic marginals — the goal being to not only return wildlife to the area but to grow the wildlife population with a minimum of 10% biodiversity net gain.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime project. There aren’t many that come along like this,” said Wayro. “After the 2012 Olympics, I think this is really the next biggest new park and it is a massive expansion in terms of sporting events.”

The next immediate step will be for Wimbledon to secure planning permission from the Greater London Authority with a decision expected later this year. If it is approved, it will take a minimum of a year before construction even begins, says Wayro, with the entire project expected to span over eight years and executed in phases around the new grounds.

The initial phase will focus on the lake and parkland restoration, followed by the construction of the qualifying courts and, eventually, the Parkland Show Court being completed by 2034 if all goes ahead as planned.

Ultimately, the Wimbledon Park Project hopes to ensure that Wimbledon remains at the forefront of Grand Slams and other global tennis tournaments and even though there are still a few steps to go, Wimbledon officials are quietly hopeful about the future of the grounds.

“It’s a big deal,” said Wayro. “But it’s been a pleasure for all of us. If you talk to anybody in the design team that we work with, they’ve all enjoyed being part of this project. This is our estate for hopefully hundreds and hundreds of years more and it is exciting to be a part of that legacy.”

Simone Biles competes in the uneven bars during the Women’s Day Four of 2024 US Olympic Gymnastics Trials at the Target Center, June 30, 2024, in Minneapolis. (Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — American gymnast Simone Biles is considered by many to be the G.O.A.T — the Greatest Of All Time — and for good reason.

“I’m not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps. I’m the first Simone Biles,” she told reporters at the 2016 Olympics.

Here’s a look at Biles’ historic gymnastics career thus far as she heads to her third Olympic Games, this year in Paris, France:

Most decorated gymnast of all time

Her rise to fame began in the wake of the 2012 Olympics, which Biles was too young to qualify for.

In 2013, at the age of 16, she secured four medals — two golds — in her first appearance at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

In 2014, she won four golds and a silver at the competition. In 2015, she scored another four gold medals and a bronze. In 2018, she won four golds, one silver, and one bronze. In 2019, she won five gold medals. In 2023, she won four golds and one silver.

Overall, she’s scored 30 world titles, 23 as a gold medal winner, according to the official Olympics website.

In her first Olympic Games in 2016, Biles won four gold medals and one bronze. In Tokyo, she won one silver and one bronze before sitting out for the rest of the competition to focus on her mental and physical health.

Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history — male or female — according to the Olympics. In all, she has 37 world and Olympic medals combined.

She has five moves named after her

Biles now has five signature moves named after her in three different events: on the floor, on vault, and on the balance beam.

“Many people aren’t even attempting to do them because there’s such high difficulty high risk maneuvers, and she does them with complete ease and effort,” Dominique Dawes, a three-time Olympian and 18-year gymnastics veteran. “It’s amazing to watch what she’s doing. And she does it with a smile on her face.”

For a move to be named after an athlete in gymnastics, the gymnast has to submit a video of them performing the move to the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique Women’s Technical Committee.

The committee determines the difficulty of the skill, and if it receives a high enough difficulty score, it is then eligible to be named.

Then, a gymnast must perform the move without “a major fault” at an international competition.

The “Biles on the floor” — first successfully completed by Biles on the world stage in 2013 at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships — is a double layout with a half-twist, which means that her body remains straight and elongated as she flips twice.

Her second signature move on the floor, “Biles II,” was first successfully completed on the world stage in 2019. For this move, Biles performs a triple-double, meaning she Biles flips twice while twisting three times before hitting the ground.

The Biles on the vault is a round-off, into a back hand-spring with a half turn, completing the move by twisting twice in a somersault. It one of the most difficult vaults in women’s artistic gymnastics, with a difficulty score of 6.4.

Biles II on the vault is the most recent move to be named after the athlete. In 2023, she became the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike, a move that consists of a backflip off the vault and two full rotations in a pike position before landing.

The Biles on the balance beam, completed in 2019, features a double-double dismount from the beam — two flips and two twists.

Dawes was a gymnast during the old ways of scoring — which is when gymnasts aimed simply for a “perfect 10.” Now, gymnasts are scored on two metrics — the perfect 10 of execution and the open-ended scoring of difficulty that gymnasts have free reign of collecting points on.

Dawes said that with the old way of scoring, there was “no need to push yourself beyond that value.” Now, “sky is the limit” for athletes like Biles.

“It really is Simone versus herself.” Dawes said. “That’s really what makes her one of the greatest of all time … Back then they used to cap our scores. And so now with this new scoring system, the sky is the limit for athletes like Simone, who’s very talented. And so if she does a higher, difficult maneuver on any of the different pieces of apparatus, she’ll actually get credit for it.”

Prioritizing her mental and physical health

Simone Biles pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics before finishing the individual all-around competition and the team final following a shocking stumble on vault.

“We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

Her exit shined a light on mental health among elite athletes who face intense pressures as the world watches. She later also discussed how her exit was tied to her struggle to recover mentally after being sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

Biles has also been outspoken about experiencing depression and having to take anxiety medication in the fallout of the Nassar abuse.

“As a recent competitor in the Tokyo Games who was a survivor of this horror, I can assure you the impacts of this man’s abuse are not over or ever forgotten,” Biles said at a 2021 Congressional hearing. “The announcement in the spring of 2020 that the Tokyo Games were to be postponed for a year meant that I would be going to the gym, to training, to therapy, living daily among the reminders of this story for another 365 days.”

Biles qualified in all six of the women’s gymnastics finals at the Tokyo Olympics and was expected to win an unprecedented six gold medals. The goal was to become the first woman since 1968 to win back-to-back titles in the all-around.

“I just never felt like this going into a competition before,” Biles said at a press conference Tuesday following the team final. “I tried to go out here and have fun, and warm up in the back went a little bit better, but once I came out here I was like, ‘No, mental is not there.’”

“It’s been really stressful this Olympic Games, just as a whole,” said Biles to reporters at the time. “It’s been a long week. It’s been a long Olympic process. It’s been a long year.”

Hezly Rivera warming up on beam on Day Two of the 2024 U.S.Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center, June 28, 2024, in Minneapolis. (Karen Hickey/isi Photos/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Of the nearly 600 American athletes representing the red, white and blue at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Hezly Rivera will make history as the youngest athlete to compete for Team USA.

The New Jersey-born gymnast secured her spot on the highly competitive women’s team — led by Simone Biles — with a gold medal winning balance beam performance at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Minnesota last month.

Meet the youngest athlete on Team USA, Hezly Rivera

Ahead of the first women’s gymnastics qualifying event on Sunday, July 28, the first-time Olympian spoke to ABC News’ Good Morning America about what it means to be part of the impressive five-woman roster alongside 2020 Tokyo veterans Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey.

“It feels incredible — this doesn’t have to happen too often, so I’m very excited to be the youngest team member of the group,” Rivera, 16, said. “I felt so happy and super excited because this is what I’ve been working for my whole life. So for it to finally come true is so exciting and so surreal.”

Team USA’s rising star may be the rookie of the team, but Rivera is going into the competition with confidence.

“I need to trust myself and trust my training, because my muscle memory is there and it’s very strong,” she said. “I just have to do what I do in the gym. And I know everything will be perfect.”

While Rivera doesn’t know which events she’ll be competing in at the Games just yet, she told GMA that in practice she’s training for “vault, bars, beam and floor.”

Rivera’s sister was the first person who picked up on her early enthusiasm for gymnastics “because from a very young age, I was already doing cartwheels and handstands and bridges everywhere.”

But it wasn’t until she attended a friends’ fifth birthday party at a local gym, where she recalled “flipping around on all the equipment” and said, “the coaches told my parents that they should put me — on a little mini team — and that I had potential.”

Hezly Rivera facts and career highlights

National Competition Results
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Minneapolis, Minn: Gold in balance beam; 4th in uneven bars; 5th in all-around; 8th in floor exercise
2024 Winter Cup, Louisville, Ky: Gold in balance beam; bronze medalist in all-around and floor exercise
2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, San Jose, Calif: Gold in all-around, uneven bars and balance beam
2023 Winter Cup, Louisville, Ky.: Gold all-around, balance beam and floor exercise
2022 OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Tampa, Fla: Bronze in floor exercise
2022 U.S. Classic, Salt Lake City, Utah: Gold in balance beam; silver in all around and floor exercise
2022 Winter Cup, Frisco, Texas: Bronze in all-around
2018 Hopes Classic, Salt Lake City, Utah: Gold in floor exercise

International Competition Results
2024 Jesolo Trophy, Jesolo, Italy: Bronze in team competition
2023 Junior World Championships, Antalya, Turkey: Silver in team competition
2022 DTB Pokal Cup, Stuttgart, Germany: Gold in team competition

Nickname: Hez
Birthday: June 4, 2008
Hometown: Oradell, NJ
High School Graduation Year: 2026
Year she began gymnastics: 2013
Favorite Event: Bars
Parents: Henry Rivera and Heidy Ruiz, who are both from the Dominican Republic
Siblings: Hanly Rivera and Carhelis Abreu
Favorite school subject: Math
Hobbies or favorite activities: Shopping
Favorite book: Mamba Mentality
Favorite movie: Spy Kids 2
Favorite Food: Rice and beans with chicken and avocado 

