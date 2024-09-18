Brendan Fraser, Peter Dinklage, Glenn Close, Marisa Tomei break bad in trailer to caper comedy ‘Brothers’

Brendan Fraser, Peter Dinklage, Glenn Close, Marisa Tomei break bad in trailer to caper comedy ‘Brothers’
© AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

For a streaming movie about two bickering burglars, the upcoming Prime Video movie Brothers boasts some A-list names.

Game of Thrones Emmy winner Peter Dinklage joins Oscar nominees Josh Brolin and Glenn Close, and Oscar winners Brendan Fraser and Marisa Tomei, in the caper comedy that centers on a cache of emeralds with a large side of family dysfunction.

Oh, and there’s also an amorous orangutan named Samuel

The trailer opens with the diminutive Dinklage getting tossed into a bathtub and held underwater by Fraser, who asks where the stones are.

Rewinding, Dinklage explains, “Some families have a long line of dentists and lawyers. We had a long line of felons.” 

He says that since childhood, he and his “big ugly twin brother,” played by Brolin, were always stealing stuff. “I had the plans, he had the hands,” the actor narrates.

While Brolin’s character has gone straight, Dinklage proposes one last score — for the stones. 

Complicating matters is the return of their mother, played by Close. “You were gone 30 years!” Brolin says, with Close responding, “I can apologize only so much.” 

“You haven’t apologized at all,” Brolin replies.

Evidently, however, she’s needed so the trio can get their hands on the $4 million haul. 

There’s a ton of physical comedy and R-rated wordplay from director Max Barbakow — and Brolin’s character is apparently molested by the ape, requiring the embarrassed thief to slather hand sanitizer all over himself afterward. 

The movie hits Prime Video Oct. 17. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewed for season 5
‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewed for season 5
Disney/Eric McCandless

The show’s fourth season just got underway, but Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a fifth.

Hulu announced on Wednesday that Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez will all return as stars and executive producers of the Emmy-nominated comedy series.

The fourth season of the series is packed with other stars, too, including Meryl Streep, Melissa McCarthy, Eugene Levy, Jane Lynch, Richard Kind, Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon, Zach Galifianakis and Eva Longoria.

The show that was nominated for 21 Emmys for its third season is currently Certified Fresh at 97% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jerry Ferrara throws back to ‘Entourage’, talks new sports podcast ‘Throwbacks’
Jerry Ferrara throws back to ‘Entourage’, talks new sports podcast ‘Throwbacks’
ABC Audio

“I got a wild career, man,” former Entourage star Jerry Ferrara tells ABC Audio. “I’m not even saying it’s like the best career ever, but I think it’s one of the more unique ones, that’s for sure.”

Indeed, the guy who got famous playing fast-talking dealmaker Turtle in Entourage has appeared opposite Robert De Niro and Morgan Freeman in Last Vegas, was directed by Clint Eastwood in Sully and recently appeared on the smash series Power.

He now has a new project: Throwbacks, a sports, entertainment and lifestyle podcast he’s co-hosting with Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart.

Ferrara was early to the podcasting game, having started one with his wife back in 2012, but he explains the new project combines some of his great loves. “My side hustles … have always been about, ‘Hey, how can I figure out how to semi earn a living talking and doing things that I like do for fun,’ which was always like video games, golf and talking sports, right?”

He and Leinart share interests in each other’s respective careers, and with kids the same age, they’re “becoming friends in real time.”

Entourage turned 20 years old in July, and Ferrara describes how fondly he looks back at it. “It’s a lot easier to appreciate it now because when it was going on, I remember just being … always worried it was going to get taken away because it was too good to be true, you know?”

He adds, “So now knowing that, hey, look, there’s nothing that could happen. No one can take it away. … It’s nice to look back on it. I have a 16-year-old nephew who’s watching it now … and it’s so funny to see a young person nowadays watching it.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comedy legend Carol Burnett reflects on her illustrious career before the 76th Emmys
Comedy legend Carol Burnett reflects on her illustrious career before the 76th Emmys
ABC News

Emmy nominee Carol Burnett is in contention to bring home the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series on Sunday night at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Emmy vet sat down with ABC News as part of a 20/20 special The 76th Emmys: A Night of Firsts with Robin Roberts, which airs on ABC Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

At 91, the nomination for her role as Norma Dellacorte on the Apple TV+ series Palm Royale is nothing new for the comedy legend. It is her 25th nod and would be her eighth win if she were to bring home the award — she would also make history as the oldest woman to take home an acting Emmy. The late Betty White currently holds the title for her win at age 88.

Burnett shared that despite her 25 nominations, she still enjoys seeing the biggest names in television at the show. When asked who she’s looking forward to seeing, she responded, “Everybody. Yeah, I’m a stargazer.”

The Palm Royale star also shared advice for first-time nominees — a list on which names like Ryan Gosling are included this year — when the big moment comes and their category is called.

“Well, of course, you’re happy. And when your name’s called, I’ve always been surprised,” she said with a laugh. “Rather than saying, ‘Oh, I think I’m gonna get it,’ and then be disappointed. It’s always a happy surprise.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.