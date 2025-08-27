Brett Goldstein stars in trailer for new romance film ‘All of You’

Imogen Poots and Brett Goldstein in ‘All of You.’ (Apple)

All of you can watch the official trailer for All of You.

Apple Original Films released the first trailer for the new romantic drama film on Wednesday.

Brett Goldstein stars alongside Imogen Poots in the film about two best friends who have never crossed the romantic line with each other despite years of unspoken feelings.

The trailer shows that in the universe of this film, technology has developed to create a soulmate test, which, when taken, tells a person exactly who their soulmate is.

Simon (Goldstein) pines for Laura (Poots) even after she takes a test that finds her soulmate to be someone other than him.

“Over the years, as their paths cross and diverge, neither can deny the feeling that they’ve missed out on a life together,” according to an official synopsis. “Faced with the uncertainty of changing the course of their lives, are Simon and Laura willing to risk everything to experience the love that had been between them all along, or should they accept their fate?”

Goldstein co-wrote the film with William Bridges, who also makes his directorial debut on the project. Steven CreeZawe Ashton and Jenna Coleman also star.

All of You premieres Sept. 26 on Apple TV+.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s #1: ‘Superman’ debuts on top the box office chart
Alon Amir/Warner Bros. Pictures

The latest reboot of Superman, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, soared into the top spot at the box office this weekend, bringing in $122 million in its debut week.

According to Variety, the haul earns Superman the third biggest box office opening of 2025, behind A Minecraft Movie, which earned $162 million in its debut weekend, and Lilo & Stitch, which brought in $146 million.

Last weekend’s #1, Jurassic World: Rebirth, slipped to second this weekend, bringing in $40 million, followed by F1: The Movie at three with $13 million.

Rounding out the top five are How to Train Your Dragon, with $7.8 million, and Elio, with $3.9 million.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. Superman — $122 million
2. Jurassic World: Rebirth — $40 million
3. F1: The Movie — $13 million
4. How to Train Your Dragon — $7.8 million
5. Elio — $3.9 million
6. 28 Years Later — $2.72 million
7. Lilo & Stitch — $2.7 million
8. Mission Impossible — The Final Reckoning — $1.42 million
9. M3GAN 2.0 — $1.35 million
10. Materialists — $720,000 

‘Jaws’ to air on NBC with Steven Spielberg introduction to celebrate 50th anniversary
NBCUniversal

Grab your biggest boat and get ready to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Jaws.

Steven Spielberg‘s classic film celebrates five decades this summer, and to commemorate the anniversary, the entire film franchise will be available to stream on Peacock on June 15.

Additionally, NBC is set to air the film on the network on June 20, the anniversary of the day it originally splashed into theaters. It will air as part of a three-hour telecast featuring a special introduction from Spielberg.

“Universal is home to the biggest movies in the world and it doesn’t get any bigger than Jaws,” Jenny Storms, chief marketing officer for NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said. “We want to celebrate 50 years of this enduring film that has captured the public imagination for generations by bringing it to audiences at home in all the ways they love to watch.”

Jaws follows the seaside community of Amity, which finds itself under attack by a great white shark. It was released in 1975, changing the movie industry forever while ushering in a new era of summer blockbusters.

‘Untamed’ gets season 2 renewal at Netflix
Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Untamed has been renewed for season 2 at Netflix.

The streamer made the announcement about the series’ renewal on Tuesday. Eric Bana stars as Kyle Turner, an Investigative Services Brach agent for the National Parks Service, in the first season of the show. He is set to return for season 2, and Netflix says this time he’ll be investigating a completely new mystery.

“I am absolutely thrilled that we get the chance to bring another season of Untamed to life,” Bana said in a statement. “The response to season 1 has been a testament to the incredible effort by our crew to deliver something truly unique. I can’t wait to take Kyle on his next journey.”

Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith co-created the series. Mark told Netflix he and Elle originally “envisioned it as a stand-alone, six episodes,” but that’s no longer the case.

“But then the more that we got into it, it was just such a great cast … it was just like, ‘Oh yeah, how do we keep this going?’” Mark said.

At the end of Untamed season 1, Kyle leaves Yosemite National Park and takes to the road for his next journey. Mark says Kyle will explore many different places before he gets to the location where season 2 will take place.

“This won’t be the first park he’s been in since Yosemite,” Mark said. “He’s been to a lot of parks. He’s been busy, taking on a lot of cases. This will be the latest and it’ll be more impactful for him.”

