Brian Jordan Alvarez on his new high school comedy ‘English Teacher’

Pari Dukovic/FX

For Brian Jordan Alvarez, creator and star of FX’s latest comedy series, English Teacher, it all goes back to high school. Specifically, it can all be traced back to a certain English teacher who changed his life.

“I went to a very English-forward high school called St. Andrew’s-Sewanee in Tennessee for three years of my high school experience,” Alvarez told ABC Audio at the Disney Upfront event in May. “I had [a teacher] named Claire Reishman in high school, and she really taught me to write in a really meaningful way. I always think back on that.”

In the new sitcom Alvarez plays Evan, a teacher at the center of many different competing energies.

“The parents, the students, the administration. Everybody wants something different,” Alvarez said. “Everybody has a different definition of what’s right.”

Alvarez said he owes “it all to my high school English teacher.”

“Now I’m out here playing a high school English teacher,” Alvarez said. “I always think when I’m writing, I go, ‘Maybe that’s where I learned how to write,’ because I didn’t formally study screenwriting or anything.”

While Alvarez couldn’t disclose if his viral character TJ Mack will make an appearance on English Teacher, he did tease it happening in the future. “We can only hope. Well, maybe the energy of TJ Mack will infuse English Teacher. Maybe we can get a TJ Mack cameo in season 2, season 3,” Alvarez said.

And he couldn’t let the interview go without sneaking in a Lady Gaga reference.

“There could be a hundred people in a room and all of them would be watching English Teacher,” Alvarez said.

English Teacher premieres Sept. 2, on FX. You can also stream it on Hulu and Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and FX. 

Dave Coulier and John Stamos “still processing the loss” of ‘Full House’ “brother” Bob Saget
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

On a new installment of his Full House Rewind podcast, Dave Coulier welcomed his “brother” and former Full House co-star John Stamos, and the pair reminisced about the loss of their friend and former co-star Bob Saget.

Saget died Jan. 9, 2022, in his Florida hotel room. The cause of death for the 65-year-old actor and comedian was determined to be head trauma.

“We’re still processing the loss of him,” Stamos said. Coulier agreed, saying Saget’s death “left a huge void in our lives.”

Stamos reiterated something he once told ABC Audio about how people reacted to Saget’s death: “The saddest part for me is that he didn’t know how loved he was.”

“I mean when he died it was like a tsunami of love. I’m not being funny, but I don’t even remember a person before Bob getting that much attention when they passed, maybe Princess Diana,” Stamos said.

“And that’s the sad part because he was very hard on himself,” the actor continued.

Stamos also revealed he took comfort in hearing Saget’s voice via the audio version of the comic’s 2014 book, Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian. “The night he died, I put on his audio tape and it gave me such comfort,” Stamos expressed. “I listened to it every night when I went to sleep.”

However, all that re-listening led to Stamos finding an eerie detail. “One morning I woke up and I was like, ‘In his book, did he say he hit his head and that’s how he died? Nah, that couldn’t be.’ And I went back to it and he talks, as a joke, about, ‘I would hit my head and call TMZ and [say] I’m dying.'”

Tori Spelling says she’s “super grateful” for “last conversation” with Shannen Doherty
Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth in 1992 – Ron Galella/Getty Images

Tori Spelling is “grateful” that she was able to have one last conversation with Shannen Doherty before her death from cancer at 53 on July 13.

On the latest episode of her 90210MG podcast with their former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Jennie Garth, titled “Remembering Shannen Doherty,” Spelling described her conversation with Doherty as a “second chance.”

“I’ve had a lot of death in my life,” Tori said. “And I don’t believe in regrets, but I have a lot of regrets that I didn’t have that time to have a second chance to get past stuff from the past and look at all the good things and really talk it out and have that last conversation.”

“And I feel like she and I had that and I’m super grateful for that,” she added.

Spelling, who didn’t share much about what she and Doherty talked about in their final conversation together, said that she “didn’t feel ready” emotionally to talk about the death of her friend but wanted to do the episode for the fans.

“She was not just their childhood friend that they had grown up watching, but she was someone so strong, such a fighter and going through so much that on some level they could relate to her,” Spelling said about Doherty’s fans. “She was that person for them, that mentor to look up to, to keep going.”

“I feel like I got so much strength from just knowing her as a young girl, growing up beside her for the years that I did,” Garth said about Doherty. “And I learned a lot, about how to stand up for myself, how to fight for things that I believed in.”

Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds thank fans for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine”s record-breaking open
L-R: Reynolds, Jackman, Shawn Levy – Marvel Studios

The weekend box office take for Deadpool & Wolverine has been revised upward to $211 million domestically, with its global take now at $444.1 million — making it the sixth biggest opening of all time.

It was already the highest-grossing debut for an R-rated movie.

Even before all the numbers were in, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were feeling very thankful.

“I couldn’t be happier and more ill-equipped to process any of this,” Reynolds said in part Monday in an Instagram Story.

He continued, “So many people loved this movie into reality. And I’m a f****** mess.” Ryan went on to thank producer Emma Watts for helping launch the first two Deadpool films, in addition to the threequel.

“I’m forever grateful,” Ryan closed.

Over the weekend Ryan and Jackman riffed on a famous image from the old X-Men animated series, which pictured Wolverine stroking a photo of his love, Jean Grey.

Jackman recreated the moment in costume. However, his point of view shows he’s caressing a photo with the words “#1 movie in the world.”

“Thank you ALL!” he captioned the snaps.

Ryan’s version has Deadpool staring lovingly at a framed photo of Jackman’s recreation. “I miss Hugh already,” Reynolds wrote.

On Sunday Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director James Gunn — now the co-head of DC Films — reached across the aisle to congratulate his former employers at Marvel, as well as Hugh, Ryan and director Shawn Levy, for Deadpool & Wolverine‘s success.

