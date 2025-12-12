Brian Walshe murder trial: Closing arguments expected after defense calls no witnesses

Brian Walshe during the murder trial of Ana Walshe on December 9, 2025. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

(DEDHAM, Mass.) — Closing arguments are expected to be delivered Friday in the murder trial of Brian Walshe, a father of three accused of killing and dismembering his wife.

The Massachusetts man is accused of killing his wife, 39-year-old Ana Walshe, around New Year’s Day in 2023. He pleaded guilty last month, ahead of the trial, to lying to police following her disappearance and improperly disposing of her body, though he denies that he killed his wife and has pleaded not guilty to murder. Ana Walshe’s body has not been found.

The defense rested on Thursday without calling any witnesses. Judge Diane Freniere noted in court on Thursday that it appeared that Brian Walshe would testify in his defense, based on the defense’s opening statement. Though he ultimately waived his right.

During the trial’s opening statements last week, defense attorneys said that Brian Walshe found his wife dead in bed on New Year’s Day in 2023 and then panicked and lied to police as they investigated her disappearance — but maintained he did not kill her.

Prosecutors allege Brian Walshe killed and dismembered his wife, then disposed of her remains in dumpsters. The internet history on his devices on Jan. 1, 2023, included searches such as “best way to dispose of a body,” “how long for someone to be missing to inherit,” and “best way to dispose of body parts after a murder,” prosecutors said.

Evidence presented during the two-week trial included surveillance footage of a man believed to be Brian Walshe buying tools and other supplies at a Lowe’s on Jan. 1, 2023. A receipt showed that items, including a hacksaw, utility knife, hammer, snips, Tyvek suit, shoeguards, rags and cleaning supplies totaling $462 were purchased with cash.

Additional surveillance footage presented in court showed someone throwing out trash bags at dumpsters on multiple days in early January.

Several blood-stained items recovered from dumpsters by investigators — including a hacksaw, a piece of rug, a towel, hairs and an unknown tissue — were linked to Ana Walshe through DNA testing, a forensic scientist from the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory testified during the trial.

Blood was also found in the basement of the family’s rental home in Cohasset, another forensic scientist with the crime lab testified.

Ana Walshe was reported missing by her employer on Jan. 4, 2023. Brian Walshe told police at the time that she had a “work emergency” at her job in Washington, D.C. and left their Cohasset home on New Year’s Day, according to video of his interview shown in court.

At the time, Brian Walshe and their three children were living in Massachusetts while he was awaiting sentencing in a federal fraud case after pleading guilty to a scheme to sell counterfeit Andy Warhol paintings.

Ahead of the murder trial, Brian Walshe admitted to lying to police amid her disappearance and improperly disposing of her body. His defense said during opening statements that he panicked after finding her dead in bed, calling her death sudden and unexplained.

Jurors heard testimony, including from a D.C. man with whom Ana Walshe was having an affair, that the mother of three was upset about being away from her children so much, and that there was stress in the marriage. The defense maintained that the couple were happy.

Victim in Mark Sanchez altercation ‘thankful to be alive,’ attorney says
: Fox TV analyst Mark Sanchez looks on prior to the game between the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

(INDIANAPOLIS) — The 69-year-old truck driver who police say was seriously injured during an altercation with former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez is “thankful to be alive and is recovering at home with his wife,” his attorney said.

Sanchez, a Fox Sports color commentator, was initially arrested for multiple misdemeanors in connection with this weekend’s confrontation in Indianapolis. On Monday, after investigators learned of the severity of the victim’s injuries, prosecutors announced Sanchez was also charged with a felony: battery involving serious bodily injury.

Perry Tole was the victim of a “violent,” “unprovoked” attack from Sanchez and tried to defend himself by stabbing the former NFL player, Erik May, an attorney for Tole, told ABC News.

Sanchez, 38, suffered several stab wounds while Tole “suffered a severe laceration to the side of his face, penetrating all the way through his left cheek,” according to court documents.

Indianapolis ABC affiliate WRTV obtained this photo, with the black bar in place, showing who his family says is the alleged victim in the hospital.

“You can see from the pictures that he’s got an enormous wound, cut on his face,” that impacted his jaw, mouth and tongue, May said.

“The scarring that he has and is gonna have, it effects his speech right now. Obviously, he’s in a lot of pain, there’s a lot of swelling,” May said, explaining that is one of the reasons why Tole is not giving interviews.

“Mentally, what he and his wife are going through has been considerable,” May said. “He’s just really shaken up.”

Tole’s son is getting married next week and “he’s not gonna be able to attend the wedding, so he’s sad about that,” victim attorney Eddie Reichert added.

The incident unfolded early Saturday morning, when Sanchez allegedly approached Tole, who was doing his assigned work at a hotel loading dock and told him he couldn’t park there, according to police and prosecutors. Sanchez allegedly climbed into the victim’s truck and kept him from calling for help, according to court records.

The victim said Sanchez shoved him when he tried to get his phone, and he felt he was “in physical danger,” so he pepper-sprayed Sanchez, according to court documents.

When Sanchez allegedly advanced toward him again, the victim said he thought, “this guy is trying to kill me,” so he pulled out a knife, “and when Mr. Sanchez came at him,” the victim stabbed Sanchez several times, according to court documents.

The victim said he went “flying back into the dumpster and falling onto the pallets on the ground,” and that he “was not aware of what Mr. Sanchez was physically doing to him, whether he was punching him or otherwise striking him,” court document said. The victim said he could only see Sanchez’s feet “coming at him,” and once the victim stood up, he stabbed Sanchez again, the documents said. 

Tole has filed a civil suit against Sanchez and Fox.

Sanchez’s brother said in a statement, “This has been a deeply distressing time for everyone involved. Mark and our family are incredibly grateful for the concern, love, and support we’ve received over the past few days.”

“Mark remains under medical care for the serious injuries he sustained and is focused on his recovery as the legal process continues,” the statement said.

The sentence for the felony charge could be one to six years, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

Sanchez, a first-round draft pick of the New York Jets in 2009, is next due in court on Nov. 4.

Closing arguments set in trial of Ryan Routh, accused of trying to kill Trump on golf course
Trump International Golf Club on September 15, 2024 after apparent assassination attempt. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Closing arguments are scheduled Tuesday in the trial of Ryan Routh, who stands accused of trying to assassinate Donald Trump on Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course last year.  

Routh, who is representing himself despite lacking any legal education or experience, was cut off multiple times by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon while presenting his defense case Monday.

Cannon ended the day with a warning for Ryan Routh ahead of closings. 

“Any argument you make … must be reasonably tied to the admitted evidence. Do you understand?” the judge asked Routh, saying that any deviation will “cause a problem.”

“Yes, your honor,” Routh said.

“This cannot be your opportunity to provide pseudo testimony outside the context of the sworn testimony,” Cannon said.  

Each side has been allotted one hour and 45 minutes for their closing arguments.

Deliberations will begin immediately after the closings end, said Cannon, who instructed the jury about the law on Monday afternoon. 

“I want to remind you that if the defendant spoke in those parts of the trial, he was acting as a lawyer in the case, and his words are not evidence. The only evidence in this case comes from witnesses who testify under oath on the witness stand and from exhibits that are admitted,” Cannon told the jury.

Prosecutors allege that Routh put together a methodical plan — including purchasing a military-grade weapon, researching Trump’s movements, and utilizing a dozen burner phones — to kill Trump based on political grievances.

Hiding in the bushes of Trump’s Palm Beach golf course and armed with a rifle, Routh allegedly came within a few hundred yards of the then-presidential nominee before a Secret Service agent spotted his rifle poking out of the tree line.

Routh allegedly fled the scene but was later arrested by a local sheriff’s office on a nearby interstate.

To convict on the top count of attempted assassination of a presidential candidate, jurors might believe beyond a reasonable doubt that Routh intended to kill Trump and took a “substantial step” to carry out his plan, even if he did not follow through or changed his mind. 

“Each of you must decide the case for yourself, but only after fully considering the evidence with the other jurors,” she told the jury. “Remember that, in a very real way, you are judges — judges of the facts. Your only interest is to seek the truth from the evidence in the case.”

Routh faces five criminal charges, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, using a firearm in furtherance of a crime, assaulting a federal officer, possessing a firearm as a felon, and using a gun with a defaced serial number.

Senate passes ‘National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk’
CEO of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Days before a memorial service for Charlie Kirk, the Senate has unanimously passed a “National Day of Remembrance” for the conservative influencer after he was killed on Sept. 10.

On Thursday, the Senate unanimously approved a resolution marking Oct. 14, 2025 — the influencer’s birthday — a “National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk.”

While on the Senate floor, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who was leading the passage of the resolution, said he is “proud to have the support of more than 20 of my colleagues to honor Charlie by dedicating his birthday” as this day of remembrance.

“Charlie was a good man — a devout husband, father, and friend. His life was shaped by his faith and the idea that in America, debate and discussion are crucial to the betterment of our country,” Scott said on Thursday.

In the approved resolution, the Senate “recognizes Charlie Kirk for his contributions to civic education and public service” and “encourages educational institutions, civic organizations and citizens across the United States to observe this day.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday that the House of Representative will “soon pass a resolution honoring the life and legacy of our friend Charlie Kirk, and condemning the political violence that led to his untimely passing.”

The conservative influencer was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

After a two-day manhunt, Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested for allegedly shooting Kirk and charged on Tuesday with a slew of offenses, including aggravated murder, with prosecutors announcing the intent to seek the death penalty.

He was also charged with felony discharge of a firearm causing serious body injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of violent offense in the presence of a child, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced on Tuesday.

Kirk’s memorial service will take place on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and members of the Kirk family are expected to attend.

