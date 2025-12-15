Brian Walshe murder trial: Jury finds husband guilty of killing and dismembering wife

Brian Walshe murder trial: Jury finds husband guilty of killing and dismembering wife

Brian Walshe during the murder trial of Ana Walshe on December 9, 2025. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

(DEDHAM, Mass.) — Brian Walshe, a Massachusetts man accused of killing and dismembering his wife, the mother of their three children, has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

His wife, Ana Walshe, went missing on Jan. 1, 2023, at the age of 39. Brian Walshe pleaded guilty last month, ahead of the trial, to lying to police following her disappearance and improperly disposing of her body, though he denies he killed his wife and has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Ana Walshe’s body has not been found.

After deliberating for nearly four hours following closing arguments on Friday without reaching a verdict, jurors resumed deliberations Monday morning for another approximately two hours. Brian Walshe remained stoic as the guilty verdict was read.

His sentencing has been scheduled for Wednesday. He faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Judge Diane Freniere informed the jury on Friday they could choose to convict on second-degree murder or the first-degree murder charge the prosecution has argued for, which includes the element of premeditation.

During opening statements in the Dedham trial, defense attorneys said Brian Walshe did not kill his wife but found her dead in bed on New Year’s Day in 2023 — calling her death sudden and unexplained — and then panicked and lied to police as they investigated her disappearance.

Prosecutors alleged Brian Walshe premeditatedly murdered and dismembered his wife, then disposed of her remains in dumpsters. The internet history on his devices on Jan. 1, 2023, included searches such as “best way to dispose of a body,” “how long for someone to be missing to inherit,” and “best way to dispose of body parts after a murder,” prosecutors said.

Defense attorney Larry Tipton argued during closing arguments the Commonwealth hadn’t proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Brian Walshe — whom he described as a “loving father and loving husband” — killed his wife or there was any motive to do so.

Tipton conceded there’s evidence Brian Walshe lied and disposed of a body, but argued there was nothing proving he planned to harm his wife. He claimed the internet search on murder came six hours after his wife died and “upsetting” searches about dismemberment and “cleaning up” do not point to a plan but rather his “disbelief.”

Commonwealth prosecutor Anne Yas, meanwhile, argued during closing arguments that Ana Walshe didn’t die of natural causes — but instead Brian Walshe killed her and then disposed of her body to hide the evidence in a “methodical” plan.

“The defendant did not want anyone to find Ana’s body and to know how she died, so the defendant bought cutting tools at Lowe’s and Home Depot and he cut up Ana’s body — the woman that he claimed to love — and he threw her into dumpsters,” she said.

Yas said their marriage was in “crisis,” and they had been having arguments about Ana Walshe being away from the family due to her job in Washington, D.C. She also claimed Brian Walshe knew his wife was having an affair, which the defense has denied.

The defense rested on Thursday without calling any witnesses. Freniere noted in court on Thursday that it appeared Brian Walshe would testify in his defense, based on the defense’s opening statement. Though he ultimately waived his right.

Evidence presented during the two-week trial included surveillance footage of a man believed to be Brian Walshe buying tools and other supplies at a Lowe’s on Jan. 1, 2023. A receipt showed that items, including a hacksaw, utility knife, hammer, snips, Tyvek suit, shoeguards, rags and cleaning supplies, totaling $462 were purchased with cash.

Additional surveillance footage presented in court showed someone throwing out trash bags at dumpsters on multiple days in early January 2023.

Several blood-stained items recovered from dumpsters by investigators — including a hacksaw, a piece of rug, a towel and hairs — and an unknown tissue were linked to Ana Walshe through DNA testing, a forensic scientist from the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory testified during the trial.

Blood was also found in the basement of the family’s rental home in Cohasset, another forensic scientist with the crime lab testified.

Ana Walshe was reported missing by her employer on Jan. 4, 2023. Brian Walshe told police at the time that she had a “work emergency” at her job in D.C. and left their Cohasset home on New Year’s Day, according to audio of his interview played in court.

At the time, Brian Walshe and their three children were living in Massachusetts while he was awaiting sentencing in a federal fraud case after pleading guilty to a scheme to sell counterfeit Andy Warhol paintings.

Jurors heard testimony, including from a D.C. man with whom Ana Walshe was having an affair, that the mother of three was upset about being away from her young children so much — who were 2, 4 and 6 at the time — and there was stress in the marriage. The defense maintained the couple were happy.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorneys seek sentence close to time served
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ daughters leave Manhattan Federal Court after court adjourned for his sex trafficking and racketeering trial on July 1, 2025. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Sean “Diddy” Combs deserves a prison sentence of no more than 14 months — a sentence that would effectively amount to time served — after a jury convicted him earlier this year of transportation for the purposes of prostitution, his attorneys argued in a new court filing Tuesday, saying, “It is time for Mr. Combs to go home to his family.”

Combs, who was acquitted of more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges, has been jailed more than a year since his arrest in New York.

“Mr. Combs must be sentenced for what the jury convicted him of—interstate transportation of fully consenting adults with intent to engage in prostitution. But it would be unlawful, and a perversion of justice, for the Court to sentence him as if the jury had convicted him of sex trafficking and RICO, or to increase his sentence based on the Court’s own findings about force or coercion or racketeering,” defense attorneys said in their sentencing memorandum to the judge.

The memo runs 380 pages — including letters from Combs’ mother, children, friends and business associates — and takes aim at the apparent recommendations by prosecutors and the Probation Department for tougher sentences. Prosecutors have not completed their sentencing memorandum and the probation recommendation is not public, though the defense suggests it is about five years.

“The prosecutors, for their part, have lost all perspective,” the defense said. “This draconian approach makes Alice in Wonderland’s Queen of Hearts seem benevolent: instead of ‘Sentence first-verdict afterwards,’ the government’s view is ‘Verdict be damned—lock him up and throw away the key.'”

Combs’ attorneys called his case “unique,” since he made no money from the prostitution crimes. Instead, Combs transported Cassie Ventura, a woman who testified under the pseudonym “Jane” and male escorts so he could watch them have sex in various locations, “threesomes where fully competent adult men and women voluntarily crossed state lines and had consensual sex with each other.” The women dispute whether the sex was consensual.

Defense attorneys also appealed to Combs’ character in urging the judge for a lenient sentence, calling him “an extraordinary person who has made monumental professional and personal contributions throughout his 55 years” and who wants to be with his family, a description at odds with his portrayal by prosecutors as a violent, controlling, unpredictable sex fiend.

“He lost many loved ones, including his father, his best friend, Christopher Wallace—professionally known as Notorious B.I.G.—as well as the love of his life and mother of four of his children, Kim Porter, and most recently, his mentor, Andre Harrell,” the filing said. “These events were devastating, and for decades Mr. Combs struggled with serious substance abuse issues, anger and anxiety, and other flaws that he did not properly or professionally address until his incarceration last year.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Fired University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore to be arraigned
ead Football Coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to media during the post game press conference after a college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

(ANN ARBOR, Mich.) — Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday for allegations of assault.

Moore, 39, has been in custody since his arrest on Wednesday but has not been charged.

On Wednesday afternoon, police in Pittsfield Township, just outside of Ann Arbor, received a call from a woman who said a man was attacking her and had been stalking her for months.  

Pittsfield Township police said the incident doesn’t appear to be random.

Moore’s attorney told ABC News he had no comment.

The University of Michigan announced on Wednesday that the married father of three was fired with cause, saying in a statement that “credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

University of Michigan President Domenico Grasso sent a letter to the campus community calling for anyone with information about “Coach Moore’s behavior” to come forward.

“There is absolutely no tolerance for this conduct at the University of Michigan,” he said.

Moore, who was in his second season taking over for Jim Harbaugh, was 18-8 as head coach for the Wolverines, including a 9-3 record this season. Michigan is set to play the Texas Longhorns in the Citrus Bowl, which will now be helmed by interim head coach Biff Poggi.

ABC News’ Alex Fine contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2-year-old boy missing after California flash flood sweeps away car
(BARSTOW, Calif.) — A desperate search is underway in Barstow, California, for a 2-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters Thursday evening, authorities said.

Xavier Padilla Aguilera was traveling with his father, Brandon Padilla Aguilera, 26, when their vehicle was swept off a main road in Barstow, California, about 115 miles northeast of Los Angeles, by rushing flood waters around 7:14 p.m., according to Barstow Police.

The father and son became separated from their vehicle as flood waters carried them northward, police said. Brandon was later rescued and taken to Barstow Community Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Xavier, who his family told ABC News station KABC-TV has autism and is nonverbal, was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, and black and white Nike shoes.

The incident occurred during a day of severe weather that brought powerful thunderstorms to Southern California. In Oak Glen, dramatic video obtained by ABC News showed a massive mudslide cascading down a hillside, destroying everything in its path.

A massive multi-agency response was launched, including teams from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Police, California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire’s Swift Water Rescue Team. Local volunteers from the Desert Recovery Group and community members joined the search effort, according to authorities.

“We have a bunch of volunteers out here who are still looking,” Xavier’s aunt, Leanna, told ABC News station KABC-TV. “If you guys can, if you live in the area, if you have bright lights… anything that can help us look through the dirt, the mud – anything to help us find him, we greatly appreciate it.”

Police suspended the official search until daylight Friday, according to KABC-TV.

Anyone with information about Xavier’s whereabouts is urged to contact local authorities immediately.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.