Brian Walshe sentenced to life in prison for murdering and dismembering wife

Brian Walshe sentenced to life in prison for murdering and dismembering wife

Brian Walshe, accused of murdering wife Ana Walshe on Jan. 1, 2023, is lead into his hearing at Norfolk Superior Court. (Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

(DEDHAM, Mass.) —Brian Walshe was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a Massachusetts jury found him guilty of killing and dismembering his wife, the mother of their three children, with the judge calling his acts “barbaric and incomprehensible.”

His wife, Ana Walshe, went missing on Jan. 1, 2023, at the age of 39. Her body has not been found.

Brian Walshe, 50, pleaded guilty last month to improperly disposing of her body and lying to police following her disappearance. He had changed his plea on the two charges before jury selection got underway for the trial, while maintaining that he did not kill her.

A Norfolk County jury found Brian Walshe guilty of first-degree murder on Monday, after deliberating for approximately six hours over two days.

He faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of first-degree murder.

Judge Diane Freniere said that the sentence, the only appropriate sentence under the law, is “immensely appropriate and just, given your murderous acts and the life trauma that you’ve inflicted upon your own children.”

She said that because of his lies to police, “thousands of hours of investigative resources were wasted, diverted from other deserving cases,” and that his “acts in dismembering your wife’s body and disposing of her remains in multiple area dumpsters can only be described as barbaric and incomprehensible.”

“You had no regard for the lifelong mental harm that your criminal acts inflicted on your then 2-, 4- and 6-year-old sons,” she said, noting that they will “never being able to properly grieve that loss to say goodbye to their mom.”

She handed down consecutive sentences on the three counts, with up to 20 years for lying to police and up to three years for illegally conveying his wife’s body.

Ana Walshe’s sister addressed the court ahead of sentencing, saying the “incomprehensible act” has left her and their mother with an “unbearable emptiness.”

Her sister, Aleksandra Dimitrijevic, asked the court to consider the “long-lasting” impact her murder will have on her children in handing down the sentence.

“The most painful part of this loss is knowing her children must now grow up without their mother’s hand to hold,” she said. “They now face a lifetime of milestones, big and small, where her absence will be deeply and painfully felt.”

The Commonwealth argued that each of the three charges “calls for a harsh penalty” and asked that he be sentenced consecutively, while the defense responded that consecutive sentences would be “inappropriate and inhumane.”

Prosecutor Greg Connor suggested the word inhumane “describes the defendant’s actions and the depravity of his actions, of murdering his wife, dismembering her and getting rid of her remains by throwing her away like garbage.”

Connor said those actions deprived Ana Walshe’s family of a grave and memorial.

The judge said she had received and reviewed sentencing memorandums from prosecutors and the defense, as well as multiple written victim impact statements. One submitted on behalf of Ana Walshe’s children from the Massachusetts Department of Children and Family Services relayed the “devastating impact on her children,” the judge said.

“It’s clear to me that Ana was a bright light in the lives of many people. She lifted people up,” the judge said.

Freniere said she also considered a letter submitted by Brian Walshe’s mother on his behalf, but she said she “simply cannot reconcile the person Diana Walshe describes in her letter with the person who stands before me for sentence.”

“Mr. Walshe, you will live with the guilt and burden of Ana Walshe’s death for the rest of your life,” Freniere said before sentencing him to life in prison.

Brian Walshe did not testify during the two-week trial in Dedham, and the defense did not call any witnesses.

Defense attorneys said during the trial that Brian Walshe did not kill his wife but found her dead in bed on New Year’s Day in 2023 — calling her death sudden and unexplained — and then panicked and lied to police as they investigated her disappearance.

Prosecutors said Brian Walshe premeditatedly murdered and dismembered his wife, then disposed of her remains in dumpsters. The internet history on his devices on Jan. 1, 2023, included searches such as “best way to dispose of a body,” “how long for someone to be missing to inherit,” and “best way to dispose of body parts after a murder,” prosecutors said.

Evidence presented during the trial included surveillance footage of a man believed to be Brian Walshe buying tools and other supplies at a Lowe’s on Jan. 1, 2023. A receipt showed that items, including a hacksaw, utility knife, hammer, snips, Tyvek suit, shoeguards, rags and cleaning supplies, totaling $462, were purchased with cash.

Additional surveillance footage presented in court showed someone throwing out trash bags at dumpsters on multiple days in early January 2023.

Several blood-stained items recovered from dumpsters by investigators — including a hacksaw, a piece of rug, a towel and hairs — and an unknown tissue were linked to Ana Walshe through DNA testing, a forensic scientist from the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory testified during the trial.

Ana Walshe was reported missing by her employer on Jan. 4, 2023. Brian Walshe told police at the time that she had a “work emergency” at her job in D.C. and left their Cohasset home on New Year’s Day, according to audio of his interview played in court.

Jurors heard testimony, including from a D.C. man with whom Ana Walshe was having an affair, that the mother of three was upset about being away from her young children so much — who were 2, 4 and 6 at the time — and there was stress in the marriage.

At the time, Brian Walshe and their three children were living in Massachusetts while he was awaiting sentencing in a federal fraud case after pleading guilty to a scheme to sell counterfeit Andy Warhol paintings. He was ultimately sentenced to 37 months in federal prison in that case.

Freniere said Thursday it is her understanding that the federal sentence will run concurrent with the one she imposed.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Trump administration asks appeals court to immediately halt ruling on SNAP funding
Trump administration asks appeals court to immediately halt ruling on SNAP funding
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration has asked the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to issue an emergency stay of a judge’s ruling Thursday ordering the administration to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by today.

Lawyers for the Department of Justice argue that the district court ruling makes a “mockery of the separation of powers.”

“This unprecedented injunction makes a mockery of the separation of powers. Courts hold neither the power to appropriate nor the power to spend. Courts are charged with enforcing the law, but the law is explicit that SNAP benefits are subject to available appropriations,” the DOJ said in its filing.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell, in his ruling Thursday, ordered the Trump administration to fully fund SNAP for the month of November by Friday.

Last week McConnell ordered the government to use emergency funds to pay for SNAP in time for the Nov. 1 payments to be made — but the administration committed to only partially funding the program, saying they had to save the additional funds for child nutrition programs.   

McConnell, in his Thursday ruling ordering SNAP to be fully funded, said the government’s argument that it did not want to tap into emergency funds in order to protect child nutrition programs was implausible, and accused the Trump administration of “erroneously and intentionally” conflating the funding. 

“People have gone without for too long, not making payments to them for even another day is simply unacceptable,” the judge said.  

The government has asked the circuit court to allow U.S. Department of Agriculture, which operates SNAP, to continue with the partial payment of SNAP and to “not compel the agency to transfer billions of dollars from another safety net program with no certainty of their replenishment.”

McConnell hemself denied a request from the government to stay his own decision, saying, “The request for a stay of this decision, either a stay or an administration stay, is denied. People have gone without for too long. Not making payments to them for even another day is simply unacceptable.”

The judge, in his order Thursday, directly rebuked President Donald Trump for stating “his intent to defy” a court order when Trump said earlier this week that SNAP will not be funded until the government reopens from the ongoing government shutdown

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

FBI working with DOJ to see if they can produce ‘anything more’ from Epstein files
FBI working with DOJ to see if they can produce ‘anything more’ from Epstein files
Kash Patel, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice (DOJ) in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The FBI is working with the Department of Justice to see if there is “anything more” from the Jeffery Epstein files that can be released to the public, according to FBI Director Kash Patel. 

Patel told journalist Catherine Herridge there are “protective orders and orders to seal in place that legally prohibit the disclosure of information related to any investigation when there’s a court order of that fashion,” when asked about whether the DOJ would meet the Dec. 19 30-day deadline to disclose materials, mandated in the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Attorney General Pam Bondi told ABC’s chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas last week that there was new information that came to light in the files, but declined to say what that new information was. She said that the Justice Department “will continue to follow the law” regarding what is released.

Patel was also asked about the president’s recent call for the DOJ to investigate Jeffery Epstein’s relationship with Democrats, and whether that would limit their investigation to only Democrats. 

“We’ll just follow the facts,” Patel responded. “It’s pretty simple for this FBI.”

Bondi ordered U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York to investigate Democrats’ relationship with Epstein after President Trump essentially told her to do so

“Based on the new referral, we’ll take a look at that and see what evidence comes but there’s an important distinction, the information that the government possesses versus the information that the Epstein estate possesses,” Patel said. “Those are two separate boxes of information, and the Epstein estate has not been willing to share information with the U.S. government, and so even though we’ve requested them to do so.”

Regarding how many of the Epstein files would be redacted and to what degree, Patel said the FBI “always” commits to as few redactions as possible “while also upholding always victim’s rights.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Arrest made in shooting of coach John Beam at Laney College: Police
Arrest made in shooting of coach John Beam at Laney College: Police
Authorities respond to a shooting at Laney College in Oakland, California, Nov. 13, 2025. KGO

(OAKLAND, Calif.) — An arrest has been made in Thursday’s shooting of legendary former football coach John Beam on the Laney College campus in Oakland, California, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Additional details on the arrest were not immediately released.

Beam, featured in Netflix’s “Last Chance U,” is a football legend in the Bay Area and had coached the sport for over 40 years before becoming solely the school’s athletic director last year. He remains in the hospital and his condition is not clear.

Beam was at the Laney Fieldhouse when he was shot shortly before noon on Thursday, authorities said. The alleged shooter fled the scene.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee said in a statement on Thursday, “Coach Beam is a giant in Oakland — a mentor, an educator, and a lifeline for thousands of young people.”

“We are praying for him,” Lee said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.