‘Bridgerton’ renewed for two more seasons, season 4 gets 2026 release

‘Bridgerton’ renewed for two more seasons, season 4 gets 2026 release
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Dearest gentle readers, it would seem celebrations are in order.

Netflix has renewed Bridgerton for two more seasons. In addition to the news that seasons 5 and 6 have been greenlit, the streaming platform announced that season 4 of Bridgerton will premiere in 2026.

The announcement was made via a letter attributed to Lady Whistledown that the official Bridgerton account released on Instagram.

“Rarely is this author granted the opportunity to share with you such information,” the letter reads. After sharing the big announcements, the letter ends with this sentence: “It would seem this author is going to be quite busy.”

Season 4 of Bridgerton will follow the second Bridgerton son, Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, and his romance with Sophie Beckett, played by Yerin Ha.

“Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball,” according to its official synopsis.

Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton will also appear in the upcoming season.

Bridgerton is based on the novels by Julia Quinn. Season 4 will consist of eight episodes. Jess Brownell serves as the showrunner while Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen are executive producers.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Barry Jenkins will direct Zendaya in Ronnie Spector biopic
Barry Jenkins will direct Zendaya in Ronnie Spector biopic
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

We now know who will direct Zendaya in the Ronnie Spector biopic.

Barry Jenkins will helm the film about the lead singer of The Ronettes for A24, ABC Audio has confirmed.

David Kajganich will write the original screenplay. Rather than reading like a traditional biopic, the film’s story will reportedly center on the singer’s life with her first husband, the troubled producer Phil Spector.

Zendaya was first announced to be in talks to play the rocker in 2020. She was hand-selected by Ronnie Spector, who was an executive producer on the film before she died, to play her. Shortly after Ronnie Spector died in January 2022, Zendaya took to Instagram to pay tribute to the star.

“This news just breaks my heart. To speak about her as if she’s not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life,” Zendaya wrote. “There’s not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through.”

Zendaya also thanked Ronnie Spector for the time she spent helping to prepare her to take on the role.

“Ronnie, being able to know you has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Zendaya wrote. “Thank you for sharing your life with me, I could listen to your stories for hours and hours. Thank you for your unmeasured talent, your unwavering love for performing, your strength, resilience and your grace.”

This marks the third collaboration between A24 and Jenkins after the Oscar-winning Moonlight and the upcoming film Sorry, Baby, for which he serves as a producer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Laverne Cox and George Wallace star in ‘Clean Slate,’ but do they believe in one?
Laverne Cox and George Wallace star in ‘Clean Slate,’ but do they believe in one?
Amazon MGM Studios

George Wallace costars in a show called Clean Slate, but he also actually believes in one. Speaking to ABC Audio, he explains, “You can start over every day. You will have some situation[s] come up in your life that you say, ‘Okay…you know what? I think I was wrong.’ And then you can start and begin a new life, a new beginning.”

Laverne Cox also believes it’s possible, but she says the opposite can sometimes be true, noting social media can prevent one from starting over on a clean slate.

“In this internet age where people…read a headline and think they are the most educated people in the world. Everybody’s not willing to admit that they’re wrong,” she says, before breaking down the requirements for starting anew.

“The beginning part of the process is a vulnerability that is required. Brené Brown defines vulnerability as risk, uncertainty and emotional exposure…To be vulnerable is beautiful. It scares us but is necessary for us to have a clean slate to be able to truly start again. And it actually requires accountability,” she explains. “It requires us as adults to be accountable for our lives.” 

That vulnerability is also captured on their show, George and Laverne add.

Clean Slate captures the story of their characters, who play father-child duo Harry and Desiree. Desiree returns home a trans woman after 23 years of living in New York, triggering some soul searching as she works to repair her relationship with Harry.

All episodes of Clean Slate are streaming on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘This Is Spinal Tap’ sequel, ‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’, to be released in September
‘This Is Spinal Tap’ sequel, ‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’, to be released in September
Pete Cronin/Redferns/Getty Images

The long-awaited sequel to This Is Spinal Tap now has a release date.

Variety reports that the film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which reunites director Rob Reiner with stars Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer, will be released Sept. 12.

A teaser for the film shows someone plugging in a set of amps and immediately turning two of them up to 11, with the final amp going farther, to the infinity symbol. The clip is a reference to the infamous scene in the original film in which Guest’s character, Nigel Tufnel, explains to documentary filmmaker Marty DiBergi, played by Reiner, that the volume on his amp goes past the standard 10, up to 11.

According to reports, the sequel will follow the band as they reunite after 15 years for a final concert. It will feature cameos from Paul McCartneyElton JohnGarth Books, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich and more.

In addition to the new film, a newly restored version of the original will be released in theaters this summer, followed by a digital and streaming platform release.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.