‘Bridgerton’ season 4 in production: See first photos of Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha

Netflix/Gavin Bond

The first photos of the Bridgerton season 4 stars are officially out, featuring joint shots with season leads Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha.

Netflix dropped the new images on Monday and also announced that season 4 of the Regency era series “is officially in production.”

In the upcoming season, Ha is slated to play the love interest of Thompson’s character, Benedict Bridgerton.

The streamer called Ha’s character, Sophie Baek, “a victim of tragic circumstances.”

In one of the new photos, Thompson and Ha are seen sitting next to one another on what appears to be a production cart. Thompson is dressed in a gray tweed three-piece suit, a gray tweed overcoat and a white button down, while Ha sports an oxblood leather trench coat, a brown windowpane tweed suit and gold jewelry.

Speaking with Tudum, Netflix’s official site, about the highly anticipated upcoming season, Thompson said season 4 is “striking” because it features “the struggle between a proper old-school fairy tale — the romance of it — and the actual reality of the world.”

“You have to hold both of them — the romance and the reality — in your hand,” he said. “In its best version, ‘true love’ happens in the middle of that.”

He added, “The storyline is a bit of a twist on Cinderella. You remember being told those stories as a child — the magic and the romance of them. It’s really exciting to have that weaved into the world that we know of Bridgerton. … It’s such a great story, but it’s also, I hope, really relatable.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Lupita Nyong’o remembers Chadwick Boseman on fourth anniversary of his death
Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o is remembering her friend and former Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman Wednesday, on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Boseman was just 43 when he lost his private battle with colon cancer on Aug. 28, 2020.

“Remembering Chadwick Boseman. Forever,” Lupita captioned a black-and-white photo of the actor she posted to Instagram.

She added a quote from an unknown writer, reading, “Grief never ends. But it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It’s the price of love.”

Boseman was secretly fighting the disease while logging memorable performances spanning from Black Panther and other installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to heralded turns in films like Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Just a handful of people knew of his condition before his death.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Flea recalls snowboarding “stark naked” with Woody Harrelson: “I have footage”
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Playing concerts isn’t the only thing Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea does naked.

During an episode of the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast, hosted by Cheers costars Woody Harrelson and Ted Danson, the musician and Obi-Wan Kenobi actor recalls the time he and Harrelson went snowboarding together without wearing any clothes.

“I have footage of Woody Harrelson and I snowboarding stark naked down a big, snowy mountain,” Flea shares.

“It’s actually great footage!” Harrelson adds.

Apparently, Flea and Harrelson take snowboarding trips together quite frequently. Flea also tells a story of a time he and Harrelson were racing when the bassist almost hit a woman on the mountain. He says he offered her a sincere apology, though she didn’t accept.

“She takes her ski pole and sticks it in my face,” Flea recalls. “At this point I’m like, ‘Well, look, I’m f****** sorry, but get your f****** pole out of my face.'”

“Woody comes up and he just sees her pole in my face, and he comes to my defense like a good friend,” he continues. “Then she goes, ‘My husband’s gonna come down here and he’s gonna show you what for.’ And that’s when [Harrelson’s] like, ‘Bring the f****** husband!'”

We can only assume that all of this inspired the RHCP song “Snow (Hey Oh).”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

John Mulaney returns to Broadway with “rotating” cast of ‘SNL’ vets and more
NBCUniversal

Comedian John Mulaney will return to Broadway, along with “the funniest people on earth,” for a production called All In: A Comedy About Love.

The production comes to the Great White Way on Dec. 11.

According to its website, the play written by Saturday Night Live veteran Simon Rich will feature a “rotating cast” of said funny people, including fellow SNL vet Fred Armisen and current cast member Chloe Fineman. Renée Elise Goldsberry and Richard Kind were also mentioned in the play’s initial cast, but more will be announced.

The producers say, “Sometimes they will play pirates, sometimes they will play dogs, and there’s one where we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with.”

They add, “We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment.”

The director of the forthcoming play will be Tony winner Alex Timbers, who called the shots on Mulaney’s 2016 Broadway debut, Oh, Hello.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.