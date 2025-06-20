‘Bridgerton’ season 4 marks end of production

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Dearest gentle readers, it is with great joy that I inform you that Bridgerton season 4 has finished production.

Netflix made the announcement in a video shared to Instagram on Friday.

“Do join us in bidding our dear Ton a farewell as they conclude the production of the forthcoming season! Indeed, there is much to look forward to,” the official Bridgerton account captioned the post.

The video finds stars Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, Nicola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Golda Rosheuvel, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Florence Hunt, Will Tilston, Hugh Sachs and more changing out of their elaborate costumes and back into their actual, modern-day clothing.

Bridgerton is based on the bestselling novels by Julia Quinn. The period drama follows the eight Bridgerton siblings as they search for love and happiness in London high society.

“The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

Bridgerton season 4 will consist of eight episodes. It arrives on Netflix sometime in 2026.

