‘Bridgerton’ season 4 to air in two parts early next year

'Bridgerton' season 4 to air in two parts early next year

(L to R) Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in episode 401 of ‘Bridgerton.’ (Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025)

Save the date, Bridgerton fans.

Netflix has revealed that season 4 of the period romance will air in two parts early next year: Part 1 will premiere on Jan. 29 and part 2 will premiere on Feb. 26. There will be eight episodes.

A new teaser for the season was also released, featuring Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton and his love interest Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha, crossing paths at a masquerade ball. She walks up the stairs as he walks down and their hands brush as they pass each other.

“The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

Season 4 will also feature returning cast members Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Claudia Jessie, Hannah Dodd, Golda Rosheuvel, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Florence Hunt, Will Tilston and Hugh Sachs.

‘KPop Demon Hunters’﻿ tracks down #1 box office debut
'KPop Demon Hunters'﻿ tracks down #1 box office debut
Still from ‘KPop Demon Hunters.’ Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters has gone from streaming hit to box office success.

The Netflix animated film, which, as its title suggests, follows a K-pop group that also hunts demons, debuted at #1 during its first week in theaters. According to Box Office MojoKPop Demon Hunters led all movies with a total gross of $18 million. 

Horror film Weapons slotted in at #2 following two weeks leading the box office, bringing in another $15.6 million. Freakier Friday followed at #3 with $9.2 million, while The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Bad Guys 2 rounded out the top five with $5.9 million and $5.1 million, respectively.

The only other new release in the top 10 was Ethan Coen‘s Honey Don’t!, which landed at #9 with $2.95 million.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. KPop Demon Hunters — $18 million
2. Weapons — $15.6 million
3. Freakier Friday — $9.2 million
4. The Fantastic Four: First Steps — $5.9 million
5. The Bad Guys 2 — $5.1 million
6. Nobody 2 — $3.7 million
7. Superman — $3.43 million
8. The Naked Gun — $2.95 million
9. Honey Don’t! — $2.95 million
10. Jurassic World: Rebirth — $2.1 million

Mark Duplass on AI anxiety in ‘The Morning Show’ season 4
Mark Duplass on AI anxiety in 'The Morning Show' season 4
Mark Duplass in ‘The Morning Show’ season 4. (Apple TV+)

The Morning Show is back for another season.

Season 4 picks up almost two years after the events of season 3, with the UBA-NBN merger fully complete and the newsroom grappling with truth in an increasingly polarized America.

Mark Duplass plays Chip, the former executive producer of the fictional news program The Morning Show. He told ABC Audio this new season reflects what is happening in the real world, just like the three seasons that came before it.

“We’re experiencing an incredible amount of anxiety about what’s real and what’s not with the advent of AI into the news world,” Duplass said.

He cited deepfake celebrity videos — like “those early deepfake videos of Bill Hader as he turned into Tom Cruise” and artificial intelligence-generated advertisements as real-life inspiration for season 4.

“How are we going to know what is real and what is not? And the disruptors are gonna be able to manipulate this in an incredible way,” Duplass said. “That was one storyline when I saw it in the opening episode where I thought, ‘Well, this is really interesting,’ because this is gonna be a major issue for us as we look at journalistic integrity and who can we trust in the next few years.”

As for his character, Chip is out of the newsroom this season with “a chance to live a more well-balanced life” when Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) brings him a story that he can’t get out of his head, he said.

“I think that Chip misses being stressed out,” Duplass said. “Chip misses being under the gun, and Chip misses fighting for something that he thinks is important and that he believes in, and that being the truth and journalistic integrity.”

The Morning Show season 4 premieres Wednesday on Apple TV+.

Brandy to star in Lifetime holiday film, her daughter’s acting debut
Brandy to star in Lifetime holiday film, her daughter's acting debut
Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for H&M & Buy From a Black Woman

Mommy see, mommy do. Brandy‘s daughter not only sings, it appears she acts, too. 

Deadline reports Sy’Rai Smith will be making her acting debut in Lifetime’s Christmas Everyday, starring opposite her mother. The film will follow fashion designer Francine “Fancy” Ballantine (Brandy) as she works through obstacles and multiple projects. Fancy is determined to keep her family’s Christmas traditions alive in the wake of her father’s death and as her mother is losing her sight.

“The holidays are always about family as part of the festivities, so I’m beyond thrilled to be partnering with Lifetime on this magical holiday project and having my own daughter star with me – even though we are playing sisters!” Brandy said in a statement. “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime has become such a beloved tradition, and I’m honored to star and executive produce.”

Sy’Rai will portray Fancy’s younger sister Belle, a bridezilla who needs help planning her wedding. Debbi MorganRobert Christopher Riley and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman also star in the film.

