‘Bridgerton’ Season of Love event to offer first look at season 4

Gavin Bond/Netflix

Love is in the air, gentle readers.

You can celebrate the upcoming fourth season of the popular Netflix romance series at the 2025 virtual fan event Bridgerton Season of Love.

The celebration is taking place this Valentine’s Day. On Feb. 14, Bridgerton season 4 leads Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, who play Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek, respectively, will join forces with Queen Charlotte herself Golda Rosheuvel and showrunner Jess Brownell for a virtual fan celebration that will give fans a sneak peak at season 4.

Rosheuvel will host a panel that will offer the first glimpses at Benedict and Sophie’s love story. Thompson, Ha, Rosheuvel and Brownell will gather in London for the virtual event, which will also offer never-before-seen peeks at the upcoming season, exclusive announcements and other surprises.

“Be among the very first to witness an advance glimpse into the newest season of the ton—teeming with exclusive content, news, interactive delights, and an enchanting live Q&A with the show’s stars and creators,” Netflix’s website says of the event.

Bridgerton season 4 “turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball,” according to its official description.

Bridgerton Season of Love A Fan Celebration will be available to stream live on Tudum By Netflix on Feb. 14 at 7 a.m. PST.

