‘Bridgerton’ Season of Love event to offer first look at season 4

Gavin Bond/Netflix

Love is in the air, gentle readers.

You can celebrate the upcoming fourth season of the popular Netflix romance series at the 2025 virtual fan event Bridgerton Season of Love.

The celebration is taking place this Valentine’s Day. On Feb. 14, Bridgerton season 4 leads Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, who play Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek, respectively, will join forces with Queen Charlotte herself Golda Rosheuvel and showrunner Jess Brownell for a virtual fan celebration that will give fans a sneak peak at season 4.

Rosheuvel will host a panel that will offer the first glimpses at Benedict and Sophie’s love story. Thompson, Ha, Rosheuvel and Brownell will gather in London for the virtual event, which will also offer never-before-seen peeks at the upcoming season, exclusive announcements and other surprises.

“Be among the very first to witness an advance glimpse into the newest season of the ton—teeming with exclusive content, news, interactive delights, and an enchanting live Q&A with the show’s stars and creators,” Netflix’s website says of the event.

Bridgerton season 4 “turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball,” according to its official description.

Bridgerton Season of Love A Fan Celebration will be available to stream live on Tudum By Netflix on Feb. 14 at 7 a.m. PST. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘Voltron’ movie adds Sterling K. Brown, and more
Sterling K. Brown has been tapped to star in the upcoming live-action Voltron movie opposite Henry Cavill, according to The Hollywood ReporterRita Ora, 9-1-1‘s John Kim and newcomer Daniel Quinn-Toye also star. Voltron is based on the TV franchise that followed the titular giant robot made up of robotic lions, piloted by a team of young heroes. Plot details are being kept under wraps, though director Rawson Marshall Thurber told fans at VoltCon that the film will introduce an entirely new generation of pilots, per THR …

Ryan Reynolds’ production company has signed on to produce the classic cartoon superhero Mighty Mouse for the big screen, according to Variety. Writer Matt Lieberman, who worked with Reynolds on the 2021 fantasy adventure Free Guy, has been hired to write the script. Mighty Mouse made his first appearance in the 1942 short film The Mouse of Tomorrow and went on to appear in dozens more shorts, as well as a Saturday morning TV cartoon …

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for The Six Triple Eight, Tyler Perry‘s WWII drama based on the real-life story of Maj. Charity Adams — played by Kerry Washington — who led the titular battalion of Black female soldiers, deployed to Europe after combat training and tasked with sorting a massive backlog of letters and packages sent between millions of the country’s fighting men and their loved ones back home. Oprah Winfrey, Susan Sarandon, Dean Norris and Sam Waterston also star in the film, premiering Dec. 20 …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Courtney B. Vance talks ‘blessing’ of getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Warner Bros./Mitchell Haddad

On Thursday’s installment of The Jennifer Hudson show, Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance talked about his anticipation of receiving one of the biggest honors in showbiz, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

Vance is following in the Walk of Fame footsteps of his award-winning wife, Angela Bassett

“Angela got hers I think back in ’07, and the [children] were 2,” he said of their fraternal twins, Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance, who are now 18. 

“Aw, they were babies!” J. Hud gushed to a throwback photo of the family at Bassett’s ceremony. 

Grotesquerie star and executive producer Vance said they still need to schedule his ceremony, but added, “It’s such a blessing to be in the class of ’24-’25.”

Vance will be in good company: When the next slate of nominees was announced back in June, it was revealed that some of the actor’s “class” will include actress Nia Long, actor-director Bill Duke, Sherri Shepherd, Fantasia, Colin Farrell and Jane Fonda.

According to the organization’s website, upcoming star ceremonies are usually announced 10 days prior to dedication.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jeff Goldblum passes ‘Jurassic Park’ torch to Jonathan Bailey
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum, who famously played mathematician and chaos theorist Dr. Ian Malcolm in several Jurassic Park movies, will be passing the torch to Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey, who will play paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis in the franchise’s upcoming seventh film, Jurassic World: Rebirth — and Goldblum couldn’t be happier.

Goldblum tells Variety, “The hope of the world resides, and I can think of no better baton receiver to carry on the ‘da da da da da,’” referencing John Williams‘ classic Jurassic Park theme. “It’s Jonathan Bailey! It’s like no other!”

“I had the invitation to join the ‘Jurassic’ world, to join the conga line led by Jeff,” adds Bailey, sharing that he and Goldblum discussed the role on the way to CinemaCon earlier this year. “The original film was a seminal cinematic moment, purely because of Jeff, but also, I went with my family, and the multi-sensory experience of going to see a film so perfectly realized.”

“There’s so much that I am so proud to join. But obviously … there is a sense of responsibility,” says Bailey. “And if I can match half of what Jeff and Sam Neill and Laura Dern achieved, I’ll be very lucky.”

Jurassic World: Rebirth takes place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, per Universal Pictures. “The planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived.”

However, “The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Bailey stars opposite Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Homeland alum Rupert Friend and The Lincoln Lawyer‘s Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.