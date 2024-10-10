‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan dishes on season 4 and its “different types of love stories”

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan is teasing what to expect during the popular series’ upcoming fourth season.

In an interview Wednesday with Good Morning America at the 2024 Time 100 Next Gala in New York City, Coughlan, who portrays Penelope Featherington in the Regency era-inspired show, said her character is now “happily married” to Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

“It’s very fun to be playing like a happily married person with a very cute baby,” she said. “It feels like they went through all their strife last time.”

“So they get to come back and just be in love and have the best time together,” she added.

The show, which focuses on specific Bridgerton characters’ storylines each season, followed Colin and Penelope’s friends-to-lovers romance in season 3. The third season also exposed Penelope’s secret identity as Lady Whistledown, the anonymous writer who details the gossip of the ton in a pamphlet, and how that exposed secret played out in her relationship with Colin.

Next season, the storyline of Colin’s brother Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) will be explored. In September, it was revealed that his love interest, Sophie Baek, will be portrayed by Yerin Ha.

Coughlan didn’t reveal much about what to expect, but said that Thompson and Ha are “hard at work being our leads this time.”

“They’re doing an amazing, amazing job,” she said.

Coughlan added that she admires the series for focusing on a wide range of love stories, including an upcoming queer storyline with Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza) that was hinted at last season.

“I love Bridgerton because it’s a show that tells all different types of love stories,” she said. “So everyone should feel represented in it.”

76th Emmys: ‘Shōgun’’s Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai win Outstanding Lead Actor, Actress in a Drama Series
Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai won the Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, respectively, at Sunday’s Emmy Awards, both for their roles in FX’s Shōgun.

Sanada won for his portrayal of Lord Yoshii Toranaga, while Sawai won for playing Toda Mariko. 

“I am beyond honored to be here with amazing nominees,” Sanada said during his speech, adding of the show, “It was an East meets West dream project with respect and Shōgun taught me when people work together we can make miracle. We can create a better future together.” 

Sanada was nominated alongside Idris Elba, Donald Glover, Walton Goggins, Gary Oldman and Dominic West.

Sawai thanked her mother during her acceptance speech, sharing, “You showed me stoicism and that’s how I was able to portray Mariko.” She then dedicated the award “to all the women who expect nothing and continue to be an example for everyone.” 

Other nominees in her category included Jennifer Aniston, Carrie Coon, Maya Erskine, Imelda Staunton and Reese Witherspoon.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Disney+
Agatha All Along: The witch is back. Kathryn Hahn stars in the WandaVision spin-off series, and you can stream the first two episodes now.

Paramount+
Frasier: Time for more tossed salad and scrambled eggs. The Frasier reboot is back for season 2.

Prime Video
A Very Royal Scandal: Learn the story behind Prince Andrew’s infamous BBC interview in the new series.

Netflix
His Three Daughters: Three estranged sisters reunite to take care of their ailing father in the new film.

Hulu
Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison.: True-crime lovers, get ready for your next obsession. ABC News Studios’ new series is available to watch.

MGM+
FROM: Learn what happens after last season’s cliff-hanger in the season 3 premiere.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

“I’m not sure what happened”: Francis Ford Coppola responds to ‘Megalopolis’ “fake review” controversy
Entertainment Tonight asked legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola about the “fake review” controversy that surrounded the trailer to his forthcoming epic, Megalopolis.

As reported, a now-deleted trailer seemed to spin the lukewarm reception the film got from critics at the Cannes Film Festival by trying to claim other critics years ago hated his classics like The Godfather and Apocalypse Now.

However, the apparently AI-generated quotes from real-life reviewers were fake, and the marketing company behind the campaign was dismissed by Lionsgate, which apologized.

For his part, Coppola alleges he had nothing to do with it. “You know, it was a mistake, an accident,” he said. “I’m not sure what happened.”

It’s also open to interpretation what the filmmaker meant when he said, “I know there were bad reviews, I’m the one who said they were bad reviews.” It’s not clear if he meant he’s his toughest critic, or if he’s the one who flagged the phony blurbs.

Coppola also mentioned that the pet project — for which he gathered a who’s who of stars, like Academy Award nominees Adam Driver, Shia LaBeouf and Laurence Fishburne, and Oscar winners Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman — was finally a chance for him to make a film that was truly his.

Coppola sunk a fortune of his own money into the movie.

He expressed, “When I made John Grisham‘s The Rainmaker, I took off, and I quit. And I just said, ‘I wanted to study, and … to learn what my kind of film is, whatever that might be.’ And after 14 years of that type of experimentation, I then came out and made a film that was my kind of film. So it’s not like anything you’ve ever seen.”

Megalopolis hits theaters Sept. 27.

