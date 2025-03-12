Brinegar resigns from Henry County School Board

The Henry County School Board has announced the resignation of Stephanie Brinegar, Horsepasture District School Board Member, effective immediately.

The School Board is grateful for Brinegar’s service. Brinegar has chosen to resign in order to pursue other increasing obligations in her career.

She shared the following statement: “While my decision is rooted in my professional obligations, being a Board member is not without challenges. My passion for the success of our students, educators, and community has always been at the forefront of my efforts. That passion has resulted in some successes and some differences of opinion. In some areas I have found agreement, in others, agreements to disagree, and still in others, plain disagreement. Each Board member must take responsibility for finding the right balance between compromising and adhering to their core beliefs, myself included. I want to emphasize that every decision I made and every vote I cast was driven by a genuine desire to do what was best for Henry County Public Schools. I trust that each Board member is committed to ensuring the district’s success, and that commitment underlies any disagreement or difference of opinion about the Board’s actions and outcomes. Although I am stepping down from my role, I will continue to keep Henry County Public Schools and our Board of Education in my thoughts and prayers. I remain hopeful for the district’s continued growth and success, and I pray for wisdom, unity, and guidance for the Board and all those who serve the students and community.”

On behalf of the School Board, Chairman Teddy Martin II expresses gratitude for Brinegar’s dedicated service and contributions to our students and community and wishes her all the best in her future endeavors. “ Mrs. Brinegar has a work ethic like no other. We understand this is a difficult personal decision not reached lightly and we support Mrs. Brinegar in her efforts to continue to improve our community’s wellness in her career, which has also been a priority of her tenure with the Board. We thank Mrs. Brinegar and wish her well.” Martin said.

In accordance with the Code of Virginia, The Henry County School Board is initiating the process of appointing an interim School Board member to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Stephanie Brinegar. An interim School Board member will be expected to serve from April – November 2025. This individual will hold office and participate in all School Board functions during the period until voters fill the seat at a special election.

Interim School Board member candidates will be interviewed by the School Board following submission of a letter of interest and verification of the potential candidate’s qualified status as a registered voter living in the Horsepasture district. A public hearing during which the names of all potential candidates to be considered for the interim position must be shared with the Board by the candidate or another member of the public will be held on March 20, 2025 at 5:30 pm at the Henry County School Board Office.

Registered voters living in the Horsepasture district who are interested in fulfilling the interim School Board member role are asked to submit a letter of interest and resume to Britney Meeks at britney.meeks@henry.k12.va.us or PO Box 8958 Collinsville, VA, 24078 by Tuesday, March 18, 2025.