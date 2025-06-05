British surgeon volunteering in Gaza hospital details ‘dire situation’

(GAZA and LONDON) — This is not the first time Dr. Victoria Rose has visited the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, but she said the current situation on the ground is the worst she’s ever seen it.

Rose, a London-based consultant plastic surgeon, has been volunteering in weekslong stints at Gaza hospitals since the ongoing Israel-Hamas war erupted in October 2023. Most recently, she spent the month of May operating on the wounded at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, the largest referral hospital — and now the only one still functioning — in southern Gaza.

“I think it’s mainly the volume of patients that are coming in now. When we were here in August, we were seeing a lot of bomb victims, but not as many as we’re seeing now,” Rose told ABC News during an interview at the hospital on Saturday.

“We are seeing patients, we’re getting them on the operating table, we are cleaning the wounds and we are making a plan for their reconstruction,” she added. “And then we’re sending them back to the ward and then we’re not getting a chance to get them back and do the reconstruction because so many more new bomb injuries come in and then we start again. So it’s very difficult to keep up with this ongoing workload that’s coming through the door.”

Rose said Israeli forces have been relentlessly bombing the area in recent weeks and, as a result, Nasser Medical Complex has seen a surge in patients. ABC News was allowed into the hospital’s operating room as Rose performed extensive surgery on an 18-year-old patient, who she said “had quite a significant injury to his right arm” from a blast.

“If they just stop bombing us for a couple of days, it would mean that we could catch up with the backload,” Rose said. “I woke up this morning at 2 a.m. to nonstop bombing and all I could think about is the number of patients that that’s going to bring through the door that we can’t cope with here.”

The Israel Defense Forces launched an extensive new ground operation in Gaza last month targeting Hamas militants and what it called “terrorist infrastructure sites above and below ground.”

At least 54,381 people in Gaza have been killed and 124,054 have been wounded, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, since the war began after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking hundreds hostage. At least 20 hostages remain in Hamas captivity.

Bed occupancy at Nasser Medical Complex is currently over 100%, while 47% of essential drugs are out of stock at the hospital along with 65% of all consumable items, according to Rose.

“So we really are on our knees at the moment. We don’t have anything,” she told ABC News. “And on top of that, we have a really, really depleted health care staff.”

“We’ve lost a lot of them because they’ve been displaced and they’ve had to move, so they can’t get to the hospital,” she continued. “We’ve a lost a lot them because they have been detained or they’ve left Gaza. The staff that we have are tired. They’ve been working nonstop since the war started. So it’s a really difficult situation all around.”

The hospital is located about a mile from where active fighting is currently taking place between Israeli forces and Hamas militants, according to Rose, who fears that Israeli troops will “encircle us” and “cut us off completely” rather than evacuate the complex.

“So it’s a really dire situation because if Nasser goes out of function, all of the patients that you see here on the ICU department will die — and this is one of three ICUs that we have at Nasser,” Rose said, referring to the critically ill patients lying in beds behind her. “Plus, the fact that none of the other hospitals around us — even combined — could take the number of patients that we have here.”

Rose said she’s also seen the effects of malnutrition on the civilian population, particularly children, after Israel’s 11-week blockade on all food and other essential supplies entering Gaza. Since May 19, Israel has allowed a limited amount of humanitarian aid into the Hamas-governed Palestinian territory, but the United Nations and other organizations have repeatedly warned it’s far from enough and that famine is imminent.

“We have had a patient in our operating theater where we’ve had to cancel the procedure because he was so malnourished and we didn’t feel that he would survive the surgery,” Rose told ABC News. “The other thing that we are noticing is that people are not able to heal their wounds as effectively as they should do. So because of the malnutrition, they’re not getting the essential nutrients and vitamins they need.”

Cell turnover — the process of producing new skin cells — “is poor, so they’re not healing,” Rose said.

She added, “Coupled with that, there’s a massive spike in infection this time compared to when we were here in August. Everybody’s wounds get infected and that’s a real sign of malnutrition.”

Gaza’s entire population faces ‘critical’ levels of hunger: Report
(GAZA) — Gaza’s entire population is experiencing critical levels of hunger amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the third month of Israel cutting off aid to the strip, according to a report published Monday.

Gaza’s 2.1 million residents will face a “crisis” level of food insecurity — or worse — from now through the end of September, according to a new report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification partnership, whose members include the World Health Organization.

“Crisis” is the third-highest level of food insecurity, out of five, according to the IPC classification system. This is when households are either struggling to access food and are seeing cases of malnutrition or “are marginally able to meet minimum food needs but only by depleting essential livelihood assets,” according to the IPC.

Of the entire population, three-quarters of Gaza’s population are already classified at the “emergency” or “catastrophe” levels, which are the two worst stages of food insecurity, per the IPC.

The report projected that by the end of September, about 470,000 people Gaza, equivalent to about 22% of the population, will be classified as living under “catastrophe,” which is equivalent to famine levels of starvation.

In the previous IPC report, released in October 2024, 12% of the population was projected to be under classified as living under “catastrophe.”

The IPC said famine is classified when an area has 20% of households facing an extreme lack of food, 30% of children suffering from acute malnutrition, and two of every 10,000 people dying each day due to starvation or a combination of malnutrition and disease.

In a press release, the WHO said the situation in Gaza is “one of the world’s worst hunger crises, unfolding in real time.”

“We do not need to wait for a declaration of famine in Gaza to know that people are already starving, sick and dying, while food and medicines are minutes away across the border,” WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement on Monday. “Today’s report shows that without immediate access to food and essential supplies, the situation will continue to deteriorate, causing more deaths and descent into famine.”

Ingredients have started running out in Gaza, and some food relief organizations have already closed.

In late April, the United Nations’ World Food Programme said it had delivered its last remaining food stocks to hot meal kitchens in Gaza, and it expected to fully run out of food in the coming days.

Additionally, the nonprofit group World Central Kitchen announced on Wednesday that it had run out of supplies and ingredients needed to cook meals or bake bread in Gaza.

“Families in Gaza are starving while the food they need is sitting at the border. We can’t get it to them because of the renewed conflict and the total ban on humanitarian aid imposed in early March,” Cindy McCain, executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme, said in a statement. “It’s imperative that the international community acts urgently to get aid flowing into Gaza again. If we wait until after a famine is confirmed, it will already be too late for many people.”

The Israeli government said the blockade is meant to pressure Hamas to release its hostages, as well as the remains of those who have died, and to accept a new proposal to extend phase one of the ceasefire deal, which ended March 18.

The WHO said that since the blockade began, 57 children have died from malnutrition, citing figures from the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health. If the current situation persists, an estimated 70,500 children between ages 6 months and just under 5 years old will experiencing acute malnutrition by March 2026, according to the IPC report.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women are also at risk with nearly 17,000 expected to need treatment for acute malnutrition by March 2026.

Aid workers told ABC News that malnutrition makes it harder for Gazans to heal from injuries suffered during the war, and they can also be at risk of infections or skin graft failure.

An official from President Donald Trump’s administration told ABC News there is a not-yet-finalized plan to administer the delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza, starting with fewer than half a dozen distribution sites set up throughout the enclave.

“Our team members inside Gaza are surviving on the cheapest staples they can find — lentils, fava beans, dry chickpeas — if anything is available at all,” Kate Phillips-Barrasso, vice president of global policy and advocacy for the humanitarian organization Mercy Corps, said in a statement. “The people of Gaza are enduring one of the most harrowing humanitarian crises in recent history.”

“All barriers to food, water, and aid must be lifted now,” she said, “before even more lives are lost.”

DHS secretary set to visit infamous migrant prison on trip that includes stops in El Salvador
(WASHINGTON) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday is set to visit the prison in El Salvador that took in migrants at the center of the deportation battle playing out in U.S. courts.

On Wednesday, Noem will visit the Terrorist Confinement Center with the Salvadorian minister of justice, according to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security official, and will later meet with President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador.

“This week, I’m headed down to El Salvador,” Noem said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Monday. “I’ll be in the prison where we sent [Tren De Aragua] gang members. I’ll be meeting with the president and also Colombia and Mexico and talking about building these relationships so we can continue to get people out of this country that don’t belong here and take them home.”

She said the president talked to her about “sending the message worldwide” that people shouldn’t illegally be entering the United States.

The DHS has rolled out a $200 million advertising campaign to tell people who are thinking about coming to the U.S. illegally not to come and to urge those who are in the U.S. without legal status to leave.

“They shouldn’t be coming here illegally,” Noem said. “So we are in several other countries around the world with a message right now that’s saying if you are thinking about coming to America illegally, don’t do it — you are not welcome. We have a legal process to become a United States citizen, and there are consequences if you come here illegally.”

The administration allegedly sent members of the Venezuelan Tren De Aragua gang to the infamous prison — even though a federal judge ordered officials not to do so.

“America has changed because we are putting Americans first,” Noem concluded during the meeting on Monday.

Noem will also meet with leaders from Colombia and with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum later in the week.

“President Trump and Secretary Noem have a clear message for criminal aliens considering entering America illegally: don’t even think about it. If you come to our country and break our laws, we will hunt you down, and lock you up,” Assistant Homeland Security Secretary of Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “This trip underscores the importance of our partner countries to help remove violent criminal illegal aliens from the United States.”

Israeli security cabinet approves plan to occupy parts of Gaza, source says
(LONDON) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet approved an operational plan for the expansion of the war in Gaza in a meeting late Sunday, a senior Israeli political source confirmed to ABC News.

The plan includes the occupation of parts of Gaza’s territory and “moving” Palestinians to the south of Gaza, the source said. It also approves the “possibility” of allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

