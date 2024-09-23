Broadway to dim its lights to honor the late James Earl Jones

John Atashian/Getty Images

The Broadway League has announced it will dim its lights the night of Sept. 23 in honor of the late James Earl Jones

The EGOT-winning actor, who passed away at 93 years on Sept. 9, was a force on the Great White Way, in addition to his big-screen work. Now the national trade association for the Broadway industry says it will pay tribute to him on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. ET.

“James Earl Jones was a true pillar of the Broadway industry, providing unforgettable experiences to multiple generations of theatregoers — all while accumulating many well-deserved honors, awards, and achievements for his iconic performances in other entertainment fields,” said Jason Laks, interim president of The Broadway League.

“While we acknowledge and celebrate Mr. Jones’ significant legacy across multiple mediums, we are particularly proud of his legacy on Broadway, and are grateful for the many memorable performances with which he graced our stages.” 

Jones made his Broadway debut in 1957 as an understudy in The Egghead. A decade later, he won his first Tony Award for his performance in The Great White Hope.

Throughout his career, he was nominated for four Tonys and won two. In 2017 he was honored with a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement. Jones last appeared on the stage in 2016’s The Gin Game.

Additionally, on Sept. 12, 2022, New York City’s Cort Theatre was renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre in his honor.



76th Emmys: Jeremy Allen White wins Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White has another trophy to add to his shelf. The actor nabbed his second Lead Actor in a Comedy Emmy for playing Carmy in the FX series The Bear.

While accepting his award, White thanked his fellow nominees, noting “I’m so honored to be in your company.” He also gave a shout-out to his co-stars on The Bear, sharing, “I love you forever. I love to work with you. I want us to be in each other’s lives forever. I love you so dearly.”

“This show has changed my life,” he said of The Bear. “It has instilled a faith that change is possible. That change is possible, if you are able to reach out you are really truly never actually alone.”

The other nominees for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series were Larry David, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Matt Berry and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai.



Punkie Johnson on ‘SNL’ exit: “I didn’t really feel like I fit”
NBCUniversal

In a chat with Saturday Night Live vets Dana Carvey and David Spade on their Fly on the Wall podcast, Punkie Johnson unpacked why she decided not to return to the show for the upcoming 50th season.

As it turns out, she almost left ahead of season 49, and for the same reason. 

“I talked to my team,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Look, I don’t really know if I belong at this job, so maybe I should step away.” That said, “I told them super, super late, like right after I found out I got to go back.”

“And it was like, ‘Well, Punkie, you need a plan. You can’t just quit your job.'”

Johnson said the first half of that season was “tremendous” for her: “I think I got like three or four sketches on. … And usually I only get maybe two or three on the entire season, so I’m like, ‘Oh man, I’m killing it. Like, this is my season.'” 

As is common practice with SNL, a performer is paired with a writer, and in Johnson’s case it was Ben Silva — who left the show after those sketches aired.

Punkie says after Silva left she found herself without someone who could translate her stand-up sensibilities to sketch format. 

Ultimately, she decided, “I didn’t really feel like I fit, like I didn’t feel like that was my zone. That show is for a different type of person. I came from stand-up so I just thought everybody else came from stand-up.”

Johnson announced her exit at the beginning of August, insisting there’s no “bad blood” with the show. 

“I was part of one of the most elite institutions in comedy, and I’m so grateful. That’s still my people,” she said.



‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ shows its claws with million second week box office haul
Disney

Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine had another big week at the domestic box office, earning an estimated $97 million — the eighth-biggest second weekend in box office history, according to Variety.

The film, starring Ryan Reynolds and High Jackman, earned an estimated $110.5 million internationally, bringing its worldwide gross to $824.1 million. It’s now the second-highest-grossing film of the year, behind Inside Out 2.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Twisters took second place, grabbing an estimated $22.7 million at the North American box office in its third week of release. It’s three-week global tally now stands at $195.6 million and $274.4 million worldwide.

M. Night Shyamalan‘s thriller Trap, starring Josh Hartnett, collected an estimated $15.6 million in its opening weekend for third place. The film grabbed an estimated $4.4 million overseas, for a global total of $20 million overseas

Fourth place went to Despicable Me 4, which earned an estimated $11.2 million, for a fifth week domestic box office total of $314 million and $752.2 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was Inside Out 2, earning an estimated $6.7 million at the North American box office, bringing its total to $626.9 million domestically and $1.6 billion worldwide after eight weeks.

The weekend’s other major release, the live-action CGI adventure Harold and the Purple Crayon, starring  Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery and Zooey Deschanel, finished in sixth place with an estimated $6 million at the domestic box office.

