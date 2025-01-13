Brooke Shields shares message she wants women to take from her new memoir

Macmillan Publishers

Brooke Shields is sharing the message she hopes readers take away from her new memoir, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the actress and model said the book’s message for women is “that this period of their time over 40 is a wonderful time, and it’s all about you.”

“You’ve earned it, and it’s your turn to feel really, really supported by yourself and good about yourself,” she added.

Shields said the biggest misconception about aging as a woman, in her opinion, is that “we’ve had a good run” and that they’re “sort of put out to pasture.”

“Every single woman I know who’s over 40 is absolutely fabulous,” she said. “They are doing new things and they’re empowered in a way that they weren’t ever before.”

Shields also detailed what she has planned for her milestone 60th birthday in May, revealing it might be more low-key than many would expect.

“I’m most looking forward to being able to be in this age with my girls, watching them sort of really come into their own lives,” she said of daughters Rowan and Grier.

Shields said her birthday plans are more likely to include “spending time with my girlfriends” and doing activities like going to the spa or other fun activities “rather than have a big party.”

Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman is out Jan. 14.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

John C. Reilly hopes ﻿’An Almost Christmas Story﻿’ short film will ‘spread a little love and a little empathy’
Disney

The new Disney+ short film An Almost Christmas Story is inspired by the true story of an owl who was found inside the Rockefeller Christmas tree in New York City. In this version, the owl can talk, and his adventure is narrated by John C. Reilly.

In taking on the role, Reilly, who also performs four songs in the short, tells ABC Audio he was inspired by the late Burl Ives‘ Snowman narrator character in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

“I thought, ‘I’ve learned so much music from Burl Ives, wouldn’t it be cool to, like, step into his shoes?'” says Reilly, who also stars in a stage production called Mister Romantic. “Or at least perform a role that was similar to what he’s done in the past.”

An Almost Christmas Story also hearkens back to the look of those classic holiday specials in its animation style, though it was made digitally instead of with traditional stop-motion. Still, Reilly wanted to get a stop-motion figure of his character made, even though he laughs he was “hoping it would look less like me.”

“I was like, ‘But will you please still make mine?'” Reilly says. “Then [director] David Lowery‘s like, ‘Yeah! Totally, we should still make yours!’ So I’m gonna have to ask Disney where that thing is.”

As for the film itself, you can expect a heartwarming tale and some adorable animals, which Reilly feels might bring some comfort amid stressful times, personal or otherwise.

“Somehow I think [the film] really does meet the moment for the way people are feeling right now in the world,” Reilly says. “So I’m happy to spread a little love and a little empathy with this.” 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oscar Isaac thought Timothée Chalamet playing Bob Dylan was a ‘really bad idea’ at first
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute

Actor Oscar Isaac wasn’t sure if Timothée Chalamet could pull off playing Bob Dylan — that is until he heard him sing one of Dylan’s songs.

While presenting Chalamet and director James Mangold with the Visionary Tribute award at the 2024 Gotham Awards on Monday, Isaac recalled working with Chalamet on Dune: Part One. While hanging out with fellow actors Josh Brolin and Stephen McKinley Harrison, Chalamet mentioned his upcoming project, A Complete Unknown.

“He starts telling us about his next project he was working on. A movie with the wonderful director James Mangold about a young Bob Dylan coming to New York in 1961,” Isaac. “And my first thought, ‘It sounds like a really bad idea.’ I mean, it’s Dylan. It’s the holy of holies for me. It just didn’t sound right.”

But Isaac’s opinion changed after he heard Chalamet sing.

“Then Timmy takes out his guitar — not a good sign — and starts playing ‘Girl from the North Country,'” Isaac said. “Now, this is a song I know deeply, to my core, and Josh, Stephen and I, we’re not your average Timmy Chalamet groupies. We’re grizzled movie vets. We’ve seen some s***.”

Isaac finished his speech with kind words for Chalamet and Mangold.

“James and Timothée have approached this work with a mix of humility and irreverence, just like Dylan approached the Great American Songbook, probing familiar forms to rediscover the truth of the present moment,” Isaac said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Watch the first trailer for the new Disney+ documentary ‘Beatles ’64’
Courtesy of Disney+

The first trailer for the upcoming Beatles documentary Beatles 64 has just been released.

Beatles ’64, directed by David Tedeschi and produced by Martin Scorsese, follows the band’s first-ever visit to America in February 1964, and features never-before-seen footage of the legendary group and their fans during the height of Beatlemania.

The doc includes fully restored footage filmed by documentarians Albert and David Maysles, along with performances from The Beatles’ first American concert in Washington, D.C., and clips of their appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show.

The trailer features plenty of archival clips of the band during that time, as well as snippets of new interviews with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, who co-produced the film alongside George Harrison’s widow, Olivia Harrison, and John Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon. 

“We were just like, we’re in America,” Ringo tells Scorsese in the clip, while McCartney shares, “When we came it was quite shortly after Kennedy had been assassinated, maybe America needed something like The Beatles to be lifted out of sorrow.”

Beatles ’64 will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting Nov. 29. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.